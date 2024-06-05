Legislative Round-Up- May 3, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Congress Continues to Stoke Hysteria Over Student Protests for Palestinian Rights
3. Letters
4. Hearings & Markups
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
LEGISLATING THE IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM
HR 6090: Introduced 10/26/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and having 61 cosponsors (bipartisan), “To provide for the consideration of a definition of antisemitism set forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance for the enforcement of Federal antidiscrimination laws concerning education programs or activities, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” For background on this legislation (which has been introduced numerous times and which has nothing to do with fighting antisemitism, and everything to do with delegitimizing and suppressing campus free speech/activism critical of Israel, see this compendium of resources; for a deep dive into the history/objectives of this legislation, see this article by FMEP’s Lara Friedman. Also see my evergreen X-post (posted 3/21/23): “The battle over the IHRA definition of antisemitism, in a nutshell: ‘you have to define it to fight it’ = ‘you have to define all meaningful criticism of Israel/its policies/ Zionism as ‘antisemitism’ in order to suppress it, because we can’t win the arguments otherwise.’“
- RULES COMMITTEE CONSIDERATION: On 4/29/24 the House Rules Committee took up HR 6090, passing the measure out of committee and sending it to the floor for a vote. House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Nadler (D-NY) testified AGAINST HR 6090 in committee, and Democrats on the Rules Committee were strongly critical of the measure and of Republicans for pushing it through (notably without ever having a hearing in the Judiciary Committee). See: video of hearing in Rules Committee (starting at 01:17:00). Also see: Antisemitism bill clears House Rules panel following partisan feud — “This bill threatens to chill constitutionally protected speech,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said. (Politico 4/29/24)
- HOUSE PASSAGE: On 5/1/24, the House took up and passed HR 6090. Discussion on the bill is here. Democratic leaders did not take a position on the bill, letting members vote however they wanted. In the end, the bill passed by a vote of 320-91. Voting “no” on the bill were 21 Republicans and 70 Democrats (as in, more than 1/3 of Democrats voted “no”).
- GOP OPPOSITION/BILL STALLED IN THE SENATE?: On 5/1/24, HR 6090 was sent to the Senate, accompanied by reports from Senate source that it would soon be “hot-lined” – i.e., brought to the floor to be passed by Unanimous Consent. However, that plan appears to have been immediately derailed, as laid out in this Jewish Insider report (5/3/24), which documents much broader opposition/objections to the bill than many may have anticipated, including from Republicans. From JI: “Objections to the bill on the right have been growing on and off the Hill, with conservative influencers Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk on Thursday echoing Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) accusations that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism would label the Bible as antisemitic, claiming that Christian scripture dictates that Jews are responsible for Jesus’s death. Ben Shapiro, the influential Orthodox Jewish conservative commentator, said on his podcast on Thursday that he also opposes the AAA, arguing that it improperly broadens what he described as an already unconstitutional civil rights law. He argued that some of the examples included in the IHRA definition, including the language around the death of Jesus, are ‘obviously are vaguely worded, to say the least, and almost certainly encroach on free speech concerns. I think it’s overbroad, and I think the definition should not be applied in American law in this way,’ Shapiro continued…Other Republicans opposing the bill, claiming it limits free speech, include Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and, reportedly, Mike Lee (R-UT). ‘An appropriate response by the Senate would be to condemn the murderous rampage of October 7th and condemn the voices on campuses across America who are shouting their support for the carnage committed by Hamas,’ Paul said in a statement to JI. ‘But what would be inappropriate is for the Senate to rush, in reactionary fervor, to place new limits on speech in America.’…Johnson told JI in a statement, ‘I believe in free speech, even speech I vehemently disagree with. This bill unconstitutionally limits free speech.’” Also see: Bill to Combat Antisemitism on Campuses Prompts Backlash From the Right (New York Times 5/2/23)
