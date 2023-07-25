Webinar- Israeli Violations of Palestinian Rights– with UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

Join Americans for Peace Now for a webinar on Monday, July 31st at 12:00 Noon Eastern Time with UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese.

Earlier this month, Albanese issued a report stating that under Israel’s rule, the occupied territories have morphed into “an open-air prison, where Palestinians are constantly confined, surveilled and disciplined,” where basic rights of Palestinians are criminalized. The report comes as the far-right government of Israel is pursuing legislation and administrative measures that would perpetuate the Occupation and advance the annexation of the West Bank to Israel.

Albanese will discuss her report and other matters pertaining to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in areas it captured in 1967. The webinar will take place on Monday, July 31st, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register HERE.