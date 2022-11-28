Legislative Round-Up- November 23, 2022

1. Bills & Resolutions

(END IRAN DIPLOMACY) Scott letter to Biden: On 11/22/22, Sen. Scott (R-FL) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to “immediately announce that the negotiations will not move forward at any time during your administration.” The letter frames this demand in terms of standing with Iranian protesters, but its core argument is: “We must acknowledge the evil and murderous Iranian regime wants to produce nuclear weapons. The United States must protect ourselves, and all our allies and partners, including Israel, by working to ensure that threat never actualizes.”

Also see:

Scott press release

Scott Twitter thread, “The brave words and actions of the Iranian people are an inspiration to all freedom-loving people. (1/2) It’s time for @JoeBiden to stand with them in word and deed and announce that his administration will never resume nuclear deal negotiations with the evil Iranian regime. (2/2)”

(UN OVERSIGHT ON YEMEN) Omar-Castro et al letter to Blinken: On 11/18/22, Reps. Omar (D-MD) and Castro (D-TX) led a letter, co-signed by 11 Democratic House colleagues, to SecState Blinken, urging the Biden Administration to “use its influence at the United Nations Human Rights Council to work towards the establishment of an independent, international investigative mechanism on Yemen at the earliest opportunity…”

Also see:

House Members Push for U.N. Oversight of Yemen Atrocities (the Intercept)

Omar (D-MN-5) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “Our foreign policy should not be based on a dependence on oil or the geopolitical whims of foreign despots. It should be based on the rule of law and human rights. We’re proud to lead the call for UN oversight of atrocities committed in Yemen.” Retweeted by Castro (D-TX-20)

2. Media (general)

Jewish Insider 11/23/22: Where is Peter Thiel on our issues? [i.e., on Israel]

Washington Times (FDD’s Clifford May) 11/22/22: Why sic the FBI on the Israeli Defense Force? [“Some of us, however, will continue to wonder: Why were Mr. Van Hollen and his colleagues so determined to sic the FBI on the IDF?“]

Jewish Insider 11/22/22: Lawmakers discuss fighting antisemitism in Capitol Hill roundtable [“Veasey said that it is ‘very disturbing’ that ‘there are people that only feel comfortable talking about antisemitism when it’s politically convenient for them,’ raising concerns about antisemitism on college campuses and in debates around Israel policy.”]

LegiStorm 11/21/22: Interest groups have already spent more on 2022’s private travel than in any election year since 2004 [“Since January, members and staff have accepted 1,649 trips worth more than $5.6 million, according to a LegiStorm review of official trip disclosures…The American Israel Education Foundation ($1.87 million), Former Members of Congress ($460,000) and the Aspen Institute ($330,000) are the year’s top spenders.” — meaning AIPAC/AIEF accounts for 33% of all such spending]

Jewish Insider 11/21/22: RJC draws presidential contenders at Las Vegas leadership conference

Jewish News Syndicate 11/18/22: First resolution recognizing contributions of Israeli-Americans introduced in Senate

Politics Today 11/16/22: In the Aftermath of the U.S. Midterm Elections: Is the Discourse on Palestine Shifting?

3. Media & Members (The Next Congress)

Elections

Jerusalem Post 11/22/22: Midterms are over, but Jewish Democrat, Republican to face of in Georgia [yes, that’s the headline (as of 11/22/22 at 2:30pm) – presumably they mean “Jewish Democrats, Republicans…]

Attacking Ilhan Omar (again)

Bush (D-MO-1) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “Solidarity with my sister-in-service Rep. @Ilhan. Islamophobia, racism, religious discrimination & hate have no place in the People’s House or our society. @GOPLeader do better. Link to quoted tweet”

Jayapal (D-WA-7) 11/21/2022: Twitter thread – “Islamophobia has no place in our country or our government. @Ilhan is a dedicated Congresswoman and a powerful member of @USProgressives. But since the moment she arrived in Washington, the Republican Party has weaponized xenophobia and racism to undermine her voice. (1/2) It is clear that Kevin McCarthy did not hear the American people when they unequivocally rejected MAGA extremism and hatred in the midterms. It’s time to turn down the temperature. (2/2)”

Rep. Ilhan Omar press release 11/21/22: Rep. Ilhan Omar Statement on Kevin McCarthy Threat [“…I will not stop fighting for more equitable, more just and more humane policies. I will not stop advocating for peace and human rights around the world. And I will not stop fighting for an America that does not single out people based on their race or religion.”]