- OPPONENTS OF HR 6090: Organizations actively opposing HR 6090 include: American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU); FIRE; PEN America; Americans for Peace Now (before House vote); Americans for Peace Now (after House vote); Jewish Voice for Peace; Bend the Arc; SPLC; IMEU; Kenneth Stern (lead author of the IHRA definition); NEXUS Project; former chair of the Conference of President of Major Jewish Organizations Alan Solow
- SAMPLE OF MEDIA ON HR 6090: House committee to vote on Jew-hatred awareness act at end of Passover (JNS 4/26/24); Antisemitism vote set to reignite House Democrats’ divisions Axios (4/28/24); House Dems divided over planned vote on college antisemitism bill (Fox News 4/29/24); House Poised To Vote To Codify Official Definition of Anti-Semitism in Face of Left-Wing Objections (Free Beacon 4/30/24); Why top Democrats oppose bipartisan bill targeting antisemitism in universities (The Forward 5/1/24); While Fighting Antisemitism, Be Careful Not To Set Dangerous Precedent (Newsweek 5/1/24); House passes antisemitism bill despite free speech concerns (New York 1 5/1/24); House passes bill that would enshrine contentious and popular antisemitism definition into US law (JTA 5/1/24); U.S. House Passes Controversial Bill Cracking Down on Alleged Campus Antisemitism — Bipartisan ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act’ has been slammed for unfairly conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism (Haaretz 5/2/24); Jewish Democrat on voting against bill: Anti-Zionism not ‘inherently’ antisemitism (The Hill 5/1/24); House vote on IHRA codification likely to divide Democrats [“The run-up to the vote has also appeared to pit two antisemitism bills, which major advocacy groups see as complementary, against each other”] (Jewish Insider 5/1/24)
- HR 6090 vs HR 7921: Many Democrats — including both Democrats who voted for and against HR 6090 [see Cohen D-TN, Phillips (D-MN), Hoyer (D-MD), Schakowsky (D-IL), Casten (D-IL), DeGette (D-CO)] — made the case for urgent passage of ANOTHER antisemitism bill, HR 7921, the bipartisan Countering Antisemitism Act, which seeks to legislate a whole-of-government approach that in effect would require virtually every federal agency to prioritize fighting antisemitism (as opposed to fighting all other kinds of hate/racism/discrimination, which are not similarly prioritized in law).
- Also see: 4/29/24: Letter to Speaker Mike Johnson from Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on the Bipartisan Countering Antisemitism Act [on the need to “urgently consider comprehensive legislation designed to address the dangerous rise in antisemitism across America” – this is HR 7921, the Combating Antisemitism Act; notably, the letter does NOT suggest any opposition to the Antisemitism Awareness Act, HR 6090]; Jeffries calls on Johnson to hold vote on antisemitism bill (The Hill 4/29/24). As a reminder, this “holistic” bill – introduced in both the House and Senate with bipartisan sponsorship – is being promoted – misleadingly – as a moderate alternative to the Antisemitism Awareness Act, based largely on the fact that it involves a “softer” embrace of the IHRA definition — a characterization of the bill that some people, including the author of the Round-Up, strongly disagree with (for my analysis of why HR 7921 is deeply problematic – arguably more so than HR 6090 – see the 4/12/24 edition of the Round-Up.) In the House it is clear that there is momentum in the direction of passing both HR 6090 and HR 7921 — in effect viewing them as complementary measures, with HR 6090’s clear embrace of the IHRA definition trumping, in effect, HR 7921’s soft embrace. However, given push-back in the Senate against HR 6090, in the near term it seems increasingly likely that pressure will increase for the Senate to pass HR 7921 as a compromise (even as pressure to pass HR 6090 also continue) – leaving House leaders to decide if they are willing to press ahead with HR 7921 on its own.
