Legislative Round-Up- March 8, 2024

1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. Hearings & Markups
4. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
New episodes of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast:
- 3/6/24: Media Bias in Reporting on Sexual Assault on October 7th – Breaking Down the Damage, ft. FMEP fellow Rania Batrice in conversation with journalist Krystal Ball
- 3/1/24: Introducing Nour Joudah, 2024 FMEP non-resident Palestinian Fellow, new FMEP fellow Nour Joudah in conversation with FMEP’s Sarah Anne Minkin
NO CEASEFIRE! NO PALESTINIAN STATE! NO AID FOR PALESTINIANS!
H. Res. 1057: Introduced 3/5/24 by Good (R-VA) and 18
cosponsors (all Republicans), “Denouncing calls for a
cease-fire in Gaza.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Per Good’s press release, the resolution is backed by the Zionist
Organization of America (ZOA) and Advancing American Freedom. Also see: Freedom Caucus chair leads resolution denouncing Israel cease-fire
calls, demanding end to Gaza aid ( Fox News
3/4/24)
Targeting Free Speech/Protest
- S. 3894 (text): Introduced 3/7/24 by Cotton (R-AR), “A bill to prohibit the granting or renewing of security clearances to a person who has expressed support for a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or any affiliate of such Corps, including Hamas and Hezbollah, and for other purposes,” aka, the “‘No Clearances for Terrorist Sympathizers Act of 2024.” Referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Also see Cotton press release – excerpt: “Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today introduced two bills in response to the U.S. airman who self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. on February 25. ‘The mission of our service members is to defend America, and anyone who supports Hamas or any other terrorist group should not receive a security clearance. Likewise, no active-duty members of the military should be allowed to participate in demonstrations that aim to undermine the security of America and our allies,’ said Senator Cotton.“
- S. 3890 (text): Introduced 3/7/24 by Cotton (R-AR), “A bill to prohibit certain off-post demonstrations,” aka, the “Prohibiting Certain Off Post Protests Act.” Referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Also see Cotton press release – excerpt: “Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today introduced two bills in response to the U.S. airman who self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. on February 25. ‘The mission of our service members is to defend America, and anyone who supports Hamas or any other terrorist group should not receive a security clearance. Likewise, no active-duty members of the military should be allowed to participate in demonstrations that aim to undermine the security of America and our allies,’ said Senator Cotton.“
- S. 3887 (text): Introduced 3/6/24 by Cotton (R-IN), the “Stop Pro-Terrorist Riots Now Act.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Per Cotton’s press release, this legislation “would increase the punishments for rioting and provide mandatory sentences for anyone committing violence as part of a riot. Senator Cotton introduced the bill in response to the increasing number of anti-Semitic “protests”—often violent—by pro-Hamas leftists since Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.” As noted in ICNL’s invaluable US Protest Law Tracker, this bill: “Would significantly increase the penalties for federal ‘riot’ and ‘incitement to riot’ offenses if they involve property damage or injury. The bill would create a new, mandatory one-year prison sentence for anyone who commits ‘an act of violence’ or aids someone else in doing so, while participating in, organizing, ‘inciting,’ ‘promoting,’ or ‘encouraging’ a ‘riot.’ The maximum penalty would jump to 10, instead of 5, years in prison. Federal law defines ‘act of violence’ broadly to include using force against property—or just attempting or threatening to use such force. Under the bill, someone who knocked over a trash can, or merely threatened to do so, while cheering on an unruly protest, could face 10 years in prison.”
Defending Free Speech/Protest (kind of, maybe)
- S. 3883: Introduced 3/6/24 by Casey (D-PA) and 6 bipartisan cosponsors, “A bill to appropriate funds for the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Education.” Referred to the Committee on Appropriations. Casey’s press release states: “Amidst a notable increase in reported incidents of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, and anti-Arab actions in schools across the Nation, the bill would give OCR the capacity to meet the moment and ensure students are free from harassment and discrimination.” This is laudable framing. The proof of intent, of course, would be in the implementation – and given some of the cosponsors of this, there is strong reason to suspect that its real purpose is to beef of policing of critics/criticism of Israel on campuses.
