Legislative Round-Up- July 5, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

Note: Huge thanks to Haydn Welch and Sheridan Cole, advocacy officers at the Middle East Democracy Center, for their great work guest-writing the Round-Up the past two weeks!

New from FMEP:

New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast (7/3/24), Witnessing in the West Bank & Gaza Strip with Riham Jafari, ft. FMEP Fellow Rania Batrice speaking with Palestinian communication and advocacy specialist Riham Jafari about Gaza and the West Bank, focusing specifically on the impact of the last nine months on women and girls, on the health system in Gaza, and on the use of starvation as a weapon against the Palestinians in Gaza.

New episode of FMEP's Occupied Thoughts podcast (6/25/24), Israel is Annexing the West Bank, ft. FMEP fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with Professor Yael Berda about Israel's de facto annexation of the West Bank.

1. Bills & Resolutions

Targeting Student Protests/Protesters for Palestinian Rights/Lives

2. Letters

7/2/24: Emmer sends letter to new University of Minnesota President asking for plan to protect Jewish students on Campus [letter text]. Also see: University of Minnesota overtaken by ‘radical, pro-Hamas activists,’ House majority whip says (Jewish News Syndicate 7/3/24)

3. Hearings & Markups



July 9, 2024: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing entitled, “Confronting Union Antisemitism: Protecting Workers from Big Labor Abuses.” No witnesses have been announced as of this writing. Also see: press release – Chair Good to Hold Hearing on Divisive, Contentious Union Political Activism

July 10, 2024: The House Foreign Affairs Committee is scheduled to hold a mark-up up a list of measures, including:

HR 8345 (GOP, co-sponsored by HFAC chair McCaul, R-TX), To limit funds to the United Nations and other organizations that provide any status, rights, or privileges beyond observer status to the Palestine Liberation Organization, and for other purposes. [reminder, from press release: “Current U.S. law prohibits U.S. funding to organizations, such as the UN, which give the PLO full membership or standing as a member state. The NOPE Act updates the existing funding prohibition to organizations that offer the Palestinian Authority or the Palestine Liberation Organization “any status, rights, or privileges beyond observer status.”]

H. Res. 1323, Rejecting the United Nations decision to place the Israel Defense Force on a list of child’s rights abusers.

H. Res. 554, Affirming the nature and importance of the support of the United States for the religious and ethnic minority survivors of genocide in Iraq.

HR 7025, To extend and authorize annual appropriations for the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom through fiscal year 2026.

H. Res. 1328, Recognizing the actions of the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias in the Darfur region of Sudan against non-Arab ethnic communities as acts of genocide.

July 10, 2024: The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe will hold a hearing entitled, “Putin’s Syrian Puppet: War Crimes and Complicity from Syria to Ukraine.” Scheduled witnesses are: M. Night Shyamalan, Film Director, Producer, and Screenwriter & Co-Founder and President of The M. Night Shyamalan Foundation; Mohammed Alaa Ghanem, Syrian Civil Society Leader and Human Rights Activist; and Mouaz Moustafa, Executive Director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force.