- SELECTED HOUSE GOP STATEMENTS OPPOSING HR 6090: Republicans voting no included: Massie (R-KY), opposing the measure over free speech principles [“There’s a bipartisan effort in Congress to equate criticism of the secular state of Israel to violence toward Jewish people in America. The latter is illegal and the former is protected speech, but if a false equivalency is established, it will be forbidden to criticize Israel.“]; Taylor-Green (R-GA), who is worried about being called an antisemite if she wants to blame the Jews for killing Christ [“Antisemitism is wrong, but I will not be voting for the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 (H.R. 6090) today that could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews. Read the bill text and contemporary examples of antisemitism like #9.”] and is also worried that people will be called antisemitic for blaming Soros for all the ills in the world [“Since George Soros is Jewish and funds the radical left including the Pro-Hamas Protests breaking out on college campuses, thanks to Mike Lawler’s new Antisemitism bill, college kids who speak out against Soros could be convicted of being Antisemitic. Talk about opening Pandora’s box.”]; and Gaetz (R-FL) who is also worried about not being allowed to blame Jews for killing Christ [“This evening, I will vote AGAINST the ridiculous hate speech bill called the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill! The bill says the definition of antisemitism includes “contemporary examples of antisemitism” identified by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). One of those examples includes: “…claims of Jews killing Jesus…” The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill“]
- NADLER ON HR 6090: Explaining his “no” vote on HR 6090, Rep Nadler (D-NY) stated: “…Instead of engaging in political theatrics that do not do anything concrete to stop antisemitism on campus, we need to put our money where our mouth is. Last year, the Biden Administration outlined a comprehensive National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, the cornerstone of which was increasing enforcement actions by the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education. President Biden’s budget called for a 27 percent increase in funding for that office. If my Republican colleagues were serious about antisemitism, they would have fully funded that request. Instead, they bragged about proposing to slash funding by 25 percent and ultimately insisted that funding be kept flat despite the marked increase in complaints. If my Republican colleagues were serious about antisemitism, we would be considering legislation to codify the National Strategy today instead of fiddling around with definitions. If my Republican colleagues were serious about antisemitism, they would have spoken up after Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville chanted that, quote, ‘Jews will not replace us.’ If my Republican colleagues were serious about antisemitism, they would have spoken up when President Trump declared that there were, quote, ‘very fine people on both sides’ of that rally, or when he said that the Charlottesville rally was a ‘little peanut’ compared to ongoing campus protests regarding the Israel-Gaza war. We hear nothing from our Republican colleagues when some conservatives repeat antisemitic tropes about George Soros or others. I say to my Republican friends, for too long, your selective silence on these matters has been deafening. If you mean what you say here today—if you believe that the threats and vitriol that Jewish students face on college campuses is unjust and that combating antisemitism is more than a convenient talking point in your politically motivated crusade against institutions of higher education—then I beseech you: Please move beyond pointless gestures and posturing and actually help us protect Jewish students. Fully fund the Administration’s efforts to counter antisemitism and other forms of discrimination. Our Nation’s students deserve no less. By contrast, this legislation threatens freedom of speech, one of our most cherished values, while doing nothing to combat antisemitism.”
- JACOBS ON HR 6090: Explaining her “no” vote on HR 6090, Rep. Jacobs (D-CA) stated: “As a Jewish woman, I’ve experienced antisemitism all my life. I’ve been called a kike while I was waiting for a drink at a bar when I was at college. I’ve heard too many ‘jokes’ to count about my frizzy hair and my big nose. I remember my classmates who thought it was funny to say people were ‘being Jewed’ when someone was being frugal. I know the hatred and ignorance that lie behind all these comments, and how they can quickly escalate into violence – and I’m deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitism in San Diego and across the country. But I do not believe that anti-Zionism is inherently antisemitism. I support Israel’s right to exist, but I also know many people who question whether Israel should exist as a Jewish state who are deeply connected to their Judaism. Today, I voted against H.R. 6090, because it fails to effectively address the very real rise of antisemitism, all while defunding colleges and universities across the country and punishing many, if not all, of the non-violent protestors speaking out against the Israeli military’s conduct. Conflating free speech and hate crimes will not make Jewish students any safer. This bill would stifle First Amendment rights to free speech and free assembly. And it would distract from real antisemitism and our efforts to address it.”
TARGETING US NGOs
- (TARGETING NGOs THAT SUPPORT PALESTINIAN RIGHTS) HR 6408 / S. 1436: As covered in detail in the 4/19/24 edition of the Round-Up, on 4/15/24 the House passed HR 6408 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 383 – 11. This is a bill “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist supporting organizations.” UPDATE: On May 3, 2024, it was reported from Hill sources that the Senate plans to hotline this bill – that is, bring it directly to the Senate floor and pass it by Unanimous Consent – imminently. It remains to be seen if any senator will object (even 1 Senator objecting will prevent it coming to the floor/passing by Unanimous Consent) – stay tuned.
- In addition, there are rumors that there may be an attempt to add this legislation as an amendment to the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (S. 1939), which is set to come to the Senate floor next week.
- As discussed in detail in both the 4/19/24 edition of the Round-Up and the 11/17/23 edition of the Round-Up, US charitable organizations — like ALL other US entities — are already barred by law from providing material support for terror and already face intense scrutiny. Given this reality, and based on (a) the discussion in the House Ways and Means Committee on 11/30/23, and (b) the substitute text adopted by that committee, it is evident that HR 6408 (and now S. 1436) is aimed at legislating broad Executive authority to suspend normal due process (carried out by the Justice Department, according to clear rules), so as to permit the Secretary of the Treasure to strip US groups of their non-profit status in a peremptory manner, with virtually no limitations, accountability, or meaningful recourse. As such, this new legislation, if enacted into law, would represent a powerful weapon to impose mass harm on the U.S. non-profit sector.
