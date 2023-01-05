Legislative Round-Up- April 28, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

Israel

**UPDATE** (CELEBRATING/PROMOTING ABRAHAM ACCORDS) H. Res. 311: Introduced 4/20/23 by Wagner (R-MO) and now having 22 bipartisan cosponsors, “Encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region.” On 4/25/23, the House suspended the Rules to bring H. Res. 311 directly to the floor for a round of “We Love Israel” grandstanding (link), after which it was passed by a vote of 401-19.

Of note:

(WE *LOVE* ISRAEL/HAPPY 75TH) S. Res. XXX: On 4/28/23, Jewish Insider reported, “Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Jim Risch (R-ID) are expected to introduce a resolution marking the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding, Jewish Insider has learned, days after a similar resolution passed the House with broad bipartisan support.” In fact, the text of the resolution (as shared by Jewish Insider) is quite different from the House version (details above). Most notably, the Senate version (at least in the form that is circulating, which is very very long and feels more like a kitchen-sink/grab-back working draft than a final text) does mention Palestinians and offers (formulaic, rhetorical) support for peace and the two-state solution. Like the House version, it also appears to push back (even more emphatically than in the House) on criticism/concerns about Israeli democracy and ongoing efforts to “reform” Israel’s judicial system, including: “Whereas the people of Israel have established a pluralistic democratic political system including freedom of speech, a free press, free and fair and open elections, the rule of law, and other democratic principles and practices” [an extraordinary statement in light of both the ongoing “reform” efforts and ongoing events like the targeting of Israeli NGOs (not to mention of course the longstanding targeting of Palestinian human rights and civil society groups) and this week’s raid by Israeli forces of a branch of the Israeli political party Hadash for the apparent crime of raising a Palestinian flag].

(ACTIVATING ABRAHAM ACCORDS/TARGETING IRAN MARITIME THREATS) HR 2973/S. 1334: Introduced 4/27/23 in the House by McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and 5 bipartisan cosponsors, and in the Senate by Rosen (D-NV) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors, “To require the Secretary of Defense to develop, in cooperation with allies and partners in the Middle East, an integrated maritime domain awareness and interdiction capability, and for other purposes.” In the House referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Armed Services, and in the Senate referred to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Also see:

(ISRAEL – YAY! IRAN – BOO!) H. Res. XXX: On 4/28/23, Weber (R-TX) issued a press release announcing that he “introduced a resolution [not yet in the Congressional Record] to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and recognize the authoritarian and extremist regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a threat to Israel and global stability. This resolution will ensure that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not build or acquire a nuclear weapon, or the United States will take firm action to hold them accountable.” Per the press release, lead cosponsors are Vargas (D-CA), Harsbarger (R-TN), Allen (R-GA), Gottheimer (D-NJ), joined by 2 other Democrats [Trone (D-MD) and Wild (D-PA)] and 28 Republicans. Also see Weber’s posts about the bill on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Twitter

(ESTABLISH AMBASSADOR FOR ISRAEL NORMALIZATION!) HR 1268: As reported in the 3/23/23 edition of the Round-Up, this bill was Introduced 2/28/23 by Torres (D-NY) and Lawler (R-NY), “To amend the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 to establish the position of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. On 4/28/23 Jewish Insider reported that at a breakfast for members of Congress on 4/27/23 (hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement) Lawler announced “that the House Foreign Affairs Committee will debate and vote on his bill with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) to create a State Department special envoy for the Abraham Accords next month. Lawler said he’s also discussed the legislation with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). ‘I do believe if we get it through the House, which we will, that the Senate will take it up,’ Lawler said. ‘There is a good opportunity here to work in a bipartisan way to really ensure that the work that we do in Congress now not only helps protect the Jewish people, but strengthens the relationship that we have with the State of Israel,’ adding that normalizing relations between Israel and its neighbors is key to fighting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement and antisemitism more broadly.”

