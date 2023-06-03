Legislative Round-Up- March 03, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1.Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. Hearings

3. Media & Reports

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (other Mideast countries)

New from FMEP & events involving FMEP:

3/1/23: Webinar sponsored by Just Vision, the Institute for Middle East Understanding and Jewish Currents (1pm ET) “ What’s next for the right to boycott in America? A special conversation to mark the online premiere of award-winning documentary, Boycott. ” Ft. – Alan Leveritt (Publisher of the Arkansas Times), Brian Hauss (ACLU), – Mikkel Jordahl (Arizona-based lawyer), Bahia Amawi (Texas-based speech therapist), Dima Khalidi (Palestine Legal), Lara Friedman (FMEP), Suhad Baba a (President & Executive Director of Just Vision and BOYCOTT Producer) and Julia Bacha (Creative Director at Just Vision and BOYCOTT Director).

Ft. – (Publisher of the Arkansas Times), (ACLU), – (Arizona-based lawyer), (Texas-based speech therapist), (Palestine Legal), (FMEP), a (President & Executive Director of Just Vision and BOYCOTT Producer) and (Creative Director at Just Vision and BOYCOTT Director). 2/27/23: Webinar – Learning and Unlearning Palestine Part 3: Normalizing and Peacemaking as Discourses of Violence, ft. Inès Abdel Razek (Palestinian Institute for Public Diplomacy) and Dr. Yara Hawari (Al Shabaka) in conversation with Dr. Maha Nassar (University of Arizona).

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(ESTABLISH AMBASSADOR FOR ISRAEL NORMALIZATION!) HR 1268 (pdf): Introduced 2/28/23 by Torres (D-NY) and Lawler (R-NY), “To amend the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 to establish the position of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Also see:

(INCREASED US-ISRAEL MILITARY COOPERATION) HR 1218: Introduced 2/27/23 by Pfluger (R-TX) and 3 cosponsors (4 Republicans + Trone, D-MD), “A bill to require the Secretary of the Air Force to provide training to members of the air force of Israel on the operation of KC-46 aircraft, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Armed Services. NOTE: this is the House version of S. 510 (pdf), introduced 2/16/23 by Cotton (R-AR) – for full details see the 2/17/23 edition of the Round-Up.

Also see:

Pfluger press release, Crow (R-CO) press release

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 03/02/2023: Retweet of @jinsadc – “Congratulations to @RepPfluger and co-sponsors @RepMikeGarcia @RobWittman @RepEllzey @RepDavidTrone on the introduction of “The Expediting Israeli Aerial Refueling Act of 2023.”

(TARGETING AL JAZEERA) H. Res. 189: Introduced 3/1/23 by Begman (R-MI) and no cosponsors, “Requiring foreign state media outlets with credentialed members in the House news media galleries to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act by prohibiting the admission into such galleries of reporters and correspondents who are representatives of such outlets who are not in compliance with the requirements of such Act, and for other purposes.” The bill text specifically targets Chinese media outlets and Al Jazeera, and specifically states: “Whereas the State of Qatar’s state-sponsored media company, Al Jazeera, reportedly also was deployed to carry out surveillance operations targeting young pro-Israel activists at several nonprofit organizations based in Washington, DC”. That clause is a reference to Al Jazeera conducting investigative journalism (gasp!) related to Israel-related US lobbying, resulting in a documentary that was denounced/ignored/censored (you can watch it here) Referred to the House Committee on Rules.

Also see:

(US OUT OF SYRIA) H. Con. Res. 21: Introduced 3/2/23 by Gaetz (R-FL) and no cosponsors, “Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove the United States Armed Forces from Syria.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. NOTE: This is a tweaked version of Gaetz’s bill introduced last week, H. Con. Res. 20 (for details see last week’s edition of the Round-Up). The difference between the two is that last week’s version required the US to remove its armed forces from Syria not later than 15 days after the adoption of the resolution (a timeframe that is…unrealistic, to say the least). The new version extends the deadline to 180 days.

(EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE) H. Res. 132: Introduced 2/17/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and attracting 51 bipartisan co-sponsors, “Responding to the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023.” Passed by the House 2/27/23 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 414-2. Also see: floor statements; Tweets/statements — Frankel (D-FL-22), McCaul (R-TX-10), Stevens (D-MI-11), Wilson (R-SC-2), McCormick (R-GA-6), Wilson (R-SC-2), McCaul (R-TX-10), Panetta (D-CA-19), Radewagen (R-AS-0), Wilson (R-SC-2)

Coming soon

(REPEAL IRAQ AUMF) Schumer (D-NY) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “This Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reached an agreement to move forward on the repeal of the Iraq AUMF. We need to put the Iraq war behind us once and for all. And doing that means we should repeal the legal authority that initiated the war to begin with.”

(WEAPONIZING US BANKING SYSTEM TO TARGET PALESTINIANS) S. XXX: On 3/1/23, Jewish Insider reported that Sen. Cotton (R-AR) intends to re-introduce the “Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act.” This bill was previously introduced by Cotton 12/6/21 (S. 3318, attracting 17 all-Republican cosponsors), and then in the House by Lamborn (R-CO) on 5/18/22 (HR 7824, attracting 20 Republican cosponsors plus, predictably, Vargas, D-CA & Gotteimer, D-NJ); both bills went nowhere. Per Cotton’s 2021 explainer, the bill “is intended to deter foreign banks from making martyr payments by putting at risk their access to the U.S. financial system.” It does so by giving the Treasury Department “additional authority to designate foreign banks as institutions of primary money laundering concern and to forbid them from holding or using correspondent accounts in the United States if: The banks are used to facilitate or promote martyr payments to terrorists; or if the banks knowingly provide financial services to Hamas.” Notably from the Jewish Insider: “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the lead Senate sponsor of the original Taylor Force Act, told JI that he believes the original act is largely working as intended, and that he is not currently focused on further legislation relating to the martyr payments.”