- And to be clear: while this legislation is being introduced/promoted as a means to target 501(c)(3)’s engaged in Palestine rights activism, if enacted into law it could be used against 501(c)(3)’s working on any issue or for an objective disfavored by the Administration in power. For folks who doubt that the (initial) target of this bill is Palestine rights activism see the 11/15/23 hearing of the House Ways & Means Committee at which this bill was first discussed. And for folks who doubt that this bill would be used as a political weapon to target a broader universe of US tax-exempt organizations see this campaign, launched this week, making the case for using this law to target George Soros/Open Society Foundations.
- Notably, over the past week this bill — and its potential implications for all US tax-exempt organizations — has finally drawn some public scrutiny. See:
-
- The New Republic 4/30/24: This Bipartisan Bill Could Give Trump Huge Power Against His Enemies [“The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill empowering the executive branch to strip organizations of their non-profit status with little due process. The Senate is now considering its own version“]
- The Nation 4/29/24: The Bipartisan War on Pro-Palestinian Activism [“A House bill asks the Treasury to revoke the nonprofit status of suspected ‘terrorist supporting organizations.’” Advocates are already singling out Muslim and Palestinian groups.”]
- NakedCapitalism.com 4/26/24: Free Speech on the Ropes: Legislation to Revoke Not-for-Profit Status of Organizations that Support Palestine Protests Passes in House
- The Lever 4/24/24: SIROTA’S SIGNALS: Trump Could Get New Powers — With Dems’ Help [“If bipartisan legislation passes and Trump wins, he’ll have new power to punish nonprofits he deems to be ‘terrorist supporting.’”]
- Reason 4/24/24: This Bill Would Give the Treasury Nearly Unlimited Power To Destroy Nonprofits [“It supposedly bans financing terrorism, but that’s already illegal. It’s really a power grab for the secretary of the treasury.“]
- Also see Lara Friedman’s viral X-thread 4/24/24 on this same topic
- For more info see: the 12/1/23 edition of the Round-Up; analysis from Charity & Security Network – Charity & Security Network Opposes Legislation that Targets Charities; press release – Kustoff Bill to Revoke Tax-Exempt Status to Nonprofits Supporting Terrorists Passes House.
TARGETING PALESTINIANS & UNRWA
- HR 8232: Introduced 5/2/24 by Mast (R-FL), “To authorize the Secretary of State to withdraw from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East Federal funds previously made available to such organization.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
- HR 3935: This week the Senate considered HR 3935, the “Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act.” This bill has nothing to do with the Middle East – but that didn’t stop a couple of senators from offering anti-Palestinian amendments. These were not voted on but they are worth highlighting as examples of the kinds of things some in the Senate are determined to keep pushing, including in the hopes of quietly attaching them to major and must-pass bill. Specifically, Daines (R-MT) offered an amendment to, in effect, bar entry to the U.S. for any alien holding a passport issue by the Palestinian Authority [note that this wording suggests that it applies even Palestinians who also hold passports from other countries]; and Ernst (R-IA) offered an amendment to, in effect, bar the use of funds “to facilitate the admission or parole into the United States of any alien who is known to have been a resident of the Gaza Strip during the 10-year period ending on the date of the enactment of this Act” and to make ineligible for Federal funds under this Act an alien “known to have been a resident of the Gaza Strip during the 10-year period ending on the date of the enactment of this Act who has been a recipient of housing provided using Federal Aviation Administration funds.”