Washington Post 11/21/22: Rep. Ilhan Omar criticizes McCarthy for threatening to remove her from committee Also on: The Hill, Fox News

Also see Twitter thread from FMEP’s Lara Friedman: “Reminder: Dems’ total failure to defend critics of Israel in their own party – & joining in/egging on attacks against them for legit criticism of Israel – means Dems will OWN the targeting of these members by the GOP in the next Congress as much as their friends across the aisle. [followed by receipts]”

Jewish Telegraphic Agency 11/19/22: Addressing Jewish Republicans, Kevin McCarthy promises to yank Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee Also on: Jerusalem Post, Times of Israel, Haaretz, Fox News, Axios, CBS, New York Post, Washington Examiner

New Leadership, New Members

Adams (D-NC-12) 11/21/2022: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “By threatening to remove @RepAdamSchiff, @RepSwalwell & @Ilhan from House committees, Kevin McCarthy clearly aims to lead the @GOP with the same intolerant, anti-democratic, and extremist leanings of Donald Trump.”

Jerusalem Post 11/21/22: Pelosi, Hoyer quit leadership: Will bipartisan support for Israel change? – analysis – Dr. Guy Ziv: “Mainstream Democratic politicians remain pro-Israel and the Democratic Party is still, by and large, a pro-Israel party.”

Times of Israel 11/20/22: Steny Hoyer, longtime pro-Israel Democrat, steps down from House leadership role

Jewish News Syndicate 11/20/22: US Congress’s trio of Republican Jewish lawmakers have high hopes for the future [“…’I want to use the opportunity of the awesome responsibilities of being a congressman to fight for Israel, to strengthen our allyship with Israel. I’m very proud of my heritage. I might not be a practicing Jew, but still a Jew at heart,’ said Santos.”]

Haaretz 11/20/22: After Pelosi: The Democrats Expected to Lead the Party, and Where They Stand on Israel

Electronic Intifada 11/18/22: Democrats will keep Israel policies as leaders change

Haaretz 11/18/22: Israel Should Tell Nancy Pelosi Four Words: Thank You, Madame Speaker — “The outgoing Democratic leader in the House stands out among Israel’s few remaining genuine friends, not the transactional ones. Her criticism has been as forceful as her support”

Jewish Insider 11/18/22: Pro-Israel Dems see Jeffries as a reliable successor to Pelosi, Hoyer

AIPAC/UDP

Jewish News/Southern California 11/18/22: How a pro-Israel super PAC helped a moderate Dem win Jackie Speier’s seat in Congress

RJC in Vegas, baby!



Hagerty (R-TN) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “It was great to join conservatives from across the country at @RJC’s Annual Leadership Meeting this weekend! The Republican Party is the true political home of the American Jewish community and anyone who stands with Israel. #RJCLasVegas Link to quoted tweet”

Jewish Journal 11/21/22: Netanyahu to Republican Jews: My controversial 2015 speech in Congress led to Abraham Accords

Scott (R-SC) 11/20/2022: Twitter thread – “I’ll never waver in my commitment to supporting and uplifting the Jewish community. They are such an important and vibrant thread in the tapestry of American society. #RJCinVegas It’s not good enough to just passively support #Israel and the Jewish people. In the Senate, I’m teaming up with anyone willing to rise up against antisemitism and the growing threat of Iran. We must be firm and bold in our convictions. Will you rise with me? #RJCinVegas In America, all things are possible if you are equipped with a good education. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, or Jewish. I’ll never stop fighting to uplift our children by expanding access to a quality education, no matter their race or zip code. We can’t be silent on the trials and tribulations Americans are facing under Biden. It’s on all of us to rise to the occasion. Let’s rise up against rampant inflation, against unsafe communities, against hate and antisemitism. Let’s rise up for the soul of America. #RJCinVegas America’s future depends on three things: the goodness of Americans standing up when it counts the most, ensuring our energy independence, and securing economic dominance for all Americans. The next American century starts with us. It starts right now and it starts with you.”