Letters

(WE <HEART> ISRAELI DEMOCRACY & PEACE PROCESS) Delauro et al letter (text not yet public so I can’t share it): This week a sign-on letter, backed by J St, was circulating in the House, led by DeLauro (D-CT), McGovern (D-MA) and Schakowsky (D-IL) [not clear when it is closing or will be released]. The letter opens with a declaration that the signers “write as supporters of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship who seek to protect the viability of a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” The letter goes on commend the Biden Administration’s “efforts to deescalate heightened tensions in Israel and the West Bank” before sharing the signers’ “deep concern regarding the planned changes to the structure of the Israeli judiciary, the fragile security situation in the West Bank, and the threat of partial or full annexation of areas that would most certainly be part of a future Palestinian state.” The letter urges the Biden Administration to “use all diplomatic tools available [with no discussion of what this means; one thing it clearly does NOT mean is using any non-diplomatic tools, like U.S. aid] to prevent Israel’s far-right government from further damaging the nation’s democratic institutions [notwithstanding the longstanding and manifestly non-democratic treatment of Palestinians under these institutions] and undermining the potential for two states for two peoples. [an outcome actively and explicitly opposed by the current Israeli government].” Notably, with respect to Palestinians and the situation in the West Bank, the letter focuses concerns on the weakening of the PA and the growth of Palestinian extremist groups; describes IDF raids on Palestinian cities as a “response to increased and credible terrorist threats” with Palestinian civilians “caught in the crossfire”; mentions settler violence only in passing; and nowhere asserts or even implies Israeli government responsibility for “record-breaking [Palestinian] casualties.” The letter follows these concerns with a paragraph explicitly condemning Palestinian attacks on Israelis and noting the signers repeated criticism of “actions by Palestinians leaders and organizations, including incitement, acts of terror, and payments to the families of terrorists, that harm Israelis exacerbate the conflict, and put a negotiated resolution to the conflict further out of reach.”

Also see:

(US MUST “REENERGIZE” 2-STATE SOLUTION) Welch letter to Biden: On 3/2/23, Sen. Welch (D-VT) hand-delivered a letter to President Biden expressing his conclusions following his recent trip to Israel. He writes: “…it is time to acknowledge what is painfully apparent: as far as the Netanyahu government is concerned, the two-state solution is dead. I am gravely concerned that Mr. Netanyahu’s regime dismisses the long-term security threat his government’s policy of de facto annexation poses to Israel. If this policy continues, our advocacy for the two-state solution is meaningless. Despite increasing obstacles, the two-state solution must be reinvigorated. The day after we departed Israel, there was an escalation of conflict in the West Bank—resulting in the deaths of Israelis and a Palestinian, and attacks on Palestinian homes. Sadly, this is just the latest example of the vicious cycle of violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians. We have a choice: stand by passively as a withered two-state approach recedes into oblivion or do our best to reenergize it with more assertive efforts to persuade the Netanyahu government to stop further expansion of settlements in the West Bank, to halt all de facto annexations, and to reaffirm Israel’s commitment to a viable two-state solution. Any hope for peace and prosperity in the region depends on the United States making the right choice, right now.”

Also see:

(MORE SANCTIONS ON IRAN) Bipartisan, bicameral letter to Blinken & Yellen: On 3/1/23, a bipartisan group of House and Senate members, led by Sen. Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Tenney (R-NY), Sen. Cardin (D-MD) and Rep. Porter (D-CA), sent a letter to SecState Blinken and Treasury Secretary Yellen, urging them to “take further actions – and encourage international partners to join us – to impose much clearer costs on the Iranian regime for the execution of protesters.” Specifically, the letter “strongly encourage the Departments of State and the Treasury to levy further sanctions against Iranian officials and institutions involved in this brutal campaign of intimidation and extermination.” It goes on to suggest that the first target should be “the Iranian Majles (parliament) and 227 of its members, who in November 2022, signed an open statement calling for the Iranian government and judiciary to ‘show no leniency’ toward protesters and compared them to ISIS terrorists” – and argues that “it is also necessary to extend those sanctions to their family members who may seek to study, work, or acquire property in the United States.” The letter cites existing law as providing authority for such sanctions; if the Biden Administration disagrees, it asks Yellen and Blinken to “provide us with sufficient justification for such a determination” and asks them to “immediately consult with Congress on any legislative remedy to ensure that the Executive Branch has all necessary legal tools to sanction these members of the Iranian regime and impose costs on their family.”

