Legislative Round-Up- October 4, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

9/27/24: The Bottom Line/Al Jazeera English: Is Israel dragging the US into a Mideast quagmire? — The Bottom Line host Steve Clemons interviews FMEP’s Lara Friedman & Professor Roxane Farmanfarmanian (University of Cambridge)

Also see: Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah: Conflict and Escalation (Congressional Research Service, Update 10/1/24)

Iranian Missile Attack on Israel

NOTE: Practically every member of Congress came out with a statement (or in many cases, multiple statements over the course of days, continuing as of this writing) about Iran’s 10/1/24 missile attack on Israel [and maybe it’s obvious but it’s still worth noting that the overwhelming majority of those members of Congress have, for the past year, failed to express any concerns about, let alone condemnation of, Israel’s non-stop attacks on Gaza]. There are just too statements to cover here — if you want to see what members said/are saying, check their social media accounts and websites. Common themes in those statements:

Condemning the attack, expressing total support for and solidarity with Israel, and enthusiastically supporting Israel’s “right to self-defense.”

Characterizing the Iranian military action as unprovoked (notwithstanding Israeli actions like targeting an Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria, or CARRYING OUT AN ASSASSINATION IN TEHRAN);

(notwithstanding Israeli actions like targeting an Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria, or CARRYING OUT AN ASSASSINATION IN TEHRAN); Warning that the attack was a dangerous/destabilizing escalation (apparently Israel’s constant escalations over the past days/weeks/months in Gaza/the West Bank/Lebanon/Yemen/Tehran are not viewed on the Hill as “destabilizing”);

(apparently Israel’s constant escalations over the past days/weeks/months in Gaza/the West Bank/Lebanon/Yemen/Tehran are not viewed on the Hill as “destabilizing”); Defining the Iranian missile attack as terrorism and antisemitic (notwithstanding the fact that Iran appeared to target Israeli military facilities, rather than civilian areas);

(notwithstanding the fact that Iran appeared to target Israeli military facilities, rather than civilian areas); Calling for/supporting Israel retaliation [framed as “self-defense”], including military action against Iran, including targeting its oil production facilities and its nuclear program.

[framed as “self-defense”], including military action against Iran, including targeting its oil production facilities and its nuclear program. Calling for/supporting the US to back Israel in retaliating against Iran, including with the U.S. engaging in its own retaliation against Iran, including redoubled economic sanctions and, yes, military action.

Mainly Democrats: Expressing pride in the US role in protecting Israel from missiles on 10/1/24; Republicans: using the 10/1 attack as hook to attack Biden/Harris for not supporting Israel enough and failing to be tough enough on Iran

A very very small number of statements (all from Democrats) expressed concern about regional escalation and/or urged de-escalation.

Hooray for Israel’s War on Lebanon

Members of Congress were unreservedly over-the-moon about the assassination of Nasrallah, with seemingly every or most members issuing statements or posting on social media (too much to cover here – check members’ websites/social media accounts to see what they said).

Members have had far less (indeed, pretty much NOTHING) to say about Israel’s military assault on Lebanon that started before that assassination and that has continued ever since, killing (so far) more than 1300 people, including a large number of medical workers (just like in Gaza), causing widespread destruction and terror, and displacing more than 1 million people, except for a tiny number of progressives speaking out, especially with respect to American citizens under fire in Lebanon (whom the US government is has been doing little/nothing to help).

Blackburn (R-TN) 10/3/24: X-post – “ Eight Israeli soldiers were murdered by terrorists in Lebanon. As we approach the anniversary of October 7th, we must fully support Israel’s right to defend itself.” NOTE: Blackburn is in effect adopting Israel’s longstanding re-writing of the laws of armed conflict to deem IDF soldiers – men in uniform, carrying weapons, engaging in combat – as civilians, who when they are killed in combat are viewed as having been “murdered by terrorists“; this is especially notable in the context of the past year of Israeli military action in which Israel has explicitly defined every Palestinian or Lebanese man, woman, and child a legitimate military target, labeled either a terrorist, a terrorist supporter/sympathizers, or a “human shield”)

Stefanik (R-NY) 9/30/24: Stefanik Exposes Moral Depravity of Mainstream Media Glorifying Hezbollah Terrorist Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Lawler (R-NY) 9/30/24: X-post – “ This Hamas commander was an employee of UNRWA up until the moment he was killed— further proof of how broken this organization is. I’ll continue to champion Israel’s right to defend itself and stand up to the anti-Israel bias in our global institutions. “

“ D’Esposito (R-NY) 9/30/24: X-post – “ 2 days ago, the deeply unserious & strange co-founder of @codepink thought it unfathomable that the U.N. has an anti-Israel bias. Today, we learned that yet another senior Hamas terrorist was an EMPLOYEE of the U.N. Medea & her anti-Semite friends should be laughed out of DC.“

Jewish Insider 9/30/24: Bipartisan cheer for Israel’s takeout of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Jewish Insider 9/30/24: Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah assassination

Targeting UNRWA (and the UN), Yet Again

Concerns/Reservations re: Israel’s War on Lebanon, Gaza, Etc. & US Support for it



Bibi at the UN

Daines (R-MT) 9/27/24: Daines Statement on Netanyahu UN Speech: “America Must Stand with Israel” [“I commend Prime Minister Netanyahu for providing much-needed moral clarity in his speech at the UN today. He countered the reprehensible lies and evil antisemitism from yesterday’s address by the Iranian Foreign Minister with truth and issued an important challenge that not only the United States, but the entire world must heed: in this battle of good and evil, America and freedom-loving countries around the world must stand with Israel.”]