- HR 7540 (text): Introduced 3/5/24 by Greene (R-GA), “To amend title 18, United States Code, to provide protections for nonviolent political protesters, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Matthew Lawrence Perna Act of 2024.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on Intelligence (Permanent Select). NOTE: Greene’s motivation for this bill is the case of Matthew Perna, a convicted January 6th rioter (he pleaded guilty to a list of charges) who committed suicide while awaiting sentencing. For the “January 6th-was-a-righteous-event-and-the-people-involved-were-innocent-patriots-and-law-enforcement-efforts-targeting-them-ar-unjust-and-evil” crowd, Perna has become a symbol and a hero. Her questionable motivations notwithstanding, HR 7540 would legislate significant legal protections for Americans engaged in acts of political protest. Also see Greene’s press release – Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces the Matthew Lawrence Perna Act of 2024. NOTE: an earlier version of this bill (HR 9583) was introduced in 2022 by Gohmert (R-AZ) and Green (R-GA) [and went nowhere].
The Bible Says ALL the land belongs to Israel – so the US should too!
- HR 7552 (text): Introduced 3/5/24 by Tenney (R-NY) and 2 cosponsors, the “RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act,” aka, “To prohibit the use of materials that use the term ‘West Bank’, and for other purposes.“ Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs. NOTE: As covered in last week’s Round-Up, Tenney (prematurely) issued a press release 2/29/24 announcing the introduction of this bill. Per her press release, Tenney stated: “The Israeli people have an undeniable and indisputable historical and legal claim over Judea and Samaria, and at this critical moment in history, the United States must reaffirm this…The misguided decision by the Biden administration to revoke the Pompeo Doctrine undermines our greatest ally in the Middle East. The RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act requires all U.S. legal documents to use the rightful term ‘Judea and Samaria’ to refer to this territory instead of the ‘West Bank.’ This bill reaffirms Israel’s rightful claim to its territory. I remain committed to defending the integrity of the Jewish state and fully supporting Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.” [Stay tuned for legislation requiring the US documents to refer to other areas of the Middle East by their biblical names…] Also worth noting: HR 7552, in substance, is yet another “Israel-from-the-river-to-the-sea” bill. As a reminder, on 11/7/24, the House passed H. Res. 845, censuring Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) for daring to utter that phrase (but accompanying the word “Palestine” rather than “Israel.” But don’t hold your breath for a resolution of censure on this one…
Targeting UNRWA (and entire UN system/intl orgs)
S. 3872: Introduced 3/5/24 by Cruz (R-TX) and
7 cosponsors (all Republicans), “A bill to amend title
28, United States Code, to clarify that international organizations are not immune from the
jurisdiction of the courts of the United States in certain cases related to terrorism”
aka the “The Limiting Immunity for Assisting Backers of Lethal Extremism (LIABLE)
Act ” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Also see Cruz press release (which includes quotes from all 7
cosponsors). Per that press release: “The Limiting Immunity for Assisting Backers of
Lethal Extremism (LIABLE) Act would allow American victims of terrorist groups to sue
international organizations that provide resources to terrorist groups like Hamas and
Hezbollah. These organizations would otherwise be immune from lawsuits pursuant to the
International Organization Immunity Act (IOIA), which parallels the immunity provided to
foreign states through the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA).” Also see
Hagerty (R-TN) press release, Hagerty, Cruz, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Allow
Americans to Sue International Organizations that Support Terrorism. NOTE: While this bill is aimed at UNRWA, the reality is that
if the US decides to end immunity for international organizations, that will
be the end of international organizations (which for these clowns is likely a feature, not
a bug, of this effort).