Also see:

(IT IS ALWAYS GOOD POLITICS TO ATTACK PALESTINIANS!) Issa letter to Biden: From the Washington Free Beacon 3/1/23 — “Rep. Darrell Issa (R., Calif.) is calling on the Biden administration to suspend funding to an anti-Israel Gaza-based charity and turn over records related to the grant, following a Washington Free Beacon report that found the group works with terrorists. Issa in a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about the $41,000 State Department grant, which ‘was made despite repeated inflammatory remarks on the international stage, and confirmed allegations of repeated, long-standing ties to Hamas.’” Also see: Issa (R-CA-48) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “Biden hasn’t just wasted your tax dollars. He also funded an anti-Israel charity that works with terrorists. Issa Calls on Biden To Suspend Funding to Gaza Charity After Free Beacon Report… | freebeacon.com”

(THERE CAN NEVER BE ENOUGH US-ISRAEL MILITARY COOPERATION) Lamborn et al letter to SecDef: On 2/28/23, Rep. Lamborn (R-CO) led a letter to Secretary fo Defense Austin, cosigned by 47 members of the House Armed Services committee (bipartisan). The letter highlights, with respect to US-Israeli military cooperation, the “increased threats and multitude of mutually-beneficial opportunities to enhance our security” and requests an “assessment” in 3 areas: “1. Israel’s short- and long-term security threats, including an analysis of the capabilities of terrorist groups and regional actors hostile to Israel; 2. Israeli capabilities to meet and defend against these threats, as well as any shortfalls or capability gaps; and 3. An assessment of the potential for increased U.S.-Israel defense collaboration, particularly in emerging technologies including but not limited to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, directed energy, automation, and space.” REMINDER: The US gives Israel $3.8 billion a year in military funding (in a lump sum in cash, with Israel permitted to spend a significant amount outside of the US), in addition to millions in funding for cooperative programs in the Defense Department, and in addition to millions for an array of Israel-focused programs, including security-related programs funded in the annual NDAA, located in across a broad array of US government agencies.

Also see:

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Pleased to have led this bipartisan HASC letter alongside @RepJasonCrow in calling for enhanced U.S. – Israel missile defense cooperation. Collaborating with our allies in Israel must continue to be at the forefront of our national security strategy. Link to quoted tweet”

Media: Nearly 50 House Armed Services members urge increased U.S.-Israel defense cooperation (Jewish Insider)

(TARGETING MY FRIEND, THE UN’S FRANCESCA ALBANESE, WITH SCURRILOUS ATTACKS – AGAIN) Schneider et al letter to UN leaders: On 2/24/23, Rep. Schneider (D-IL) led a letter, cosigned by 17 House members (bipartisan) to UN Secretary General Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Türk, accusing the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese, of anti-Israel bias, and asserting that this is “further proof of the deep-seated prejudice inherent to the United Nations’ approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” The accusations of bias revolve around factually accurate statements Albanese made criticizing Israeli policies and actions — a rejection of facts that is wholly in line with the letter signers’ call for Albanese to be relieved of all official duties, and for the disbanding of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel — to be replaced, in the view of the letter’s signers, by the UN working instead “to bring Israelis and Palestinians together to ensure security, peace, and prosperity for all, and request a detailed accounting of what you are doing to tackle the antisemitism and anti-Israel bias endemic in the UN system.” This letter follows a 1/23/23 letter led by Sherman (D-CA), also calling for removing Albanese from her post for alleged antisemitism (explicitly based on the IHRA definition’s conflation of criticism of Israel with antisemitism) — for details see the 1/27/23 edition of the Round-Up).

Reminder of some of the facts in the news February 23-24, 2023 (i.e., around the time Schneider’s letter was finalized and sent) that members of Congress don’t care about enough to say a single word about, and likely consider it anti-Israel for to talk about:

“At least 11 Palestinians were killed Wednesday during a rare daytime raid by Israeli military forces in the occupied West Bank that also left more than 100 injured, Palestinian officials said in the aftermath of an operation described by the local director of Red Crescent as a ‘massacre.’” (CNN 2/24/23)

“Israeli forces have killed 65 Palestinians, including 13 children, this year so far, and injured hundreds of others, making the first two months of 2023 the deadliest for Palestinians compared with the same period since 2000.” (Al Jazeera 2/24/23)

“Israel’s far-right government has granted approval for over 7,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, settlement backers and opponents said Thursday. The move defies growing international opposition to construction in the occupied territory.” (AP 2/23/23)

“The Civil Administration, Israel’s governing body in the West Bank, will now be mostly under the authority of Finance Minister Smotrich, according to a deal brokered by Prime Minister Netanyahu between the two ministers in an attempt to avoid further bickering” (Haaretz 2/23/23)

“Israel Approves Plans for Over 7,000 Housing Units in West Bank Settlements, Legalizing Outposts — In just two days – and despite international condemnation – Israel has approved more plans for housing units in the West Bank than the total approved in previous years and is legalizing numerous outposts” (Haaretz 2/23/23)

“After approving thousands of housing units in settlements and outposts, the government is now promoting the E1 plans – considered deadly for the future of a Palestinian State” (Peace Now 2/23/23)

Also see:

(ENFORCE IHRA DEFINITION ON CAMPUS) Gottheimer letter to Secretary of Education: On 2/7/23 (not previously reported in the Round-Up) Rep. Gottheimer (D-NJ) sent a letter to Secretary of Education Cardona to bring to his attention claims (presented in the letter as indisputable facts) of “campus antisemitism and hateful rhetoric” at George Washington University that [allegedly] “targeted Jewish and Israeli students with antisemitic speech.” The letter goes on to note that “Since spring 2021, the Administration has delayed issuing a proposed rulemaking in response to Executive Order 13899 on Combating Anti-Semitism” [this is Trump’s Executive Order enforcing the IHRA definition of antisemitism with respect to Title VI complaints on campus], and Gottheimer concludes: “I have been a strong proponent of taking all measures necessary to protect students against hate, discrimination, and bigotry — especially Jewish students who face a barrage of antisemitism [as defined by the IHRA definition, which views expressions of support for Palestinian rights as antisemitism] on their college campuses. It is critical that these students not be singled out or made to feel unwelcome, and that universities uphold our values. After a year with historic levels of antisemitism, I ask the Department to prioritize the rulemaking process for Title VI.”