Cruz (R-TX) 11/19/2022: Retweet of @JewishVoice – “Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (left) pictured with David Ben Hooren, the publisher of @JewishVoice at the @RJC Leadership Summit in Las Vegas @tedcruz @TJVNEWS #DavidBenHooren @lasvegasweekly @Israel #Election2024 Link to image”

Scott (R-FL) 11/19/2022: Tweet – “It was great to speak at @RJC’s Annual Leadership Meeting today. America is a better and stronger nation thanks to our incredible Jewish communities and strong bond with Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

5. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cassidy (R-LA) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “Americans must always stand with others demanding their freedom from tyranny. We must support the people of Iran. Americans cannot look away from what’s happening in Iran… | thehill.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “Democrat incoherence on full display here. In free countries, people can wear any damn t-shirt they want. But why does Biden desperately want to give billions of dollars to the Ayatollah in Iran—where they MURDER people for being gay? It’s horrific. Meltdown over LGBT ‘Pride’ Ban at World Cup Completely Misses the Point… | redstate.com”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime continues to use brutal force to put an end to peaceful protests. This must come to an end. Two Iranian actresses arrested as authorities ramp up crackdown on anti-regime protesters | CNN”

Markey (D-MA) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “The @FIFAWorldCup is in Qatar where homosexuality is illegal, religious freedom is limited, workers have few rights, and speech is restricted. These restrictions are impacting fans and players. I am with the brave individuals refusing to be silenced. Amid Disruptions, England’s Win Over Iran Was the Easy Part… | nytimes.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “Cannot underestimate the deep & real grievances of #IranProtests. Actions like these & chants against the regime reflect the pent-up frustration on display in the streets of so many Iranian cities. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 11/23/2022: Tweet – “Deeply inspired by Iranian athletes at #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — their words & actions on the world stage shine a spotlight on #IranProtests & demonstrate the protests’ strength & fortitude. Iranians everywhere have continued to condemn the regime’s widespread violence. Link to quoted tweet”

Peters (D-CA-52) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “Thank you to @OrgIAc for inviting me to last week’s congressional briefing. I expressed my continued support for Iranian protestors risking their lives for fundamental human rights. Calling attention to their struggle on the world stage is critical. Link to image”

Shaheen (D-NH) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “During the #WorldCup2022, Team Iran stood in solidarity w/ protestors back home calling for freedom and democracy. This solidarity underscores the power of the tens of thousands of women, young people & activists protesting the brutality of the Iranian regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Reed (D-RI) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “A seemingly small, but incredibly brave act. The courage of everyday Iranian women and protesters in the face of Iran’s repressive regime demand that the world take notice and voice our support. Link to quoted tweet”

Barragán (D-CA-44) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “Brave. Honorable. Gutsy. Words that come to mind when I read this headline. So many putting their lives on the line for the incredible human rights movement in Iran. As women lead the fight for freedom, we stand with them, as does Iran’s soccer team. Link to quoted tweet”

Doggett (D-TX-35) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “Courageous act of solidarity with the people of Iran who are standing up for human rights and against the regime—to “be their voice” and “respect them.” Iran soccer team silent during national anthem at World Cup game… | nbcnews.com”

Gimenez (R-FL-26) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “Our message to the Iranian people is we hear you, we see you, and we support you. As a member of the United States Congress, I am absolutely committed to holding the murderous regime accountable for its countless crimes against the people of #Iran. Link to video”