(IMMORTALIZING GOLDA MEIR & CELEBRATING ISRAEL’S 75TH WITH A US MINTED COIN) S. 1300: Introduced 4/26/23 by Cardin (D-MD) and cosponsored by Baldwin (D-WI), Daines (R-MT) and Cruz (R-TX), “A bill to require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in recognition of the late Prime Minister Golda Meir and the 75th anniversary of the United States-Israel relationship.” Referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. NOTE: S. 1300 is the Senate companion bill to HR 987, introduced 2/10/23 by Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Garbarino (R-NY) and covered in the 2/17/23 edition of the Round-Up. Also see tweets supporting S. 1300/HR 987 by Crane (R-AZ-2), Goldman (D-NY-10), Molinaro (R-NY-19), and Vargas (D-CA-52) [the latter two related to attendance at an event 4/27/23 organized by lobbyist Ezra Friedlander and real estate developer Bobby Rechnitz, who leads the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Commission].

Iran

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 589: Introduced 1/27/23 by Banks (R-IN) and currently having 97 bipartisan cosponsors, “To impose sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran and the President of Iran and their respective offices for human rights abuses and support for terrorism,” aka, the “MAHSA Act.” On 4/26/23, HR 589 was marked up in, and passed by, the House Foreign Affairs Committee (hearing video is here). Debate before/during/after the markup centered on an amendment circulated before the markup by HFAC chair McCaul (R-TX), and an amendment to that amendment proposed by Mills (R-FL), both related to the question of whether to give the White House any flexibility at all – and if so, the degree of flexibility – with respect to the imposition of sanctions under the MAHSA Act. For a detailed discussion of this debate, as well as other amendments offered/debated in the markup, see: House Foreign Affairs passes MAHSA Act, with promises to continue negotiations (Jewish Insider 4/27/23)

Also see:

McCaul statement following HFAC passage of HR 589: “The Iranian regime is guilty of brutal human rights abuses against the people of Iran. Congress is committed to holding the regime accountable for these atrocities. The MAHSA Act, which I am proud to cosponsor, holds the administration’s feet to the fire to sanction senior regime officials, including the Supreme Leader and President and their respective offices, for their role in human rights abuses and terrorism. The American people stand with the brave Iranian people who continue to put their lives on the line for the sake of reform and change .”

Tweets: Banks (R-IN-3) 04/26/2023: Tweet – “Thank you @HouseForeignGOP and Chairman @RepMcCaul for UNANIMOUSLY advancing the #MAHSAAct, my bill to sanction the Ayatollah and his inner circle. Congress will not tolerate the Iranian regimes’ human right’s abuses! @CoryMillsFL”;’ Mills (R-FL-7) 04/26/2023: Retweet of @nickbot21 – “#MAHSAAct HR 589 is officially marked up & out of House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)! Special thank you to @CoryMillsFL for his amendment to restore original intent to impose sanctions on Iran’s terror leaders. It’s shameful that @RepGregoryMeeks continues to use… Show more”; Mills (R-FL-7) 04/26/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@RepJimBanks @HouseForeignGOP @RepMcCaul Thank you Jim. Honored to support this great bill”; Goldman (D-NY-10) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “I’m cosponsoring the MAHSA Act, calling for sanctions to ensure accountability for human rights abuses in Iran in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s murder. The United States has a moral obligation to support the brave Iranians fighting for their freedom.”

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 2958: Introduced 4/27/23 by Lamborn (R-CO) and Hern (R-OK), “To provide for additional sanctions with respect to foreign persons that are officials, agents, or affiliates of, or owned or controlled by, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary. NOTE: This bill is part of a package of Republican bills aimed at blocking any kind of new Iran nuclear deal – for more details see: Inside The House GOP Plan to Stop a Second Iran Nuclear Deal (Washington Free Beacon 4/28/23)

Other Stuff

(TPS FOR LEBANESE) HR 2913: Introduced 4/26/23 by Tlaib (D-MI) and Dingell (D-MI), “To designate Lebanon under section 244 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to permit nationals of Lebanon to be eligible for temporary protected status under such section, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Judiciary Committee and Budget Committee.

(ONE TO WATCH – NUCLEAR EXPORTS/COOPERATION) HR 2938: Introduced 4/27/23 by Donalds (R-FL) and Clyburn (D-SC), “To facilitate the development of a whole-of-government strategy for nuclear cooperation and nuclear exports.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs; Energy and Commerce; Science, Space, and Technology; and Ways and Means.