Also see:

2. Hearings

March 9, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing entitled, “Expanding the Abraham Accords.” Scheduled witnesses are: Robert Greenway (President and Executive Director, Abraham Accords Peace Institute/Hudson Institute); General Joseph L. Votel, U.S. Army, Ret. (Middle East Institute); and Daniel B. Shapiro (Atlantic Council)

March 8, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a business meeting to deal with a number of nominations, including the nomination of Michael Ratney to be US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as well as to discuss legislation including: S. 316, A bill to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq; and S. 430, A bill to provide authority to enter into a cooperative agreement to protect civilians in Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula from weaponized unmanned aerial systems.

March 1, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs held a hearing entitled, “Oversight Hearing – United Nations.” The sole witness will be US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield (statement).

As predicted, Israel played a prominent role in the hearing, including in Amb. Thomas-Greenfield’s statement (from her written statement — “We are also vigilantly combatting all forms of hate at the UN — including anti-Semitism. A few weeks ago, we hosted, with the Second Gentleman, a special event at the UN focused on combating anti-Semitism. We also led the successful adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution to condemn Holocaust denial, the first of its kind in fifteen years.Of course, we know that anti-Semitism is one dimension of anti-Israel bias at the UN, and that’s something we work to counter every day. We support a two-state solution and continue to push both sides to avoid escalatory actions that would move us further from achieving that goal… ”)

Notably, SFOPS chair Diaz-Balart (R-FL) used his opening statement and all of his question time (3 rounds) to attack the UN over Israel, to attack the COI and the ICJ, and to attack UNRWA.

With respect to the rest of the subcommittee, nearly every single member focused at least part of their questions/comments on these same issues. In all cases, Amb. Thomas-Greenfield responded by validating the members’ statements and joining in bashing the UN as antisemitic, bashing the Commission of Inquiry, bashing the resolution to get an ICJ opinion, etc – and promising to do everything possible, to her last day, to fight everything at the UN that is critical of Israel.

I’m not going to transcribe all the shameless pandering (and total obliviousness to anything that Israel is doing to Palestinians — this, days after a literal pogrom by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank) — you can watch it for yourself. And keep in mind that attacks on the Commission of Inquiry and ICJ and everything else are framed, consistently, as support for peace.

Also see:

3. Media & Reports

Jewish Insider 3/2/23: “Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) told the Israeli Embassy in Washington in an email last week that he is concerned that Israel’s judicial reform proposal ‘threatens the system of checks and balances that has been central to Israeli democracy, and that while there may be valid reasons for seeking to update the judicial system, the government’s current plan — proceeding without buy-in from opposition parties or the Israeli populace — is not the way to pursue meaningful reform,’ Auchincloss spokesperson Matt Corridoni told JI. Corridoni said that Auchincloss’ office subsequently met with the embassy on the subject.”

Jewish Insider 3/1/23: After visiting Israel, Welch says Netanyahu ‘oblivious’ to threat in West Bank

Axios 3/1/23: Scoop: McConnell says U.S. shouldn’t weigh in on Bibi’s judicial overhaul plan

Haaretz 2/28/23: Ilhan Omar Calls on U.S. to Keep Israel Accountable After Deadly Settler Rampage

Jewish Insider 2/28/23: Three months after close defeat, Frisch gears up to face Boebert again [“…He also expects to engage further with several pro-Israel groups, including AIPAC and J Street, whose backing he sought unsuccessfully during his first bid. Among the limited number of outside groups that previously backed his campaign were two other pro-Israel organizations, the Jewish Democratic Council of America and Democratic Majority for Israel, both of which gave endorsements just a month before the election.”]

Haaretz 2/27/23: What’s Behind Chuck Schumer’s Strange Embrace of Netanyahu? [“Schumer follows the Biden administration in adopting the false pretense of centering the known entity of Netanyahu while attempting to conveniently box out the rest of his coalition.”]

Jewish Insider 2/27/23: Rand Paul takes over as ranking member of Senate Homeland Security Committee [“Despite past disagreements with the Jewish community — most recently in 2021 over Iron Dome funding — Kentucky Jewish leaders expressed hope to Jewish Insider that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) will support efforts to combat antisemitism as the new ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.”]