- S. 3874: Introduced 3/5/24 by Rubio (R-FL and Rosen (D-NV), “A bill to impose sanctions with respect to foreign support for terrorist organizations in Gaza and the West Bank, and for other purposes,” aka the “Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International Terrorism Support Prevention Act.” NOTE: this bill was introduced in 2021 as the “the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act” – S. 1904/HR 261(attracting 24 and 57 cosponsors, respectively, and going nowhere); and in its current form in 2023 as S. 1647/HR 340 (the Senate version attracting 11 cosponsors and going nowhere; the House version passing 11/1/23). Referred (for the 3rd time) to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see — Rubio press release 3/5/24; also see prior Rubio press releases – 2023, 2021. Also see: Rubio, Rosen push House-passed Hamas sanctions bill in the Senate (Jewish Insider 3/5/24)
Targeting Saudi Arabia
- HR 7564: Introduced by Gaetz (R-FL) 3/6/24, “To amend the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act with respect to certain victims.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see Gaetz press release – Congressman Gaetz Introduces Legislation to Provide Missed Compensation to Survivors of 1996 Khobar Tower Attack
Concern for Palestinians in Gaza/Ceasefire/Etc.
- 3/6/24: Reps. Castro, Raskin, and Schakowsky Lead 30+ House Democrats in Urgent Appeal to Prevent Israeli Ground Invasion of Rafah [letter text]. Also see: Progressive Democrats embrace calls to cut off aid to Israel (Jewish Insider 3/6/24)
- 3/5/24: Congresswoman Dean, Congressman Keating Lead Letter Urging President Biden to Advocate for a Stop to the Fighting and a Two-State Solution in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict [letter]
Support for Israel’s War on Gaza
- 3/5/24: Chairman McCaul Calls upon Biden Administration to Intervene in South Africa’s Meritless Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ [letter text]
Targeting UNRWA/Intl Orgs
- 3/4/24: Risch Leads Colleagues in Letter Requesting Reconsideration of Disgraced Former UNRWA Head to Lead the International Committee of the Red Cross [letter text]. Also see: Senate Republicans urge Red Cross not to hire ex-UNRWA head as director (Jewish Insider 3/5/24)
Targeting Iran
- 3/1/24: Senator Scott Leads Call for Censure of Iran for Nuclear Buildup [letter text]. Also see: Senate Republicans push for Iran censure at IAEA (Jewish Insider 3/4/24)
- 3/1/24: Chairman McCaul Urges Serious Action on Tehran’s Ongoing Nuclear Violations at the IAEA [letter text]
March 7, 2024: The House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing entitled, “Legislation to Protect American Data and National Security from Foreign Adversaries” (video). Chair Rodgers (R-WA)’s opening statement is here. The focus of the hearing was approving two pieces of legislation targeting Chinese control over popular apps like TikTok — HR 7521, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act and HR 7520, the Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024. Notably, on 3/6/24 the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) sent a letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee (h/t to Jewish Insider for flagging) urging the Committee to approve HR 7521, arguing that “Our community understands that social media is a major driver of the rise in antisemitism, and that TikTok is the worst offender by far…” The letter closes: “There is no one answer to the rise in antisemitism, but Congress must act when it can – and HR 7521 is a very important step that Congress can take today. A vote for HR 7521 is a vote against antisemitism.” The committee approved HR 7521 unanimously.
March 7, 2024: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere held a hearing entitled, “The Agents of Antisemitism in Latin America” (video). The sole witness was State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt (statement).
March 3, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s held a hearing to consider 5 Biden Administration nominations, including the nomination of Erik John Woodhouse to be Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination. Check out the hearing (video) for members’ questions to Woodhouse regarding sanctions on Iran and others. Also note that in his opening statement, SFRC Chair Cardin (D-MD) stated: “Senator Risch and I are working on an agenda for a business meeting that we hope we will be able to notice very shortly. We’re working with several bipartisan bills that have been suggested by members of the Senate, including Senator Rubio and Hassan’s bipartisan bill – the SHIP Act, which follows up on the hearing we had in regards to Iran, and enforcing the sanctions against Iran through secondary sanctions. We hope that we’ll be able to bring that bill before our committee.”