Lankford (R-OK) 11/21/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “Iranian players make a powerful gesture of support for protesters back home World Cup 2022: Iranian players go silent during national anthem to show support for protesters back home… | fxn.ws”

Lankford (R-OK) 11/21/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@FoxNews I continue to stand with the freedom-loving women and men in Iran who stand in protest against the Iranian regime’s brutal tactics and stand up for liberty–you do not stand alone. #IranProtests”

Lankford (R-OK) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “I continue to stand with the freedom-loving women and men in Iran who stand in protest against the Iranian regime’s brutal tactics and stand up for liberty–you do not stand alone. #IranProtests”

Scott (R-FL) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “The way Iran’s evil regime treats women is heartbreaking and must NEVER be tolerated. The United States stands firm with the people of Iran and applauds the Iranian World Cup squad for their brave act of protest. Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests… | reuters.com”

Sherman (D-CA-30) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “The news out of #Iran this wknd is appalling, including shocking scenes of regime forces firing live rounds into crowds of unarmed protesters & new reports of severe torture. We must keep our focus on #Iran as the brave #Iranian people keep fighting for their fundamental rights. Link to quoted tweet”

Steel (R-CA-48) 11/21/2022: Retweet of @LibertyIranian – “VIDEO: We just received a video message from our friend @RepSteel. In this message to the Iranian American community, Rep. Steel says: “For weeks, the people of Iran have shown the world what it means to risk everything for a chance at freedom. They are an inspiration to us all” Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/21/2022: Retweet of @mikepompeo – “Giving Iran a nuclear deal is bad for America. It’s bad for our ally Israel. And it’s bad for the Iranian people. It’s not too late for the Biden Administration to recognize reality and walk away.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 11/21/2022: Retweet of @AmichaiStein1 – “#BREAKING: Iran national team players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup match; some of the Iranian crowed booing their own national anthem Link to video”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 11/21/2022: Retweet of @AmichaiStein1 – “#BREAKING: Iran national team players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup match; some of the Iranian crowed booing their own national anthem Link to video”

Cotton (R-AR) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “Good for them. America stands with the people of Iran against the tyrannical Iranian regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “Courage at its finest. The Iranian people want freedom. The thuggish regime in Tehran’s depravity cannot go unpunished. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 11/20/2022: Tweet – “Tehran’s misogyny, repression & egregious human rights abuses have only incited intl outrage & continued to fuel #IranProtests for freedom & dignity. Sacrificing everything, women protesters in #Iran more than deserve recognition as @TIME’s Person of the Year. #MahsaAmini Link to quoted tweet”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 11/21/2022: Retweet of @michaelgwaltz – “This is bravery. Who knows what punishment these men will face when they return home but their message clear. The world shouldn’t tolerate the Iran Regime’s evil. Link to quoted tweet”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 11/20/2022: Tweet – “As a Navy JAG deployed to Iraq, I prosecuted nearly 100 terrorists, including 13 death penalty convictions. I saw Iran’s malign influence and terror campaign firsthand. Biden must protect our interests from Iranian attacks. GOP veteran congressmen demand DOD, State Dept. respond to Iran attacks on US interests in Iraq… | foxnews.com”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 11/20/2022: Tweet – “Thank you President Macron for your heart and courage in speaking out for the people of Iran. Sad that ⁦@POTUS won’t do the same in a naive hope for Iran Deal 2.0. Opinion | Emmanuel Macron Supports Iran’s New Revolution”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “This is bravery. Who knows what punishment these men will face when they return home but their message clear. The world shouldn’t tolerate the Iran Regime’s evil. Link to quoted tweet”

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 11/19/2022: Tweet – “May God Bless the people of #Iran. Down with the regime!! Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 11/19/2022: Retweet of @SFRCdems – “People around the world are rallying to #IranProtest, demonstrating that the international community is closely watching Iran’s brutal repression of its own people. Leaders must follow their people’s lead & continue to hold this repressive regime to account. Link to quoted tweet”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “The people of Iran need to be supported, not ignored. Special Envoy Malley’s execution of the Administration’s failed policy has left them feeling abandoned and even further from the liberty they seek at great personal risk. Fire Rob Malley.”

