Webinar (Tuesday July 20) - Climate Security and Israeli-Palestinian Peace

with Gidon Bromberg

Can the climate crisis serve to advance both climate security and the two-state solution?

Join Americans for Peace Now and Israel’s Peace Now movement for a webinar with the Israeli director of an organization that brings together Palestinian, Israeli, and Jordanian environmentalists.

Gidon Bromberg will present EcoPeace’s new report, A Green Blue Deal for the Middle East which focuses on the importance of water and water scarcity issues in the region. The report demonstrates how seeking solutions to water scarcity could serve as a practical, feasible and effective policy approach to address conflict drivers, to advance a two-state solution, and promote trust-building and cooperation in a conflict-mired region.