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



(there are so few here, I’m including any statements that even bother to mention Palestinians in passing…)

Sanders (I-VT) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Israel’s finance minister just called for a Palestinian town “to be erased.” This disgusting rhetoric will get more innocent people killed. The extreme, right-wing Israeli government is creating the conditions for more violence and undermining democracy. US condemns Israel far right minister’s call for Palestinian town ‘to be erased’ | CNN”

Peters (D-CA) 3/1/23: Press release – Rep. Peters Releases Statement on Recent Israeli Attacks on Palestinians [“Recent actions by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government put into question the future of Israel’s democracy. In the past two weeks, the Israeli government has taken steps to give settlers control over Palestinian-owned land, advance legislation to eliminate judicial oversight, and cheered a violent mob that killed one person and destroyed hundreds of Palestinian-owned businesses and homes. The trampling of minority protections contradicts the values enshrined in Israel’s declaration of independence. Israel must immediately end the judicial coup, its military and settler violence towards non-Jews, and return to the principles that tens of thousands of Israelis gave their lives defending. These developments violate the shared values which have made the U.S.-Israel relationship so strong and threaten the fragile viability of a two-state solution.”]

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “This is incitement to genocide. Apartheid government officials in Israel aren’t even hiding their support for ethnic cleansing any more. The silence from @POTUS and @StateDept is complicity in these crimes. End unconditional military support now. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 03/01/2023: Retweet of @MJPlitnick – “This is a good statement on the recent events in #Palestine and #Israel from @IlhanMN But it is shameful that this is the only statement from any member of Congress on these events. Rep. Ilhan Omar Statement on Violence in the West Bank | Representative Ilhan Omar”

Boyle (D-PA-2) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “I completely agree.” Link to quoted tweet from Barak Ravid – BREAKING: State Department spokesman Ned Price says Israeli finance minister Smotrich remarks to “wipe out” the Palestinian village of Hawara are “irresponsible, repugnant and disgusting”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 02/28/2023: Twitter thread – “I am heartbroken by this week’s violence in the West Bank, including the terrorist attacks that tragically killed two Israelis and an American citizen, who was a proud Columbia graduate. Sending comfort to their families. I am also appalled by the heinous and violent settler vigilantism, which resulted in one Palestinian death and hundreds of injuries. I condemn all of these actions in the harshest possible terms. I continue to urge calm and reduction of tension by all parties.”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “It takes immense courage to stand up to government-backed extremism and violence. One of many things Detroit has taught me is that lasting change will come from the people. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/27/2023: Twitter thread – “Rep. Omar’s statement on the violence in the West Bank: “I am horrified by the rampage of Israeli settlers in the Palestinian villages of the West Bank this weekend that led to the torching of dozens of cars and houses, took an innocent life and injured over 100. “This comes against the backdrop of massive settlement expansion and de facto annexation of the West Bank by the most rightwing Israeli government in history—moves that would erase any hope for a two-state solution. “Violence only begets violence. These violent outbursts have taken innocent Palestinian and Israeli lives and traumatized many. “I am heartened by the pro-peace, pro-justice demonstrations of both Jewish and Arab-Palestinians across Israel right now. “The U.S. must seek full accountability for any violations of international law, and ensure that our own U.S. tax dollars are not funding human rights violations. “Truly putting human rights at the center of foreign policy and supporting a rules-based international order means demanding accountability for any violations, whether they are our allies or adversaries.””

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/27/2023: Retweet of @jstreetdotorg – “We’re alarmed and saddened by the escalation of violence in Israel and the West Bank. We are concerned by the far-right Israeli govt’s latest major moves toward annexation and deepening occupation, which feed the cycle of conflict and injustice. THREAD Statement on the Deepening Crisis and Escalating Violence in Israel and the West Bank… | jstreet.org”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 02/27/2023: Twitter thread – “I unequivocally condemn the brutal killing of Hillel and Yagel Yaniv by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank Village of Huwara. I also condemn the subsequent violence by Israeli settlers that resulted in the killing of at least one Palestinian and injuring scores of others. It is imperative that the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority work together to stop the violence in the West Bank, restore calm, and give security to all residents, Israeli and Arab.”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Lawler (R-NY-17) 03/02/2023: Retweet of @marcrod97 – “I asked @StateDeptSpox about the Abraham Accords ambassador bill today. Price emphasized the administration’s current high-level engagement on the accords but said “if something would allow us to be even more effective, we wouldn’t hesitate to pursue it.” Torres, Lawler push for a U.S. Abraham Accords ambassador … | jewishinsider.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “We need a bold commander-in-chief – unlike our current President, to say it’s a policy of the United States that a nuclear Iran is not acceptable, and we need to stand by Israel. Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Biden Must Take ‘Bold’ Stance Against Iran… | newsmax.com”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Israeli-American citizen Elan Ganeles was MURDERED by radical Palestinian terrorists. Biden continues to give money to the Palestinian Authority, which gets funneled directly to terrorists. Biden needs to STOP the bloodshed and DEFUND Palestinian terror!! Exclusive – Rep. Ronny Jackson on U.S. Victim of Palestinian Terror: ‘More Blood on President Biden’s Hands’”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Rep. Waltz met with @AmbHerzog in the Washington, D.C. office. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Thank you for your leadership, @AmbHerzog, on the US/Israel partnership, Iran, and building upon the Abraham Accords for peace in the Middle East. Link to quoted tweet”

Welch (D-VT) 03/01/2023: Retweet of @J_Insider – ““I’m not optimistic right now,” @PeterWelch told @matthewkassel. “My goal is to be supportive of the peacemakers on both sides, and, I think, if there’s going to be a Jewish democratic state, a two-state solution is the best way to ensure that.” After visiting Israel, Welch says Netanyahu ‘oblivious’ to threat in West Bank… | jewishinsider.com”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Iran nuclear weapons capability accelerated to dangerous levels. The regime’s ability to carry out their threat to vaporize Israel and further endanger the world, is closer to reality everyday. Biden must understand the Iranian regime cannot be trusted. IAEA report says discussions with Iran ongoing on enrichment to up to 84%… | reuters.com”