TARGETING STUDENTS/PROTESTS/ACADEMIA (DEPORT/PUNISH)
- HR 8221 (bill text): Introduced 5/1/24 by Van Duyne (R-TX), “To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect the removability of aliens who are charged with any crime related to their participation in pro-terrorism or antisemitism rallies or demonstrations.“Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. (All Actions) Also see: press release – Rep. Van Duyne Introduces the “Hamas Supporters Have No Home Here Act” to Deport Aliens Who Participate in Pro-Terrorism and Antisemitic Mob Gatherings. Note: this bill would enable the deportation of students based merely on CHARGES related to protests – doesn’t even require convictions. Also see: Rouzer Supports Legislation to Deport Aliens Who Participate in Criminal Activity During Pro-Terrorism and Antisemitic Mob Gatherings
- HR 8242/S. 4240: Introduced 5/2/24 in the House by Williams (R-NY), “and in the Senate by Cotton (R-AR) and 18 Republican cosponsors, “To establish that an individual who is convicted of any offense under any Federal or State law related to the individual’s conduct at and during the course of a protest that occurs at an institution of higher education shall be ineligible for forgiveness, cancellation, waiver, or modification of certain Federal student loans.” In the House referred to the Committees on Education and the Workforce, and Energy and Commerce; in the Senate referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
- S. Res. 670 (bill text): Introduced 5/2/24 by Scott (R-SC) and 20 Republican cosponsors, “A resolution strongly condemning the rise of antisemitism on campuses of institutions of higher education across the United States.” Referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Also see: press release – Sen. Scott Leads Resolution Condemning Campus Antisemitism
- HR XXXX: On 5/1/24, Fox News reported – that Rep. Pfluger (R-TX), “will soon introduce legislation that would withhold federal financial aid from student protesters convicted of rioting or attacking police in the latest wave of anti-Israel unrest.” The article goes on: “‘As a nation founded on principles of justice and respect for the rule of law, we must take a firm stance against violence and lawlessness, especially when directed at those who risk their lives to uphold order and protect our communities. My new legislation aims to send a clear message: if you assault a police officer or engage in rioting, you forfeit your right to federal financial aid,’ Pfluger told Fox News Digital in a statement.”
TARGETING QATAR
- HR 8190: Introduced 4/30/24 by Wagner (R-MO) and Golden (D-ME), “To review and consider terminating the designation of the State of Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Press release – Wagner, Golden Introduce Bill to Pressure Qatar, Evaluate Status as Major Non-NATO Ally
TARGETING REP. OMAR, AGAIN
- On 4/29/24, Axios reported that Rep. Bacon (R-NE) is preparing to introduce yet another resolution censuring Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), this time for her statement made to media during a visit to a student protest encampment: “I actually met a lot of Jewish students that are in the encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don’t care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe…We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide.” Per the Axios report: “Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said he is working on a censure measure, telling Axios ‘talking about pro-genocide Jewish students is wrong.’ ‘Folks can protest Israel, but don’t blame Jewish-American students for Israel. That is by definition anti-Semitism,’ Bacon said. The Nebraska Republican added that ‘all students deserve [a] safe environment.’…’Congresswoman Omar clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students,’ Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told Axios. ‘Attempts to misconstrue her words by drafting this baseless resolution are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large antiwar protests happening across our country and around the world.'”
2. Congress Continues to Stoke Hysteria Over Student Protests for Palestinian Rights/Lives
A. Johnson kicks off Congress-wide Antisemitism Extravaganza!
On 4/30/24, House Speaker Johnson (R-LA) announced a new initiative involving at least 6 House committees that in the coming weeks and months will engage in a public relations bonanza of a witch hunt in the name of ferreting out and destroying antisemitism on campuses wherever they find it — and by “antisemitism” Johnson has made clear he is referring to criticism of Israel/Zionism EXCLUSIVELY (so anyone thinking that this might be the moment when House Republicans belatedly start to care about Nazi and their ilk – shame on you for your political naivete). Johnson press release 4/30/24: Speaker Johnson Launches House-wide Effort to Crack Down on Antisemitism on College Campuses “We will use all tools available to us to address this scourge” Also see:
- Scalise (R-LA) 5/1/24: Scalise: House GOP to Examine Federal Funding Universities Receive
- Insider Higher Ed 5/1/24: New Battle Lines Drawn in Congressional Fight With Colleges — House Republicans are escalating their scrutiny and criticisms of colleges and universities and planning a wide swath of investigations of institutions in response to student protests.