(ARMENIAN GENOCIDE) S. 1329 (pdf): Introduced 4/27/23 by Mendendez (D-NJ) and Blackburn (R-TN), “A bill to direct the Librarian of Congress to carry out activities to support Armenian Genocide education programs, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Rules and Administration. Also see press release – Senators Menendez, Blackburn Introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act.

LETTERS

(US SHOULD SEIZE IRANIAN OIL TANKERS) Ernst/Blumenthal letter to POTUS: On 4/27/23, Sens. Ernst (R-IA) and Blumenthal (D-CT) led a letter, cosigned by 10 other senators (bipartisan), to President Biden, “to call attention to ongoing enforcement gaps concerning Iranian petrochemical and petroleum sales, and call for you to enable the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office to seize Iranian oil and gas shipments.”

Also see:

(SUPPORT DEMOCRACY IN LEBANON) Menendez/Risch letter to POTUS: On 4/25/23, Sens. Menendez (D-NJ) and Risch (R-ID) sent a letter to President Biden “to underscore our concerns with the political stalemate in Lebanon” and noting that “It is alarming to see the use of Lebanon’s presidential selection process as an obstacle to a capable and empowered government.” The letter urges Biden to “work closely with our allies and partners in the region to support a legitimate democratic process and presidential candidates that, unlike previous presidents, will demonstrate the ability to serve and be accountable to the people of Lebanon.” Also see press release – Senators Menendez, Risch Urge POTUS’ Support for Legitimate Democratic Process in Lebanon

(ROK-ISRAEL RELATIONS) Kim/Steel letter to ROK President: On 4/24/23, Reps. Kim (D-CA) and Steel (R-CA) sent a letter to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol ahead of his visit this week to Washington, noting they “are interested in working with you and your government to find ways to build the U.S.-R.O.K.-Israel trilateral relationship. We are very appreciative of the important steps your government has taken to forge closer ties with the State of Israel, including opposing one-sided, anti-Israel, resolutions at the United Nations.” It closes: “In the spirit of celebration about our close, respective bilateral relationships and the desire to build a trilateral relationship, we would welcome the prospect of you conducting a state visit to Israel. We believe this would be consistent with your vision of a ‘Global Korea’ and would be a significant move towards building a new trilateral relationship.” Also see: Retweet by Steel (R-CA-45) of AIPAC’s tweet announcing the letter.

2. Hearings

April 26, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism held a hearing entitled, U.S. Policy on Tunisia. Witnesses were: Joshua Harris, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Africa (testimony), and Megan Doherty, Deputy Assistant USAID Administrator, Bureau for the Middle East (testimony). Also see: hearing video



April 26, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing entitled, Review of the FY 2024 United States Agency For International Development Budget. The sole witness was USAID Administrator Samantha Power (testimony).

Also see:

hearing video, opening statements – Menendez (D-NJ), Risch (R-ID)

Notably, Risch’s opening statement included: “Turning to the West Bank and Gaza, the administration restarted Palestinian assistance 2 years ago. Yet, we’ve seen even higher levels of violence, Palestinians are identifying with terror groups to promote their interests more, and the Palestinian Authority’s abhorrent ‘pay-for-slay’ policy continues unabated. So why is the administration asking for an additional $259 million? Whose interests will be advanced by this money? Certainly not America’s, and certainly not our ally Israel.”]

Risch came back to this topic in his questioning of Power [starting at 47:53 in the video] — in an exchange that underscored the total lack of vision/courage/strategic thinking behind the Administration’s policy (to be fair, the same can be said for past Admins). Risch noted that he was “really distressed” that the US is “bumping up money in this area [i.e., for the Palestinians,” He went on: “ we’ve been at this for decades and we keep trying to pound a round peg into a square hole, we keep doing the same thing, we keep getting the same result. What’s the situation in what I think is a very significant increase in this area in the budget?”