Sherrill (D-NJ-11) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “I want to thank Sen Schumer & my Senate colleagues for pushing for a two-state solution on their trip to Israel. In this increasingly dangerous moment in history, we must continue to work towards the goal of a stable, secure Israel that is at peace with its Palestinian neighbors. Link to quoted tweet”

Murray (D-WA) 3/1/23: In an epic own-goal for pro-ESG forces, Sen. Murray, in a floor statement ostensibly in defense of ESG, argued “When Republicans push for legislation to protect local and state governments that divest from companies based on their policies toward Israel—that is a form of ESG investing.” As a reminder, legislation in US states targeting boycotts of Israel/settlements is being used as a template for anti-ESG legislation in legislatures across the U.S.

Lankford (R-OK) 03/01/2023: Twitter thread – “The Biden Admin trade agenda is an attempt to force woke messaging. Guess it’s too much to ask for US trade policy to focus on actually making trade better and moving our national security strategy forward. The agenda does nothing to open up new markets for American businesses or reduce our reliance on China for critical supply chains, and includes no plans to build on the positive gains from the Abraham Accords or promote the unalienable right of religious freedom.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 03/02/2023: Retweet of @BreitbartNews – “Following the murder of an Israeli-American by Palestinian terrorists earlier this week, Rep. @RonnyJacksonTX blasted the Biden administration, arguing that the president had “more blood” on his hands owing to his foreign policies. Exclusive – Rep. Ronny Jackson on U.S. Victim of Palestinian Terror: ‘More Blood on President Biden’s Hands’”

Clarke (D-NY-9) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “Saying a prayer for Elan Ganeles, who was taken by terror and hate so far before his time only days ago. My heart is with his family and the people of Israel as they contend with this painful tragedy.”

Blumenthal (D-CT) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “I am deeply saddened to learn that one of CT’s own, Elan Ganeles, was killed in Israel last night. I strongly condemn this violence & hate—which only sows tragedy & grief. May Elan’s memory be a blessing & a reminder that we must all work towards peace. US citizen killed in West Bank as Israeli-Palestinian tensions ratchet up… | cnn.com”

Rubio (R-FL) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “The devastating wave of violence in Judea and Samaria has caused the tragic death of a U.S.-Israeli citizen. Jeanette and I unite in prayer for the loved ones of Elan Ganeles following this awful terrorist attack. Israel says motorist killed in West Bank held US citizenship… | washingtonpost.com”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “I’m heartbroken by the recent killing of an American in Judea & Samaria by a Palestinian terrorist. Now, the terrorist’s family will receive “pay-to-slay” payments from the Palestinian Authority to reward this disgusting terrorism. The U.S. must stop these payments now!”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 02/27/2023: Retweet of @USAmbIsrael – “Sadly, I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family.”

Coons (D-DE) 02/27/2023: Twitter thread – “It was great to be in Morocco this weekend with a bipartisan delegation. @USAmbMorocco Puneet Talwar is doing a terrific job representing us. Morocco is a strong ally of the U.S. and a critical trade partner of Delaware as well. @USAmbMorocco While in Morocco, I met with Foreign Minister Bourita to discuss how we can improve our security cooperation, address food insecurity across Africa, expand Morocco’s ties with Israel, and increase trade, including Moroccan clementine imports through the Port of Wilmington. Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I am devastated by these violent attacks in the last two days, including the death of a U.S. citizen. My condolences to all of the families grieving these tragic losses.” Link to quoted tweet”

Miller (R-OH-7) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “Iran chants “Death to America” and wants to wipe Israel from the map. This is your reminder that our enemies are arming those who mean to do us harm. We must always stand with Israel. Iran says likely to send Syria air defenses, after latest alleged Israeli strike… | timesofisrael.com”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “Horrified to learn that an American was killed today in a terrorist attack in the West Bank. Extremism and senseless acts of terror have no place in our society and we must work to eradicate hate. Praying for his family and loved ones.”

Scott (R-FL) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “Terrorists, thugs and evil dictators are sticking together to target our great ally Israel. Maduro and the Ayatollah must be held accountable for stealing the Venezuelan people’s gold and giving it to terrorists. Hezbollah’s secret gold mine in Venezuela… | jpost.com”

Weber (R-TX-14) 02/27/2023: Retweet of @IDF – “Following the shooting attack, it was found that the terrorists opened fire toward Israeli vehicles on 3 occasions. An Israeli civilian was injured by one of the shootings and died from his wounds. 1/2”

