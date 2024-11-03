Legislative Round-Up- March 8, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

HR 7564: Introduced by Gaetz (R-FL) 3/6/24, “To amend the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act with respect to certain victims.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see Gaetz press release – Congressman Gaetz Introduces Legislation to Provide Missed Compensation to Survivors of 1996 Khobar Tower Attack

March 7, 2024: The House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing entitled, “Legislation to Protect American Data and National Security from Foreign Adversaries” (video). Chair Rodgers (R-WA)’s opening statement is here. The focus of the hearing was approving two pieces of legislation targeting Chinese control over popular apps like TikTok — HR 7521, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act and HR 7520, the Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024. Notably, on 3/6/24 the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) sent a letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee (h/t to Jewish Insider for flagging) urging the Committee to approve HR 7521, arguing that “Our community understands that social media is a major driver of the rise in antisemitism, and that TikTok is the worst offender by far…” The letter closes: “There is no one answer to the rise in antisemitism, but Congress must act when it can – and HR 7521 is a very important step that Congress can take today. A vote for HR 7521 is a vote against antisemitism.” The committee approved HR 7521 unanimously.

March 7, 2024: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere held a hearing entitled, “The Agents of Antisemitism in Latin America” (video). The sole witness was State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt (statement).

March 3, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s held a hearing to consider 5 Biden Administration nominations, including the nomination of Erik John Woodhouse to be Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination. Check out the hearing (video) for members’ questions to Woodhouse regarding sanctions on Iran and others. Also note that in his opening statement, SFRC Chair Cardin (D-MD) stated: “Senator Risch and I are working on an agenda for a business meeting that we hope we will be able to notice very shortly. We’re working with several bipartisan bills that have been suggested by members of the Senate, including Senator Rubio and Hassan’s bipartisan bill – the SHIP Act, which follows up on the hearing we had in regards to Iran, and enforcing the sanctions against Iran through secondary sanctions. We hope that we’ll be able to bring that bill before our committee.”

March 6, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing entitled, Global Food Security. Witnesses were USAID Assistant to the Administrator for Resilience, Environment, and Food Security Dina Esposito (testimony) and Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler (testimony). Also see: hearing video. Notably, this hearing about “food security” for the most part totally ignored the MAN-MADE FAMINE in the Gaza Strip, imposed by Israel and supported/enabled by the U.S., that is literally killing people today and if not urgently stopped will lead to mass deaths. The exceptions: Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD), who raised concerns about the situation in the Gaza Strip starting at 59:28 in the hearing (see his exchange with the witnesses, below) and Kaine (D-VA), who asked about air drops at 1:12:17, in an exchange that highlighted the degree to which this is an extreme option of last resort.

Excerpt:

Van Hollen: “I do want to focus on the situation in Gaza because according to all reports four out of five of the hungriest people in the world today live in Gaza, and this is clearly a man-made crisis. There was no real food insecurity in Gaza until the last four months. We also have recently passed the grim threshold where people are not just on the verge of starvation but over 15 kids have now died of starvation in Gaza. The UN’s humanitarian coordinator put out an update on February 21st of this year finding that decline in the population’s nutrition status is…happening at a globally unprecedented rate and that children in Gaza are being starved at the fastest rate that the world has ever seen, according to the humanitarian coordinator. I am very pleased to see both the president the vice president and the USAID administrator more recently make a forceful comments about the need for the Netanyahu government to allow more aid into Gaza. Twenty-five senators wrote to the president in early February laying out five specific specific steps that could be taken to do that — none of those steps have been implemented as of now. So Miss Esposito, if you could just make one thing really clear: the issue is not the lack of the US or the World Food Program making food available to go into Gaza – is that right? It’s not a question of not enough being made available that’s ready to go in, it’s a question of it getting in and getting to people in need.

Esposito: “Thank you Senator. I want to start by saying upfront that my remit is on the development side and all of the programs we had in Gaza have been suspended of course because of the conflict. But I do know that we do have great concern about the imminence of a famine and that our team is really work working on getting um more food in, especially for women and children and that there is opportunity and available food to move in…

Van Hollen: “Dr Fowler you’re an expert on food security and nutrition and I’d like for you just to talk a little bit about the long-term impacts of of malnutrition and going without food for kids. UNICEF’s Ted Chapon, who’s the deputy executive director for humanitarian action at UNICEF pointed out, and I quote, that…the international community has quote “been warning for weeks that the Gaza Strip is on the brink of a nutrition crisis. If the conflict doesn’t end now children’s nutrition will continue to plummet leading to preventable deaths or health issues which will affect the children of Gaza for the rest of their lives and have potential intergenerational consequences.” Do you agree that that can be a a consequence of kids being deprived of nutrition? Fowler: “Yes, I do. As you know the UN has estimated that 90% of the population in Gaza continues to face acute food in security and this has an impact first and foremost on children and of course women as well. We know that early interventions for childhood nutrition pay benefits for the entire life of the of the person. On the flip side of that we know that long periods without sufficient food, without the necessary calories, micronutrients, macronutrients – this also can have lifelong consequences. I spoke earlier to this committee about the problem of stunting. So we believe that Israel must facilitate the delivery of assistance through crossings, improve the deconfliction procedures to ensure that that aid can move safely and securely, and that restrictions that prevent the flow of lifesaving food into Gaza are not acceptable.”

Notus 3/7/24: Why a Fight Over Process Could Derail Ukraine Aid [“Most members say they want to do

something that would get aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as quickly as possible. But they might get in their own way, as three separate proposals are currently being floated in the House, and lawmakers are jockeying over the best path forward.“]

