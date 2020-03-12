APN Congratulates Rep. Meeks, New House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair

Americans for Peace Now congratulates Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the incoming Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

We wish Rep. Meeks success as the head of this important committee and look forward to working with him to advance the cause of peace and a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.

Rep. Meeks is a staunch supporter of peace and security for Israel. As a stalwart friend of Israel, he supports Palestinian statehood, opposes Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, and opposes annexing the West Bank or parts of it to Israel.