Ricketts (R-NE) 02/27/2023: Twitter thread – “Hit the ground running as the newest member of @SenateForeign this week. Started in Germany to meet with officials from Ukraine, NATO, Germany & Sweden. Next, had the great honor of visiting with some of Nebraska’s finest at Prince Sultan Air Base. Link to image From there, we met with some of the outstanding Marines stationed at @USAinKSA. Inspired by them and all the men and women who serve us in uniform at home and abroad. Link to image Then we had the privilege of visiting the @abrahamicfh – a powerful symbol of the strength of President Trump’s Abraham Accords and an important reminder of what humanity can accomplish through peace. Link to image I was also humbled to have the opportunity to visit with members of @380AEW at Al Dhafra Air Base. We must all be thankful for their & their family’s service and sacrifices to our nation. Link to image In Israel, we had a chance to discuss the mutually beneficial and essential alliance between the U.S. and Israel with President @Isaac_Herzog & Prime Minister @Netanyahu. America is proud to stand with the people of Israel Link to image Israel is under constant threat from terrorists like Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies. Visited one of the tunnels they use to try and attack the Israeli people and met with IDF officials to hear more about their important work. Link to image Ended our delegation in Finland, where on the one year anniversary of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, we stood alongside President Niinistö to deliver the message that the United States and Finland will continue to support the people of Ukraine. Link to video”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cotton (R-AR) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “We now live in a world where Britain, France, and Germany are more willing to condemn Iran than the American president. Whose side is President Biden on? WSJ News Exclusive | U.S., Europe Split on Response to Iran’s Near-Weapons-Grade Nuclear Enrichment”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “ESG’s attack on affordable, reliable energy is harming the people of Texas, Americans across the country, and our allies abroad. It makes their cost of living soar and empowers tyrannical regimes like China, Iran, and Venezuela. More on my latest op ed: With the U.S. approaching a recession, it’s time for the preside… | washingtontimes.com”

Himes (D-CT-4) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “It is time for these hostages to be released. Well past time, in fact. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/02/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “As I recently urged @SecBlinken, the Biden admin must hold Iran accountable at the #IAEA BOG for its blatant, ongoing NPT-safeguards violations. Failing to do so only undermines the agency’s credibility and global non-proliferation.” WSJ News Exclusive | U.S., Europe Split on Response to Iran’s Near-Weapons-Grade Nuclear Enrichment Read CHM @RepMcCaul’s full statement and letter below,mChairman McCaul on Need to Hold Iran Accountable at IAEA – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Rubio (R-FL) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “As the bloody regime in Tehran continues to benefit from shipping oil to Beijing, these designations are a welcome step against any Chinese company that funds the regime’s repression of peaceful protesters. Designating Iran Sanctions Evaders – United States Department of State”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “@POTUS met with Lula 3 weeks ago and now Iranian warships are docked in Rio de Janeiro. Either Biden didn’t bother to warn him or Lula doesn’t care what Biden/USA says. Both are an embarrassment for the US & a threat to the safety of our hemisphere. Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure… | reut.rs”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Countless Iranians have voiced their support for women and democratic governance in the months since Mahsa Amini’s death. Tens of thousands arrested. Hundreds killed. That’s why I’m urging the Administration to impose stricter sanctions on Iranian officials for this brutality.”

Cotton (R-AR) 03/02/2023: Retweet of @rolltidebmz – “Britain, France and Germany wanted to formally censure Iran at an IAEA board of governors meeting next week by passing a resolution calling out Iran’s nuclear activities… However, U.S. officials are arguing against a rebuke” #failure WSJ News Exclusive | U.S., Europe Split on Response to Iran’s Near-Weapons-Grade Nuclear Enrichment”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “These Iranian warships are already sanctioned, and so the port in Rio de Janeiro where they docked is now at risk of crippling sanctions, as are any Brazilian companies that provided them services or accepted payments. Two Islamic Republic Military Vessels Dock in Brazil – The Foreign Desk | by Lisa Daftari”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/01/2023: Retweet of @BolsonaroSP – “A premissão dada por Lula para receber um navio de guerra iraniano vai além de um mero desconforto diplomático. Quem alerta é o Senador dos EUA @tedcruz (Rep.-FL). Veja. Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Team Biden is gifting Iran a nuclear weapons arsenal. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “Years ago, China’s President Xi called Vladimir Putin his ‘best friend.’ Their alliance isn’t new, but as the CCP contemplates supporting Russia’s war, the U.S. must stand firm in our defense of democracy & freedom—both here at home and around the world. Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Biden Must Take ‘Bold’ Stance Against Iran… | newsmax.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Deeply alarmed by reports that 100s of schoolgirls across Iran may have been deliberately exposed to a poisonous toxic gas. Every child deserves to learn in safety. I strongly condemn these heinous attacks.” Iran investigates ‘deliberate’ poisoning of schoolgirls… | nbcnews.com”

McClain (R-MI-9) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “Iran is on the brink of possessing nuclear weapons. This is a massive threat to stability in the region and across the globe. The disastrous JCPA from 2015 is why Iran now has nuclear capabilities. The U.S. must NEVER re-enter that terrible nuclear deal.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime’s barbaric executions & mass sentencing of protesters directly violate its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights. I echo concerns raised at @UN_HRC by 54 countries & stand with brave Iranians urging respect for their rights. Link to quoted tweet”

Moulton (D-MA-6) 03/02/2023: Tweet – “The utter cruelty of this regime has no limits. Link to quoted tweet”

Santos (R-NY-3) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “The Ayatollah must fall! #FreeIran”

Santos (R-NY-3) 03/01/2023: Floor statement, “Disavow New Nuclear Accord with Iran

Cruz (R-TX) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “READ: My statement on Brazil allowing Iran to dock warships. Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Iranian Warships in Brazil | U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas Link to image”