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/1/24: House Appropriations Committee member warns schools about inaction on Jew-hatred [“I respect the right to assemble and free speech. Denying students access to areas of campus because they are Jewish is discrimination,” the congresswoman said. “Intimidating and harassing Jewish students, breaking into academic buildings and spewing hate speech is not legitimate discourse. There is no place for this vile behavior in America. I would remind college and university administrators that violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act could result in a loss of federal funding,’ she added.“]
- Fox News 4/30/24: Johnson to kick off wide-ranging House probe on college campus antisemitism — At least half a dozen GOP-led House committees are involved in the probe, sources say
- JTA 4/30/24: Citing antisemitism, House Republicans take aim at universities’ funding, tax exemptions and visas
B. Members Sound Off Attacking Students, Faculty, Administrators, & Biden Admin
- Capito (R-WV) 5/2/24: Capito: Biden’s statement against campus violence and hate speech is overdue
- Thune (R-SD) 5/2/24: Thune: Antisemitic Harassment and Violence Have No Place in America
- LaLota (R-NY) 5/2/24: LaLota Meets with Stony Brook Police Chief Following Campus Protests
- Bacon (R-NC) 5/2/24: Bacon Issues Statement on Campus Protests
- Kuster (D-NH) 5/2/24: Kuster Statement Following Protests and Arrests at Dartmouth College
- Scott (R-FL) 5/2/24: Sen. Rick Scott Joins Pro-Israel Rally at George Washington University
- Lawler (R-NY) 5/2/24: Here’s what I saw during my visit to Columbia University
- Ernst 5/2/24: Ernst Calls Universities’ Choice to Support Terrorists “Un-American”
- Kennedy (R-LA) 5/1/24: Kennedy on antisemitic campus protests: “President Biden could stop this stuff on a dime”
- Fischer (R-NE) 5/1/24: Fischer: Rising Antisemitism on U.S. College Campuses is “Disgusting,” “Beyond the Pale”
- Scott (R-FL) 5/1/24:Sens. Rick Scott, Tom Cotton & Colleagues Condemn Antisemitic Protestors Demand Accountability for Attacks on Jewish Students & Lawlessness
- Scott (R-FL) 5/1/24: Sen. Rick Scott Meets with Jewish & Pro-Israel Students at George Washington University
- Tenney (R-NY) 5/1/24: Congresswoman Tenney Condemns Upcoming Anti-Semitic Rally at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Jewish Insider 4/30/24: McConnell likens Columbia protesters to ‘student Nazis of Weimar Germany’ in call to restore order
- Emmer (R-MN) 4/30/24: Emmer: Ilhan Omar is encouraging violence against Jewish students
- Axios 4/29/24: Ilhan Omar faces new Republican censure threat [“A House Republican is preparing a resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for referring to some Jewish students as ‘pro-genocide’ during a visit to Columbia University last week.“]
- Stefanik 4/29/24:Stefanik Statement on Columbia University Surrendering To The Pro-Hamas Antisemitic Mob
- Foxx (R-NC) 4/29/24: Foxx Statement on Continued Campus Chaos [“Illegal actions must have consequences. It’s that simple. Parents teach their toddlers this very basic notion—if you do something wrong there will be repercussions. So it boggles my mind that university leaders are failing to grasp this concept. Kowtowing to these radicals, who harass and threaten Jewish students, denying them the right to a safe learning environment, is wrong. We are the greatest nation on the earth, in part, because we believe in the rule of law. So when a school like Barnard gives rule-breaking students amnesty it contributes to the degradation of our civil society. The inmates are truly running the asylum.”
- Times of Israel 4/28/24: ADL accuses Rep. Omar of ‘blood libel’ for saying some Jewish students pro-genocide
C. Supportive or kind of supportive of students & right to protest
- Houlahan (D-PA) 5/1/24: Houlahan Issues Statement on University Demonstrations
- Daily Beast 4/30/24: New York Lawmakers ‘Outraged’ After Cops Raid Columbia University
- Axios 4/30/24: Congress seeks Yale, UCLA and Michigan testimony on Gaza protests
- Sanders 5/2/24: PREPARED REMARKS: Sanders on the Nationwide Student Protests and the Ongoing Humanitarian Disaster in Gaza [“...It is not antisemitic to point out that Netanyahu’s government’s bombing has completely destroyed more than 221,000 housing units in Gaza, leaving more than one million people homeless – almost half the population. No, Mr. Netanyahu it is not antisemitic to point out what you have done in terms of the destruction of housing in Gaza. It is not antisemitic to realize that his government has annihilated Gaza’s health care system, knocking 26 hospitals out of service and killing more than 400 health care workers. At a time when 77,000 people have been wounded and desperately need medical care, Netanyahu has systematically destroyed the health care system in Gaza. It is not antisemitic to condemn his government’s destruction of all of Gaza’s 12 universities and 56 of its schools, with hundreds more damaged, leaving 625,000 children in Gaza have no opportunity for an education. It is not antisemitic to make that point. It is not antisemitic to note that Netanyahu’s government has obliterated Gaza’s civilian infrastructure – there is virtually no electricity in Gaza right