March 6, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing entitled, Global Food Security. Witnesses were USAID Assistant to the Administrator for Resilience, Environment, and Food Security Dina Esposito (testimony) and Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler (testimony). Also see: hearing video. Notably, this hearing about “food security” for the most part totally ignored the MAN-MADE FAMINE in the Gaza Strip, imposed by Israel and supported/enabled by the U.S., that is literally killing people today and if not urgently stopped will lead to mass deaths. The exceptions: Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD), who raised concerns about the situation in the Gaza Strip starting at 59:28 in the hearing (see his exchange with the witnesses, below) and Kaine (D-VA), who asked about air drops at 1:12:17, in an exchange that highlighted the degree to which this is an extreme option of last resort.
Excerpt:
Van Hollen: “I do want to focus on the situation in Gaza because according to all reports four out of five of the hungriest people in the world today live in Gaza, and this is clearly a man-made crisis. There was no real food insecurity in Gaza until the last four months. We also have recently passed the grim threshold where people are not just on the verge of starvation but over 15 kids have now died of starvation in Gaza. The UN’s humanitarian coordinator put out an update on February 21st of this year finding that decline in the population’s nutrition status is…happening at a globally unprecedented rate and that children in Gaza are being starved at the fastest rate that the world has ever seen, according to the humanitarian coordinator. I am very pleased to see both the president the vice president and the USAID administrator more recently make a forceful comments about the need for the Netanyahu government to allow more aid into Gaza. Twenty-five senators wrote to the president in early February laying out five specific specific steps that could be taken to do that — none of those steps have been implemented as of now. So Miss Esposito, if you could just make one thing really clear: the issue is not the lack of the US or the World Food Program making food available to go into Gaza – is that right? It’s not a question of not enough being made available that’s ready to go in, it’s a question of it getting in and getting to people in need.
Esposito: “Thank you Senator. I want to start by saying upfront that my remit is on the development side and all of the programs we had in Gaza have been suspended of course because of the conflict. But I do know that we do have great concern about the imminence of a famine and that our team is really work working on getting um more food in, especially for women and children and that there is opportunity and available food to move in…
4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Politics/SOTU
- Gottheimer 3/8/24: RELEASE: Gottheimer Hosts American Hostage Families for State of the Union Address
- The Grio 3/7/24: Congress calls on Pres. Biden to address the housing crisis, Israel-Hamas conflict and reproductive rights during State of the Union address – Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., told theGrio that the rest of the world is looking at the U.S.’ response to the Israel-Hamas conflict and “they’re looking to see leadership…and a call for a ceasefire.
- King (I-ME) 3/7/24: press release – Reed, King Support White House Decision to Build Temporary Port in Gaza to Aid Civilians
- Durbin (D-IL) 3/7/24: Durbin Meets with His State of the Union Guest, MedGlobal President and Illinoisan, Dr. Zaher Sahloul
- Jewish Insider 3/7/24: Hostage families urge lawmakers to honor captives at State of the Union — Families said they’d distributed yellow ribbon pins and dog tags to every member of Congress, calling on the lawmakers to wear them to Thursday’s speech
- Scott (R-FL) 3/6/24: Sen. Rick Scott Invites South Florida Mom Advocating for Israeli Hostages to State of the Union
- Rubio (R-FL) 3/6/24: Rubio Announces SOTU Guest: Aunt of American-Israeli Hostage in Gaza
- Ernst (R-IA) 3/6/24: Ernst Announces State of the Union Guest – “Ahead of the State of the Union, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced that she will be hosting Hagit Chen, the mother of 19-year-old Itay Chen, whose son has been held hostage by Iran-backed Hamas since the October 7 attack on Israel.“
- The Forward 3/6/24: Parents of American-Israeli hostage hope attending Biden’s State of the Union is one step closer to bringing their son home — Yael and Adi Alexander last spoke to their son, Edan, a lone soldier in the IDF, on the morning of Oct. 7. ‘I just want to hug Edan,’ Yael said.