Hartzler (R-MO-4) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “A powerful display was featured on the Capitol grounds today–names and pictures of Iranian citizens who have died in the freedom movement in Iran. We should never take our freedoms for granted and stand with those around the world who yearn for what we enjoy every day. Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian regime again reveals its true face as security forces detain, abuse & use deadly force against children. No clearer sign the regime’s brutality knows no bounds. We won’t forget #KianPirfalak or ALL young lives lost as we reaffirm our vow to stand with #IranProtests. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 11/19/2022: Tweet – “People around the world are rallying to #IranProtest, demonstrating that the international community is closely watching Iran’s brutal repression of its own people. Leaders must follow their people’s lead & continue to hold this repressive regime to account. Link to quoted tweet”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “Estamos unidos en nuestra lucha contra las tiranías del mundo, desde Irán hasta Cuba, Venezuela y Nicaragua. ¡LIBERTAD! Link to video”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 11/18/2022: Tweet – “I spoke to the @OrgIAC and members of the Iranian-American Community of SC. I stand with the people of Iran fighting against the brutal oppression of the murderous kleptocratic regime. U.S. Policy on Iran must support basic human rights and dignity. #IranianRevolution Link to image”

7. Members on the Record (other countries)

Jordan

Slotkin (D-MI-8) 11/22/2022: Tweet – “The next stop on our @VetAffairsDems congressional delegation was Amman, where we had the pleasure of meeting with King Abdullah. We discussed our partnership with Jordan & ways to promote stability & security in the region. More updates to come this week as our trip continues. Link to quoted tweet”

Qatar (not including incidental mentions as part of World Cup tweets)

Kinzinger (R-IL-16) 11/20/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@the_dondon01 Where are the reflective belts? Side note Qatar is a disaster and was for every veteran whose been there”

Murphy (D-CT) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “Great visit to Al Udeid Air Base to thank our servicemen and servicewomen. Got the chance to talk with Qatari Defense Minister Khalid Al Attiyah. And that good looking airman with me is UConn grad Steve Martin! Link to image”

Murphy (D-CT) 11/21/2022: Tweet – “Had a working lunch with UN Secretary General António Guterres and my friend Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s Foreign Minister. I’m here in Qatar as part of the U.S. delegation opening the World Cup. Link to image”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 11/19/2022: Tweet – “As the #WorldCup2022 in Qatar kicks off tomorrow, we must acknowledge the human cost of FIFA and Qatar’s pursuit of World Cup glory. I stand with my colleagues in the International Workers Rights Caucus in calling for proper compensation for migrant workers and their families.”

Syria & Turkey

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 11/20/2022: Tweet – “Erdogan bombed civilian infrastructure, including a hospital. This is yet another reason why I am working to block the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Erdogan’s pattern of aggression shows that we cannot trust him with U.S. military equipment.Turkey Bombs Kurdish Foes in Iraq and Syria, Likely Killing Dozens… | nytimes.com”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 11/20/2022: Tweet – “Here we go again. Erdogan has been saying for months that #Turkey would attack our Syrian Kurdish allies who led the fight against ISIS (see below). No one should be fooled now that he is doing so. Biden Admin should speak out forcefully. Erdogan’s vowed military operation returns spotlight to Syrian border towns… | reuters.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 11/18/2022: Retweet of @RepMalliotakis – “While we work to maintain NATO unity and end Russia’s war on Ukraine, Turkey threatens war within NATO against our ally Greece. As Erdogan continues his dangerous rhetoric, Congress must stop any plans to sell him fighter jets. #NoJetsForTurkey Erdoğan repeats threat against Greece during G20 … | politico.eu”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 11/18/2022: Retweet of @Zemenides – “Spot on Congresswoman @NMalliotakis – buying US weapons is a privilege not a right. Turkey has relinquished that privilege by promising to use them against NATO ally Greece. #WorstAllyEver Link to quoted tweet”