now, virtually no clean water in Gaza right now, and sewage is seeping out onto the streets. It is not antisemitic to make that point. President, it is not antisemitic to agree with virtually every humanitarian organization that functions in the Gaza area in saying that his government, in violation of American law, has unreasonably blocked humanitarian aid coming into Gaza. They have created the conditions under which hundreds of thousands of children face malnutrition and famine. It is not antisemitic to look at photographs of children who are starving to death because they have not been able to get the food that they need. It is not antisemitic to agree with American and UN officials that parts of Gaza could become famine districts in the not very distant future. Antisemitism is a vile and disgusting form of bigotry that has done unspeakable harm to many millions of people for hundreds of years, including my own family. But it is outrageous and it is disgraceful to use that charge of antisemitism to distract us from the immoral and illegal war policies that Netanyahu’s extremist and racist government is pursuing. Furthermore, it is really cheap politics for Netanyahu to use the charge of antisemitism to deflect attention from the criminal indictment he is facing in the Israeli courts. Bottomline, M. President: it is not antisemitic to hold Netanyahu and his government for their actions. That is not antisemitic. It is precisely what we should be doing…“
- Kim (D-NJ) 5/1/24: Congressman Andy Kim’s Statement on Protests on College Campuses [“When I was in college I along with many others protested against the 2003 Iraq War. As we had the right to peacefully protest then, so do students now. I understand the enormity of what many young people feel right now watching violence consume the lives of tens of thousands. I also understand the fear that many Jewish students and community members have in the wake of the October 7th attacks that antisemitism could be normalized and Israel’s right to exist could be put in doubt. Every student deserves to be able to study and attend classes free from intimidation and discrimination. Whether affiliated with the colleges or not, no one should make harassing statements blatantly aimed at scaring students and others. Raising voices publicly should be a means to persuade and build coalitions rather than to divide. There is a difference between those raising legitimate concern and those spewing hate, and let us work to separate and not conflate those motivations. It is core to our American values that each of us has the right to express our opinions; attempts to shut down voices of dissent only weakens our standing and our ability to find common ground. We must condemn those who only use their voices to suppress and repress, and we must listen to and lift up those who wish to find solutions.”
D. Other related stuff
- Jewish Insider 5/3/24: University of Maryland-Baltimore students threaten to disrupt graduation over Sen. Cardin’s pro-Israel record
[HOLD ISRAEL ACCOUNTABLE ALREADY!!!!] 5/3/24: Reps. Crow, Deluzio Lead 86 Members in Letter Urging Biden to Enforce U.S. Law & Policy Regarding US Humanitarian Aid to Gaza — Members urge Biden to enforce National Security Memorandum 20 and Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act [letter text]
[SENATE NEEDS TO HOLD ANTISEMITISM HEARINGS!] 5/2/24: Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans to Chairman Durbin: Hold Hearing on Civil Rights Violations of Jewish Students and Proliferation of Terrorist Ideology on Campuses [letter text]
[BERNIE MUST HOLD AN ANTISEMITISM HEARING] 5/2/24: Jewish Insider reports, “Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, sent a letter to Senate HELP Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Thursday urging him to convene a hearing on the uptick in antisemitism on college campuses. Cassidy’s letter, obtained exclusively by Jewish Insider, marks the second time in six months that the Louisiana senator has written to Sanders requesting that he allow for a full committee hearing ‘on ensuring safe learning environments for Jewish students, as required by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.’ Cassidy released a statement last week re-upping his call for a hearing, though he told JI that effort got no response.”
[NO GAZA REFUGEES IN USA] 5/2/24: Ernst Leads 34 Senators Demanding Biden Stop Plan to Welcome Gazan Refugees [letter text]
[TARGETING DC] 5/2/24: Sen. Rick Scott & Sen. Roger Marshall Call on D.C. Mayor Bowser to Answer for Refusal to Provide Law Enforcement to Protect Jewish GW Students [letter text] – [“As Members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, we urge you to schedule a hearing and require the attendance of Mayor Bowser and the MPD Chief of Police to address this alarming lapse in effective law enforcement at the earliest opportunity. The committee should also invite Jewish students and members of the faculty at George Washington University to testify and share their experiences with the antisemitic protests on campus. Our committee has the jurisdiction and responsibility to conduct effective oversight over the affairs of the District of Columbia, and we cannot sit idly by as the nation’s capital descends into lawless chaos.”]