- Bush (D-MO) 3/6/24: Congresswoman Cori Bush Announces State of the Union Guest [“I am humbled and honored to invite Dr. Intimaa Salama, a Palestinian dentist and graduate student from St. Louis University, as my guest for this year’s State of the Union address. The ongoing violence in Gaza is an international crisis and it directly impacts people from St. Louis to the Middle East, and everywhere in between. Thirty-five of Dr. Salama’s family members have been killed in the last over 150 days. This is an incalculable loss, one that she is not shouldering alone. In St. Louis and around the country, there are thousands of families who have lost their loved ones in the atrocities against Palestinian and Israeli civilians...”]
- The Forward 3/5/24: 17 relatives of Americans taken hostage by Hamas will attend Biden’s State of the Union address – A bipartisan slate of Congress members will host the families
- Press release 3/5/24: Budd, Tillis to Host NC Hostage’s Family at State of the Union
- The Forward 3/5/24: Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem invited to attend Biden’s State of the Union — ‘We must continue to fight to get them home,’ said House Speaker Mike Johnson, who invited Schem and the parents of 22-year-old hostage Omar Neutra
Politics/elex
- LA Times 3/6/24: Protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza abruptly ended Adam Schiff’s victory party
- Mondoweiss 3/7/24: The Shift: Summer Lee’s primary
- Haaretz 3/6/24: AIPAC’s Super PAC Set to Lose First Race of 2024 Despite Record Spending, but Reveals a Major Win — The Super PAC spent $4.6 million in attack ads against the congressional candidate Dave Min, a Democrat from California, who is poised to win the seat. They later revealed that they also gave $5 million to the Super PAC of Senate candidate Adam Schiff, who claimed victory
- Jerusalem Post/JTA 3/7/24: Adam Schiff, advances to Senate runoff in California to replace Dianne Feinstein — The representative, Adam Schiff, a Jewish Democrat with AIPAC backing, wins elections and advances to the runoff for the US Senate.
- Sherman (D-CA) 3/7/24: Sherman Joins Relatives of American-Israeli hostages on Capitol Hill, Call for Their Safe Return
- Jewish Insider 3/7/24: Eugene Vindman offers tough love to Israel as he pursues congressional campaign — Vindman, who with his twin brother became famous during Trump’s first impeachment trial, talks to JI about his views on the Middle East
- Politico 3/6/24: Dave Min will be Democrat battling to hold Katie Porter’s seat
- Associated Press 3/5/24: Biden’s closest allies [including in Congress] are stepping up pressure on White House to do more to ease suffering in Gaza
- Al Jazeera 3/5/24: How Gaza ceasefire became a focal point in Barbara Lee’s US Senate campaign
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 3/6/24: Adam Schiff, Jewish impeachment star with AIPAC backing, advances to Senate runoff in California to replace Dianne Feinstein
- Jewish Insider 3/5/24: Pittsburgh-area rabbis sign open letter denouncing Rep. Summer Lee over anti-Israel rhetoric Jewish Insider
- Jewish Insider 3/5/24: Freed Hamas hostage to attend State of the Union as guest of House Speaker Johnson
- Jewish Insider 3/5/24: How ‘Dear White Staffers’ turned into an anti-Israel, antisemitic account – Jewish Insider has linked the popular ‘Dear White Staffers’ account to a staffer for hard-left Rep. Summer Lee
- Times of Israel 3/5/24: Far-left activists accost AOC, demanding she call Israel’s war on Hamas ‘genocide’
- Politico 3/5/24: Senate candidate shifts on cease-fire
- Jewish Insider 3/4/24: In Silicon Valley House race, leading Democratic candidates reflect party’s fault lines on Israel-Hamas war
- Haaretz 3/4/24: Super Tuesday: Five Key Races With a Jewish or Israeli Angle to Watch Out For –Will a protest vote against President Joe Biden’s backing of Israel materialize in Colorado? Will Steve Garvey hit a home run in California? Will AIPAC’s huge ad spend win the day in Orange County? The answers will be revealed on Tuesday
- Politico 3/3/24: AIPAC uncorks $100 million war chest to sink progressive candidates — Building on a successful playbook from 2022, AIPAC and other aligned groups are picking their targets — many more of them this time.