we’ve been at this for decades and we keep trying to pound a round peg into a square hole, we keep doing the same thing, we keep getting the same result. What’s the situation in what I think is a very significant increase in this area in the budget?” Power responded by agreeing that development assistance hasn’t brought peace to the region. As a reminder: development assistance on its own CANNOT AND IS NOT EXPECTED TO achieve political breakthroughs. The fact that development assistance is the ONLY thing the US does for the Palestinians reflects not the fact that any Administration thinks this is a way to make peace, but rather the total absence of political will to confront Israel. That absence of political will, which Congress has played a huge part in securing, has over time reduced US engagement with the Palestinians to categories that by their nature do not challenge or offer any means to change the political status quo that gives rise to the humanitarian needs these programs serve. But Power didn’t say any of that. Rather, she noted that this funding has had impact on the people it is directly helping – she mentioned education, health, sanitation, civil society programming (which she characterized as empowering people to put pressure on the Palestinian Authority, and of course the standby favorite argument — we help Palestinians so that the will be less vulnerable to the siren call of extremism…

Absolved of even thinking about the underlying causes of Palestinian needs US programs serve, Risch responded that yes, those are good things, but “this isn’t our responsibility” [“this” referring to alleviating the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians]. Also notably, Risch started this dismissive response to the former US Ambassador to the UN and current USAID Administrator by referring to her as “Samantha” — which maybe reflects a longstanding friendship between Risch and Power, but in the context of a Senate hearing sounded disrespectful, patronizing, and sexist.

Later in the hearing, Van Hollen (D-MD) asked about US funding related to Syria and Syria refugees; Cruz (R-TX) later (around 01:52:00 in the hearing) accused the Biden Admin of appeasing terrorist groups everywhere, “including Iranian-linked terrorist groups around Israel’s border, including pouring money into Hamas-controlled territory”… Cruz went on (starting at 01:56:44) to harangue Power at length over a discrepancy on USAID’s website last year regarding what he said was listed as a $10 million grant to an unspecified group in the West Bank but turned out to be a $5 million grant to an organization in the Gaza Strip. Cruz clearly implied that the error on the website represented a deliberate effort by the someone at the State Department to conceal the actual details of the grant — notwithstanding the fact that he didn’t offer any explanation of why there would be this effort to conceal, given that even he was not alleging that the grant itself was in any way improper or in violation of US law or the will of Congress. He asked Power if she had launched “an investigation” into this matter (again, the matter being the error on the public facing website, not any alleged improper act by the State Department in the making of the grant). Power said she’d look into it and watch out for this kind of thing in the future; Cruz said he expected her to follow up with him with the results of her “investigation.”

3. Media & Reports

Members of Congress in Israel

General

Washington Free Beacon 4/28/23: Inside The House GOP Plan to Stop a Second Iran Nuclear Deal [“Congress is readying a bevy of bills that would effectively kill any hope the Biden administration has of inking a revamped nuclear deal with Iran, according to sources briefed on the matter…House Republicans on Friday will begin rolling out a series of six bills designed to expand sanctions on Iran and curtail the White House’s ability to waive sanctions in future deals, according to copies of the legislation exclusively obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The bills, sponsored by members of the conservative Republican Study Committee, target Iran’s military, government leaders, and financial sector.”]

Jewish Insider 4/28/23: Lawmakers gather to celebrate Jewish community and Israel, combat antisemitism [WORTH READING IN FULL FOR MEMBERS COMMENTS. At the breakfast hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, “Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Reps. Neal Dunn (R-FL), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Randy Weber (R-TX), Marc Veasey (D-TX), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Brandon Williams (R-NY), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Tracey Mann (R-KS) and Troy Carter (D-LA) spoke…” At the lunch event organized by organized by lobbyist Ezra Friedlander and real estate developer Bobby Rechnitz, “Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Darren Soto (D-FL), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Keith Self (R-TX), Marc Molinaro (R-NY) and Eli Crane (R-AZ) as well as Weber, Wasserman Schultz and Lawler delivered remarks at the lunch event. Reps. Alma Adams (D-NC) and Frederica Wilson (D-FL) also attended, but did not deliver remarks.” ALSO SEE: Twitter thread 4/27/23 from Combat Antisemitism thanking members individually for supporting Israel etc., retweeted by Marshall (R-KS)

Jewish Insider 4/27/23: Kyrsten Sinema’s consistency on reform — in the U.S. and in Israel

Jewish News Syndicate 4/26/23: Republican vying for Rep. Lee’s seat blasts her ‘no’ vote on Israel resolution

Mondoweiss 4/23/22: The Shift: Democratic leaders embrace Netanyahu as more Democratic voters say Israel is an apartheid state [“This week Netanyahu met with a delegation of congressional establishment Democrats, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Other Reps. included Gregory Meeks, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Yvette Clarke, Dean Phillips, and Sara Jacobs. ‘The prime minister thanked Congressman Jeffries and the members of the delegation for their support for the State of Israel and emphasized to them the importance of the relationship between Israel and the United States,’ said his office in a statement.”]

