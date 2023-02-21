Webinar- The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman on US-Israel Relations

Three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Friedman is one of America’s most influential foreign affairs columnists.

Over the past three months, Friedman has devoted five of his New York Times columns to the crisis in Israel. He ended his most recent column with these words: “Israel and the U.S. are friends. But today, one party in this friendship — Israel — is changing its fundamental character. President Biden, in the most caring but clear way possible, needs to declare that these changes violate America’s interests and values and that we are not going to be Netanyahu’s useful idiots and just sit in silence.”

In this webinar, Friedman will analyze the crisis in Israel-US relations, comment on its repercussions, and talk about what the US government and American citizens can do to help prevent Israel from becoming a hollow democracy.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 1st, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yKJObbfqTp6GRYoSye8bBQ