[PREVENT AN ISRAELI ASSAULT ON RAFAH!] 5/1/24: Jayapal, Dean [and 55 Democratic cosigners- Call on Administration to Help Prevent Assault on Rafah [letter text]
[NEED ANSWERS RE KSA NUKE COOPERATION] 5/1/24: Sen. Markey Seeks Answers on Nuclear Cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Calls for Congressional Oversight of Any 123 Negotiations [letter text]
[FIRE COLUMBIA PRESIDENT] 5/1/24: Stefanik Urges Trustees of Columbia University to Remove President Shafik [letter text]
[TARGETING HARVARD OVER ALLEGED ANTISEMITISM] 4/30/24: The Riverdale Press reports: “U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres has written a letter to Harvard University interim president Alan Garber asking the school to address campus antisemitism and do something about a Jewish student from Riverdale who Torres said faced “antisemitic harassment and intimidation” from an employee…”
[TARGETING DC OVER ALLEGED ANTISEMITISM] 4/30/24: Oversight Committee Republicans: DC Officials Must Take Action Against Pro-Hamas Camp and Restore the Rule of Law [letter text] – including: “As you know, the Constitution grants Congress plenary legislative authority over the District of Columbia in all cases. If the District of Columbia and MPD refuse to exercise their authority to assist GWU in securing the safety of its students and faculty, Congress will be obliged to exercise its legislative powers to do so” and demanding answers to a list of questions that appear designed to produce fodder for a hearing attacking Bowser
[HOW DARE BIDEN EVEN PRETEND TO THINK ABOUT HOLDING ISRAEL ACCOUNTABLE TO US LAW!] 4/30/24: McCaul, Risch Call For Biden, Blinken to Repeal National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM-20) [letter text] — “...NSM-20 plainly was designed to appease critics of Israel. Following the brutal October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas – a U.S. designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) – Israel has been engaged in a campaign to destroy the military and governing capacity of Hamas in Gaza. Israel faces near-daily rocket fire from Hezbollah, another FTO, into its northern territory (where tens of thousands of citizens have been displaced), while Iran and Iranian-backed proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen pose grave threats to Israel. Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on April 13, 2024, was only the latest in a long series of aggressive actions that threaten regional stability. The February 2024 release date of the NSM, and the subsequent media attention it has generated on Israel alone, make clear that the policy is primarily motivated to placate anti-Israel sentiment at home and abroad...”
[COLUMBIA MUST UTTERLY QUASH STUDENT PROTEST FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS/SAFETY- TO DO OTHERWISE FAILS TO PROTECT JEWISH STUDENTS (but to be clear, this letter isn’t talking about the many, many Jewish students taking part in the protests whose presence complicates what members prefer to view as an elegantly simple, black-and-white, good-vs-evil narrative of terrified Jewish kid cowering in the face of terrifying hordes of violent antisemitic protesters! And it also doesn’t talk about pro-Israel students and allies counter-protesting (with no apparent fear) and actively harassing/abusing/seeking to stoke confrontations with pro-Palestine protesters. As far as this letter is concerned, the safety of all of those students, not to mention their right to protest, is totally cancelled out by the discomfort of some pro-Israel students with having to face ideas/signs/slogans that make them uncomfortable)] 4/29/24: Gottheimer, Goldman Lead 21 Democratic Members of Congress Urging Columbia University’s Board of Trustees to Protect Jewish Students, Disband Encampment [letter text] Also see: Scoop: Democrats turn up the heat on Columbia University (Axios 4/29/24)
[TARGETING DC OVER ALLEGED ANTISEMITISM] 4/29/24: Cotton to Bowser: Allow D.C. Police to Uphold the Law [letter text] [“Since last week, protestors have “occupied” George Washington University’s campus and are demanding that the university divest from the one Jewish state. Campus officials requested help from the D.C. Metro Police last week, but even as they prepared to assist the ‘mayor’s office told police to stand down and said it would look bad publicly for police to disrupt a ‘small number of peaceful protestors.’ I’m writing to inform you: What looks bad publicly is D.C. allowing a band of antisemitic, mask- wearing fanatics who call for an ‘intifada revolution’ to tum a university into a pro-Hamas encampment. I have no doubt that if protestors were illegally gathered in opposition to Washington, D.C.’s disastrous record on crime, you would have quickly ordered the police to intervene. Whether it is due to incompetence or sympathy for the cause of these Hamas supporters, you are failing to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens by letting a terrorist-supporting mob take over a large area of a university. Your actions are a good reminder of why Washington, D.C. must never become a state. I’m calling on you to reverse your decision and allow the D.C. police to uphold the law.”
5. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