Jewish News Syndicate 4/25/23: With ‘anti-Israel voices on the rise,’ group of Democrats call for conditioning US aid to Israel

Foundation for Defense of Democracies 4/24/23: Eyeing Congress, Biden Administration Approves Possible F-16 Equipment Sale to Turkey

Jewish Insider 4/24/23: Auchincloss on the China-Iran-Russia axis against U.S. and allies

Jewish Insider 4/23/23: Lawmakers come out in force behind funding for U.S.-Israel cooperative defense programs [covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Jewish Insider 4/23/23: Lawmakers condemn lack of accountability for Iranian schoolgirl poisonings [covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Jewish News of Northern California 4/21/23: East Bay’s Rep. Barbara Lee touts support of Israel amid Senate bid

Jewish News Syndicate 4/21/23: House group introduces bipartisan bill honoring 75-year US-Israeli partnership [covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Arab News 4/21/23: Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



5. Members on the Record (Israel)

NOTE: There were so so many professions of unconditional, ironclad love/support/devotion to Israel from Members of Congress on Israel’s Independence Day (and in support of H. Res. 311, this year’s “happy bday – we love you Israel” resolution passed in the House 4/25/23) that it was too much to include in the weekly Legislative Round-Up — so instead, you can find them here. (Tweets/statements as of 12pm ET, 4/28/23)

Members in Israel

Jacobs (D-CA-51) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “As a young Jewish woman, it was so special to join @RepJeffries’s delegation to Israel and commemorate Yom HaZikaron and Israel’s 75th anniversary. I was grateful to have many productive conversations with the Israeli government, opposition, and Palestinian civil society. Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/26/2023: Retweet of @HouseForeign – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: Glad to join Israel’s leaders to commemorate 75 years of independence and affirm the strong relationship between our two countries Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/26/2023: Retweet of @HouseForeign – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: Incredibly moved by our tour of the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Yad Vashem, where we paid respect to the six million Jewish victims of the Shoah. We must #NeverForget the lessons of the Holocaust. Link to image”

Porter (D-CA-47) 04/26/2023: Tweet – “On Israel’s 75th Independence Day, I celebrate our nations’ close bond. I recently took my first official trip to Israel to learn more about our ally. We are united by our highest ideals of democracy and human rights, and we strive together to live up to these values. #Israel75 Link to image”

Clarke (D-NY-9) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “Happy Yom Ha’atzmaut! It was my privilege to join @RepJeffries’ Congressional Delegation to Israel in celebration of our cherished ally’s 75 years of democracy and independence. Looking forward to many more years of partnership and cooperation! Link to image”

Horsford (D-NV-4) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “Let’s #NeverForget the lessons of the Holocaust and work to combat hatred and bigotry in all forms. I was honored and moved to visit the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Yad Vashem, with my colleagues. @RepJeffries @RepGregoryMeeks @RepBarragan Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: Our embassy staff are imperative to strong diplomatic relations around the world. Thank you to @USAmbIsrael and the wonderful US embassy staff in Jerusalem for your warm welcome. Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/25/2023: Twitter thread – “Ranking Member @RepGregoryMeeks issued the following statement upon returning from Democratic Leader @RepJeffries’ Congressional Delegation to Ghana and Israel: Link to image View full release: Meeks Issues Statement Following Return from Leader Jeffries’ CODEL to Ghana, Israel… | democrats-foreignaffairs.house.gov”

Phillips (D-MN-3) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “Back in the USA after candid and productive meetings with leadership of two of our most important allies and partners, Ghana and Israel – where we celebrated the 75th anniversary of a remarkable nation and people. Link to image”