Cruz (R-TX) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “This is a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans. It is exactly why we have sanctions and antiterrorism laws. Republican senator criticizes Brazil over Iran warships, calls for sanctions | Al Arabiya English”

Cruz (R-TX) 02/28/2023: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “JUST IN: Iranian Warships Dock in Brazil — Iran’s arrival in US backyard a ‘dangerous development and a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans,’ @SenTedCruz says Iranian Warships Dock in Brazil… | freebeacon.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “I followed up with Undersecretary Estevez about a letter Chairman @RepMcCaul & I sent him regarding U.S. export control laws surrounding Chinese exports to state sponsors of terrorism. China’s continued exports to state sponsors of terror like Iran pose global security concerns. Link to video”

Ricketts (R-NE) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “I heard firsthand from our allies in the Middle East that when America is weak, Iran is emboldened and that puts everyone’s security at risk. There’s still plenty to learn about the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, but we do know the buck stops at President Biden’s desk. Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “NY is in shambles under Albany’s one-party Democrat rule. We have the highest taxes in the country, our Northern Border faces new threats, & crime is skyrocketing. It’s time to fix these problems. Listen to my full interview with @masonmornings. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney on Northern Border & Iran… | siriusxm.com”

Auchincloss (D-MA-4) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “They’re angry. I don’t care. We’re going to stand with freedom and democracy wherever it is in the world, in Ukraine, in Taiwan, and on the streets of Tehran. We can’t flinch just because the CCP is angry. Link to quoted tweet”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s WEAKNESS is making America less safe. Our biggest adversary, China, is on the march, while Russia, Iran, North Korea and EVERY country that hates us is salivating at this incompetent White House. We get closer to a World War every day because of Biden’s INCOMPETENCE! Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “People across the country & around the world continue to rally in support of Iranians protesting against the regime. The whole world continues to watch. This movement is not over. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-FL) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “Communist China, Iran & Russia want to hurt America & destroy our way of life. Tune in to today’s @SASCGOP hearing as we discuss the impacts of tyranny abroad on U.S. national security. To receive testimony on conflict in Ukraine | United States Senate Committee on Armed Services Link to image”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “It is time for an alternative strategy in Iran that advances U.S. interests and helps quench the thirst of freedom for the Iranian people.”

Tillis (R-NC) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “The Obama-Biden-Iran Nuclear Deal was a disaster that can’t happen again. That is why any future U.S.-Iran deal should be ratified by the Senate.”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “Just heartbreaking what happens to these brave people who put it ALL on the line for basic freedoms. Link to quoted tweet”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)

Syria

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 02/28/2023: Retweet of @foxnewspolitics – “Matt Gaetz wants all US troops pulled from Syria, claims Biden lied about military presence Matt Gaetz wants all US troops pulled from Syria, claims Biden lied about military presence… | fxn.ws”

Hill (R-AR-2) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “The Egyptian Foreign Minister’s meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad furthers Assad’s ability to leverage the recent devastating earthquake to manipulate his way back into the Arab League. My joint statement with @CongBoyle, below: RELEASE: REPS. HILL, BOYLE STATEMENT ON THE EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER’S RECKLESS MEETING WITH SYRIAN PRESIDENT BASHAR AL-ASSAD… | hill.house.gov” Retweeted by McCaul (R-TX-10)

Risch (R-ID) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “The recent wave of outreach to #Assad will not benefit our Arab partners & will only open the door to potential US sanctions. The tragic earthquake doesn’t whitewash Assad’s crimes against the #Syrian people. There must be no rehabilitation or re-entry in the Arab League. #Caesar Link to quoted tweet”

Saudi Arabia

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 03/01/2023: Retweet of @AymanMSNBC – ““The fact that Republicans appear so willing to ignore Jared Kushner’s Saudi dealings is a colossal example of dereliction of duty. They’d rather devote taxpayer resources to witch hunts. The irony.” @kurtbardella Opinion | The difference between Jared Kushner and Hunter Biden”

Graham (R-SC) 02/28/2023: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia’s decision to provide $400 million in aid to Ukraine is most welcome and comes at an important time in the war. Ukraine Eyes Support From Saudi Arabia After Minister’s Visit… | bloomberg.com”

Türkiye

Blumenthal (D-CT) 02/27/2023: Retweet of @TurkishEmbassy – “Thank you, @SenBlumenthal, for joining us on this occasion and standing in solidarity with Türkiye in this moment of need. @HMuratMercan @TRConsulBoston Link to image”

Morocco

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/27/2023: Tweet – “Pleased to meet with Foreign Minister Bourita today to discuss how we can deepen our long-standing partnership with Morocco amid security challenges in the region. Link to image”

Lebanon

Porter (D-CA-47) 03/01/2023: Tweet – “I was overjoyed to welcome Mohammed Ziad Auf home today, an OC resident who was detained in Lebanon without charges for nearly two and half years. After pushing for his release and meeting with Lebanese officials last year, it was heartwarming to see him reunited with family. Link to image”

Tunisia

Meeks (D-NY-5) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: I condemn Tunisia’s crackdown on peaceful civil society actors and NGOs, including for simply meeting with US & other diplomats, as well as hateful anti-migrant incitement by President Qais Saied. I call on Saied to respect basic rights & cease such actions. Link to quoted tweet”

United Arab Emirates

Murphy (D-CT) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “Our ally. Link to quoted tweet”