- Rolling Stone 3/3/24: AIPAC Targets Progressives With $100 Million in Its Coffers – Members of The Squad and other progressives running in Democratic primaries are targets of the pro-Israel group largely funded by Republicans and Trump donors
- Slate 3/1/24: What’s Happening to EMILY’s List? — This election cycle, the group has waded into races in ways that threaten to help Republicans—and hurt Democrats. [“So it makes sense, too, that super PACs that are being funded by overwhelmingly Republican donors would be attracted to the race. The most prominent is called United Democracy Project PAC; it is one of the PACs affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. So far, the group has been funded overwhelmingly by billionaires and multimillionaires who are prominent backers of Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Nikki Haley, and it has only spent in Democratic primaries to weaken Democrats or move the Democratic Party to the right. UDP has now spent $4.5 million in the race attacking Min, the presumptive Democratic favorite, and boosting Joanna Weiss, his Democratic challenger. It’s the only race where UDP has spent substantially so far this cycle. The AIPAC-allied super PAC Democratic Majority for Israel is also spending in the race. (Though Min has not called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, he has pushed for more accountability from Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.) Here’s where it gets weird, though. Women Vote PAC, EMILY’s List’s super PAC, has also spent substantially in the race and is also boosting Weiss, to the disadvantage of Min. Weiss is a weaker candidate than Min, to put it charitably. She has never held elected office. She doesn’t live in the district. Her financial disclosures show basically zero income over the past handful of years. Weiss is pro-choice, which is good, but, again, having never held elected office, she has a much shorter track record on pro-choice issues than Min, who sports a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood and who co-authored the state’s constitutional amendment that codified abortion and contraception access in 2022. It is the only race Women Vote PAC has spent in so far this year, to the tune of $813,000. EMILY’s List announced it would spent at least $1 million on the race. But it might be more than mere coincidence that EMILY’s List favors the candidate supported by Republican billionaires. According to FEC filings, in the latter half of 2023, Women Vote PAC accepted a $200,000 donation from UDP at the same time that UDP was raising millions of dollars from Bernie Marcus, Paul Singer, Bob Kraft, Jan Koum, and other Republican fundraisers, all of whom have donated extensively to extreme, anti-choice Republican politicians. That $200,000 donation made UDP one of the five largest individual donors to Women Vote PAC in all of 2023. Meanwhile, the PAC is using the EMILY’s List logo and slogan on the mailers it has sent out attacking Min. (Min got a DUI last year, which constitutes the bulk of the attack ads.)…Meanwhile, Women Vote PAC is sitting out the California Senate race, where two Democratic, pro-choice women, Porter and Barbara Lee, both look likely to get locked out of a top-two finish. Why isn’t EMILY’s List putting any money into their efforts?”]
Biden Admin Israel/Gaza Policies
- Vox 3/8/24: Are Biden and the Democrats finally turning on Israel? Biden’s new plan to build a pier on the Gaza coast seems to say yes. The continued military aid to Israel says otherwise.