Barragán (D-CA-44) 04/24/2023: Tweet – “Excited to be in Israel today to meet with President of Israel @Issac_Herzog along with @RepJeffries & our delegation ahead of Israel’s 75th anniversary. Looking forward to discuss how the U.S. and Israel can further strengthen relations and our mutual commitment to democracy. Link to quoted tweet”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 04/24/2023: Twitter thread – “Our congressional trip showed our historic ally Israel that efforts to bolster and maintain our nations’ strategic relationship are stronger and more important than ever. It was an honor to join Democratic Leader @RepJeffries’ Congressional Delegation to Israel. Link to image We met with Prime Minister @netanyahu, President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog, Opposition Leader @yairlapid, Speaker of the Knesset @AmirOhana, and @USAmbIsrael Tom Nides. I will continue to make sure that the U.S.-Israel relationship remains bipartisan and durable. Link to image Link to image” Also see Gottheimer press release – Gottheimer Joins Congressional Delegation to Israel with Democratic Leader Jeffries

Horsford (D-NV-4) 04/24/2023: Tweet – “I’m honored to join Leader @RepJeffries and many of my colleagues here in Israel to recognize their 75th anniversary. Let’s work together to foster another 75 years and beyond of democracy and partnership between the U.S. and Israel. Link to image”

Jeffries (D-NY) 4/23/23: Instagram post – “Touched down in the Holy Land to commemorate Israel’s 75th Anniversary #SpecialRelationship Thank you Ambassador Nides for graciously hosting our delegation.” [accompanied by pic in front of the Ambassador’s residence in Jerusalem (formerly the US Consulate General) of Nides flanked by Jeffries, Plaskett (D-USVI), Meeks (D-NY), Gottheimer (D-NJ), Clarke (D-NY), Barragan (D-CA), Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Fletcher (D-TX), Horsford (D-NV), Jacobs (D-CA), Phillips (D-MN) and Neguse (D-CO).]

General

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “I spoke at @CombatASemitism’s breakfast this morning commemorating #JewishAmericanHeritageMonth. I’m honored to represent one of the largest Jewish constituencies in the country- I will always stand with our Jewish community, support Israel, and oppose antisemitism. Link to image” Also see Lawler (R-NY-17)’s retweet of Combat Antisemitism response praising/thanking him

Cardin (D-MD) 04/26/2023: Tweet – “My colleagues in Congress and I are committed to continuing to advance Israel’s integration in the region while helping provide a framework for a sustainable two-state solution with Palestinians.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/26/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@redconmike @KatemootAdams Professor Davis.”

Rosen (D-NV) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “Israel is our closest ally in the Middle East & the only democracy in the region. As it faces increasingly sophisticated threats from Iran & its terrorist proxies, I joined my colleagues in pushing to fully fund U.S.-Israel missile defense programs. More than 40 senators offer support for U.S.-Israel missile-defense funding… | jewishinsider.com”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 04/24/2023: Twitter thread – “The UN Security Council is actively allowing Putin’s puppet to use the chair to beat the US and our Western allies while spreading Russian propaganda and misinformation. Russia has a bully pulpit at the U.N. this month. The U.S. is feeling trolled…. | politico.com Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairing the UN Security Council to discuss maintenance of international peace and security. The USNC should be investigating Russia’s war crimes conducted during their unjust invasion of Ukraine instead of allowing this outrageous sham. On day one of its chairmanship of USNC, Russia has already proven it will leverage its post to sow international discord. Moscow rejected a request from Jerusalem to reschedule the Israeli-Palestinian conflict meeting and is choosing to hold it today, on Israel’s Remembrance Day.”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/24/2023: Tweet – “Thank you Dennis Monasebian for opening your home for a meet and greet with Westchester Jewish leaders, @AIPAC members, and others from across Westchester County. I spoke about the importance of standing with Israel and opposing antisemitic hate at home and abroad. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 04/24/2023: Tweet – “Just two years ago Sudan signed the Abraham Accords. This administration’s Middle East policy is literally going up in smoke.”

