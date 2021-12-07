Webinar (Tuesday July 20) - Climate Security and Israeli-Palestinian Peace

Join us for a webinar on:
Climate Security and Israeli-Palestinian Peace
with Gidon Bromberg
Can the climate crisis serve to advance both climate security and the two-state solution?
Join Americans for Peace Now and Israel’s Peace Now movement for a webinar with the Israeli director of an organization that brings together Palestinian, Israeli, and Jordanian environmentalists.
Gidon Bromberg will present EcoPeace’s new report, A Green Blue Deal for the Middle East which focuses on the importance of water and water scarcity issues in the region. The report demonstrates how seeking solutions to water scarcity could serve as a practical, feasible and effective policy approach to address conflict drivers, to advance a two-state solution, and promote trust-building and cooperation in a conflict-mired region.
SPEAKER:
Gidon Bromberg is the co-founder of EcoPeace Middle East and has served as its Israeli Director for over 25 years. He has written extensively on the relationship between water issues and Middle East peace, and has presented before the UN Security Council, the UN Climate Summit, the US Congress, the European Parliament and other international forums. Mr. Bromberg, an attorney by profession, is an alumnus of Monash University in Australia, Washington College of Law at American University and Yale University's World Fellows program.