- The Independent 3/7/24: Democrat warns US is violating aid conditions law by sending money to Israel – Former senator Patrick Leahy says ‘the number of civilians who are being injured or killed by US paid armaments’ means the nation is in violation of the foreign aid laws named after him
- Vermont Public 3/7/24: Vermont’s U.S. Congress members criticize Israeli leadership over lack of aid in Gaza
- New Yorker 3/7/24: Why America Isn’t Using Its Leverage with Israel — Senator Chris Van Hollen on the catastrophe in Gaza, and his differences with the Biden Administration.
- Jewish News Syndicate 3/6/24: Congress fights back against Biden’s anti-Israel policies
- Reuters 3/6/24: US Democrats question arms to Israel over Gaza concerns
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) 3/5/24 – https://twitter.com/chrisvanhollen/status/1765033805436391797
- Jewish Insider 3/4/24: Top Democrat on House Appropriations says U.S. needs to look at ‘guardrails’ on aid to Israel – Rep. Rosa DeLauro said restrictions should be considered ‘in the same way that I think about guardrails around any funding that goes to UNRWA’
- Bloomberg 3/3/24: Democrats Step Up Calls to Biden to Rein In Israel-Hamas War
- Jewish News Syndicate 3/1/24: Senate Republicans, House Dems send contrasting messages to Biden on ‘settler violence’
Israel’s War on Gaza
- The Hill 3/6/24: Democratic lawmakers wear blue in show of solidarity with Israeli hostages
- Jewish Insider 3/6/24: Jewish lawmakers criticize U.N. for slow pace of Hamas sexual violence report; also see: press release 3/6/24: Wasserman Schultz, Manning Lead Congress Members in Condemning Hamas Gender-Based Violence After Long-Overdue UN Report Finds ‘Clear and Convincing’ Evidence It Took Place
- press release 3/6/24: Booker, Bennet Return from Jordan, Israel, and the West Bank
- Politico 3/5/24: Schumer meets with senior Israeli official Gantz as US seeks path forward in Middle East conflict
- DeLauro (D-CT) press release 2/29/24: Congressional Delegation Statement on Trip to Israel and the Palestinian Territories [includes: “We are deeply worried that Prime Minister Netanyahu is moving toward the total destruction of Gaza and has demonstrated an utter disregard for Palestinian lives. Nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed – with almost 70,000 more injured and thousands missing. He has shamefully been unwilling to allow humanitarian services in at the scale needed. The Prime Minister’s plan for Gaza foresees Israel with a permanent occupation of Gaza and rejects any role for the Palestinian Authority. It makes it impossible for moderate Arab states to play a future role.”]
Israel Aid
- Notus 3/7/24: Why a Fight Over Process Could Derail Ukraine Aid [“Most members say they want to do
- something that would get aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as quickly as possible. But they might get in their own way, as three separate proposals are currently being floated in the House, and lawmakers are jockeying over the best path forward.“]
Targeting Academia
- Stanford Daily 3/7/24: Ph.D. student testifies before Congress on antisemitism at Stanford
- The Intercept 3/6/24: Trouble at Teaneck High — Rep. Josh Gottheimer Goes to War Against High Schoolers Protesting for Gaza
- CNN 3/5/24: Facing unprecedented subpoena, Harvard submits more documents to Congress in antisemitism probe
- Jewish News Syndicate/Jonathan Tobin 3/1/24: Can American colleges be rescued from woke antisemitism? [“…If those schools can’t rid themselves of their illiberal and antisemitic wokeness—and there’s no reason to think they can—then some other way must be found to force them to change. The only possibility is for Washington, which plays such a key role in enabling and spreading the problem through funding policies, to change. Instead of backing up DEI mandates, it needs to overturn and ban them, withholding federal funding from those academic institutions that resist.“]
Other
- Green (D-TX) 3/7/24 press release: Congressman Al Green Addresses Concerns of Reps. Manning and Raskin Regarding Cosponsorship of the Original Resolution Affirming the State of Palestine’s Right to Exist
- CNN 3/5/24: Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges
- Free Beacon 3/1/24: Businessman Accused of Bribing Bob Menendez Flips on Senator in Plea Deal