Castro (D-TX-20) 04/23/2023: Retweet of @margbrennan – “Golan has called herself a proud racist & said she’s being considered by Netanyahu to represent Israel in New York, one of Israel’s most important posts. Here’s what the Israeli PM said on @FaceTheNation: Link to quoted tweet”

Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL-20) 04/21/2023: Tweet – “I joined a briefing with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, where we discussed the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship. As a leading voice on the @HouseForeign Committee, I stand with our closest ally in the Middle East. Link to image”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Hern (R-OK-1) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “I have not forgotten about the Biden administration’s continuing attempts to re-enter the Iran deal.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “Pleased to see the UK & EU join us in sanctioning senior regime officials in #Iran. Let us push ahead together. We cannot waver in our efforts to hold accountable those responsible for killing Iranian protesters & muzzling dissent online. UK, EU Step Up Sanctions On Iran’s Revolutionary Guard… | barrons.com”

Phillips (D-MN-3) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “The wrongful detention of U.S. nationals for geo-political gain is despicable. The Biden Administration’s commitment to bringing Americans home safely – and holding those responsible to account – is a strong message to those who would use our citizens as pawns. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “As malign state actors like #Russia, #China & #Iran seek to expand their footprint in the Western Hemisphere, we must strengthen regional cooperation w/ our democratic neighbors. I’m proud to introduce the Western Hemisphere Partnership Act to do just that.Link to PDF | foreign.senate.gov”

Risch (R-ID) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “It’s long-overdue that the admin uses its sanctions authority to hold hostage-takers accountable. The #FSB & #IRGC are notorious for using hostage diplomacy for nefarious means. The U.S. condemns the use of Americans as political pawns, & we’ll work to bring every American home.”

Rubio (R-FL) 04/27/2023: Twitter thread – “The recent designation of Iran’s IRGC senior officials & Russia’s FSB, both of which partake in the wrongful detention of U.S. nationals, are essential measures to hold accountable the perpetrators of unimaginable pain and suffering to American hostages and their families. Treasury Sanctions Officials of Iranian Intelligence Agency Responsible for Detention of U.S. Nationals in Iran… | home.treasury.gov”

Rubio (R-FL) 04/27/2023: Retweet of @SenMarcoRubio – “Russia, Iran, and others are falling in line to a new Chinese world order. Link to video”

Rubio (R-FL) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “This week marks 5 yrs since Iranian-American Emad Shargi was wrongfully detained by the brutal regime in Tehran. As Americans continue to suffer arbitrary arrests & languish in foreign prisons, w/o due process, we must seek their release & hold their captors accountable.#freeEMAD Link to image”

Vargas (D-CA-52) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “Today, I questioned @UnderSecTFI about what @USTreasury is doing to place effective sanctions on #Iran and address the #fentanyl crisis at the border during a @FSCDems hearing. Link to video”

Auchincloss (D-MA-4) 04/26/2023: Retweet of @CmteOnCCPDems – “@RepAuchincloss joined the @JIPodcast this week for a discussion on China and American foreign policy. Listen here: Auchincloss on the China-Iran-Russia axis against U.S. and allies… | jewishinsider.com”

Kamlager-Dove (D-CA-37) 04/26/2023: Tweet – “The US is 1 of 4 countries that do not allow musicians to earn royalties from radio play. The other 3 countries are: Iran, North Korea, and China. Seriously?!? And I met @Pharrell… he’s spiritually boss. @GRAMMYAdvocacy @RecordingAcad Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/26/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I am deeply concerned Baghdad still isn’t allowing resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan region. A pause in these exports is a win for the Iranian regime. The admin must apply pressure to address this threat to stability & energy security in the region.””

McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I am shocked and disgusted by continued poison attacks on schoolgirls in Iran. These attacks must end. All children must be able to attend school in safety.” Panic spreads in Iran after new suspected poison attacks on girls schools… | washingtonpost.com”

Rubio (R-FL) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “Russia, Iran, and others are falling in line to a new Chinese world order. Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/26/2023: Tweet – “Combatting the IRGC is among the most urgent national security agenda items today. Every nation MUST categorize the IRGC as a terrorist organization, as the US did under President Trump in 2019. Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/27/2023: Tweet – “The IRGC continues to practice piracy on the high seas, threatening the freedom of navigation. Today’s seizure of an oil tanker by the IRGC is unacceptable. The IRGC must immediately release the tanker, & our allies should join us in designating the IRGC as a terrorist entity.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “Biden’s cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED! China, Russia, and Iran have joined forces to DESTROY our country and Biden is NOWHERE to be found. This is DANGEROUS! There’s NO WAY he can serve another term. If he can’t pass a cognitive exam, he needs to RESIGN NOW!! Link to video”

House Oversight Committee (Republican) 04/25/23: Tweet – “As Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, why is John Kerry negotiating deals with foreign governments that potentially undermine America’s interests? @RepJamesComer is threatening a subpoena to obtain info on John Kerry’s role in the Biden Admin.” Linked to committee press release, Comer Threatens Subpoena to Obtain Information on John Kerry’s Role in the Biden Administration

Burlison (R-MO-7) 04/25/2023: Tweet – “Let’s not forget that an Iranian government official claimed that John Kerry shared sensitive information about Israeli military operations with him. Kerry shouldn’t be negotiating deals with foreign countries. He must provide information to @GOPoversight about his actions. Link to quoted tweet”

Coons (D-DE) 04/23/2023: Tweet – “Today marks 5 years since Emad Shargi, an innocent U.S. citizen, was wrongfully detained in Iran. No American deserves to be used as a political pawn. I call for Emad’s immediate release so he can be reunited with his family. #freeEMAD Link to image”

Cornyn (R-TX) 04/24/2023: Tweet – “Russian ships are ferrying large quantities of Iranian artillery shells and other ammunition across the Caspian Sea to resupply troops fighting in Ukraine, Middle East officials said Iran Ships Ammunition to Russia by Caspian Sea to Aid Invasion of Ukraine… | wsj.com via @WSJ”

Rutherford (R-FL-5) 04/24/2023: Tweet – “The IRGC will continue their pattern of terrorism & human rights abuses until their actions are challenged. I am proud to join my colleagues in urging the EU to formally designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. Bipartisan Effort: U.S. Congress Unites to Urge EU to Designate Iran’s IRGC as a Terrorist Organization… | floridianpress.com”

Stevens (D-MI-11) 04/23/2023: Retweet of @RepFrenchHill – “Today marks 5 years of Emad Shargi’s wrongful detention by Iran. The Iranian mullahs’ continued evil practices and unlawful imprisonment of U.S. citizens is unacceptable – Iran must release Emad immediately. #freeEMAD”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/21/2023: Tweet – “ICYMI: Last week, I released a comprehensive report on the IRGC’s Terrorist Activities. Iran’s IRGC poses a threat to our national security, and our allies must step up to the plate and join us to hold it accountable. Read the full report here: Link to PDF | tenney.house.gov”

Hill (R-AR-2) 04/23/2023: Tweet – “Today marks 5 years of Emad Shargi’s wrongful detention by Iran. The Iranian mullahs’ continued evil practices and unlawful imprisonment of U.S. citizens is unacceptable – Iran must release Emad immediately. #freeEMAD”

Kaine (D-VA) 04/23/2023: Tweet – “Today marks five years since Emad Shargi, a U.S. citizen, was wrongfully detained in Iran. Sen. Kaine is urging the Iranian government to immediately release him so he can be reunited with his family. #freeEMAD Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/23/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Today marks 5 years since Emad Shargi, an innocent U.S. citizen, was wrongfully detained in Iran. Iran must immediately release him and all U.S. hostages in Iran so they can reunite with their families.” #FreeEmad #FreeIranHostages Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/23/2023: Twitter thread – “5 years ago, American Emad Shargi was unjustly detained in Iran on false charges. Today he remains in Evin Prison, away from the comfort of his wife, daughters, sister & parents. It is long past time for Emad to be released & returned to his loved ones. #FreeEmad Link to image The Iranian regime’s true nature is clear: It’s a regime that detains & leverages the innocent for political gain. We cannot rest until Emad Shargi, Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz & all Americans illegally detained in #Iran are released.”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/23/2023: Tweet – “I’ll be joining @MariaBartiromo today in the 10am hour to discuss my efforts to hold the IRGC accountable as well as several other developing stories! Be sure to tune in! Link to image”

