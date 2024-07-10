Legislative Round-Up- October 4, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
New from FMEP:
- 9/27/24: The Bottom Line/Al Jazeera English: Is Israel dragging the US into a Mideast quagmire? — The Bottom Line host Steve Clemons interviews FMEP’s Lara Friedman & Professor Roxane Farmanfarmanian (University of Cambridge)
Also see: Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah: Conflict and Escalation (Congressional Research Service, Update 10/1/24)
1. Bills & Resolutions
Sanders legislation to block arms sales to Israel:
- Jewish Insider 10/2/24: Critics of Israel aid don’t back down after Iranian ballistic missile attack
- Jewish News Syndicate 10/2/24: Jewish leaders in Virginia oppose Kaine’s call to stop weapon transfers to Israel
- Mondoweiss 10/2/24: For the first time ever there will be a vote in Congress on blocking weapons to Israel
- Washington Examiner 9/30/24: Vulnerable Democrats distance themselves from Bernie Sanders’s effort to block Israel aid
- The Intercept 9/30/24: Progressives Escalate Calls for Arms Embargo as Israel Expands War Into Lebanon – Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced legislation last week that would block $20 billion of U.S. weapons sales to Israel.
- The Independent (UK) 9/30/24: Mark Kelly won’t back conditions on aid to Israel amid Lebanon escalation [“Biden feels Blinken ‘humiliated’ but Democrats in Congress still oppose conditioning military aid“]
Bills to legislate the IHRA definition of antisemitism
- Jewish Exponent 10/3/24: Pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act
- Times of Israel (blog) 10/2/24: Two Antisemitism Bills in Congress – Enact Both
2. Letters
- (TARGETING ACADEMIA) 10/4/24: Gottheimer Urges Nine University Presidents to Publicly Outline Plans to Protect Jewish Students on Campus [letter text]
- (GIVE ISRAEL MORE US WEAPONS ASAP!!!) 10/4/24: McCaul Calls on Admin to Expedite Arms Sales, Demonstrate Ironclad Commitment to Israel [letter text embedded in press release]
- (APPLY US HUMAN RIGHTS LAW TO ARMS SALES TO ISRAEL!) 10/4/24: Huffington Post 10/4/24 – Amid Lebanon Bloodshed, Key House Democrats Say U.S. Must End Israeli ‘Culture Of Impunity’ — In a letter obtained by HuffPost, lawmakers urge the State Department and Pentagon to apply a human rights law to U.S. military support for Israel.
- (TARGETING ACADEMIA) 10/2/24: E&C, E&W Republicans Press ARPA-H to Uphold Civil Rights Laws in its Research Funding Process [letter text]. Excerpt – “This letter comes after a rise in antisemitism on college and university campuses, including Columbia University and the University of California, San Francisco where ARPA-H currently funds research. It is signed by E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), E&C Subcommittee on Health Chair Brett Guthrie (R-KY), E&C Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chair Morgan Griffith (R-VA), E&W Chair Virginia Foxx (R-NC), and E&W Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development Chair Burgess Owens (R-UT).” Also see: House Republicans investigate millions in funds to schools accused of antisemitism (Washington Examiner 10/2/24)
- (MORE US SUPPORT/AID TO ISRAEL, GET TOUGHER WITH IRAN) 10/2/24: Congressman Keith Self’s Leads Letter Calling President Biden to Take All Available Measures to Defend Israel [letter text]
- (STAND WITH ISRAEL!!!) 10/2/24: Biblical Recorder 10/2/24: Pressley, Leatherwood send letters to Biden, Congress in support of Israel [“Ethics & Religious Liberty President (ERLC) Brent Leatherwood and Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Clint Pressley submitted a joint letter today (Oct. 2) to both President Joe Biden and U.S. congressional leaders expressing Southern Baptists’ continued support for Israel.”] Also see: SBC leaders urge Biden, Congress not to waver in supporting Israel as Hamas terror attack anniversary nears (Christian Post 10/4/24)
- (CONTINUE TO ACT AGAINST SETTLERS but no mention of fact that settler violence IS state violence) 9/30/24: Chairs Cardin, Reed, and Warner Urge Biden-Harris Administration to Continue to Act Against Extremist Violence in the West Bank [letter text]. Also see: Democratic senators demand sanctions against ‘settlement’ group (Jewish News Syndicate 9/30/24)
- (IT IS OUTRAGEOUS THAT THE UN WOULD TRY TO APPLY INTL LAW TO ISRAEL!!) 9/30/24: Congressman Keith Self Sends Letter Condemning United Nations General Assembly for Adopting Resolution Ostracizing Israel [letter text]. Also see Self’s X-post – “Recently, the United Nations General Assembly voted on a resolution calling for the removal of Israeli Jews from the Old City of Jerusalem, amongst other heinous demands. This is outrageous. I wrote a letter to the United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, condemning the resolution and demanding consequences for the nations opposing Israel...“]
- (THE BIDEN ADMIN HAS BEEN TOO NICE TO IRAN) 9/27/24: U.S. Senators Katie Britt and Tom Cotton Condemn Biden-Harris Administration’s Weak Iran Policy Amid Nuclear Threat [letter text]
3. Hearings & Markups
None [Congress not in session]
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
- The Hill 10/4/24: Democrats suspect Netanyahu attempting to tilt Trump-Harris race
- The Hill 10/3/24: Democratic senator worried Netanyahu trying to ‘influence’ US election [Sen. Fetterman, D-PA, strongly disagrees]
- Pennsylvania Capital-Star 10/3/24: Casey and McCormick face off in acrimonious first debate [“…The first question was on the Middle East, and Iran’s launching of missiles at Israel after Israel killed Hezbollah leadership in Lebanon. Moderator Dennis Owens asked the candidates if they were willing to put American troops on the ground in the current conflict…“]
- CBS News 10/3/24: The race for U.S. Senate in N.J. is heating up. Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw discuss issues. [“Sloan reminded Kim that he was one of the first people to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. She then asked him where he stands now as tensions in the Middle East escalate.’What I called for is a negotiated end to the violence that would release the hostages as we bring the humanitarian assistance in. I continue to believe in that,’ Kim said. ‘We need to support our allies and friend, and Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. We don’t negotiate with terrorists,’ Bashaw said. ‘I think Hamas can release those hostages any time they want, and I bet there would be a ceasefire.’“]
- Cornyn (R-TX) 10/3/24: op-ed in Dallas News — Cornyn: America’s next commander in chief must unapologetically support Israel
- YourCentralValley (CA) 102/24: Valadao, Salas debate focuses on Israel, immigration, top issues
- Free Beacon 10/2/24: ‘It’s About Seeing How Far We Can Push Her Once She Wins’: Ilhan Omar and Fellow Progressives Plot To Push Harris Further Left Post-Election
- Fox News 10/1/24: Sen. Baldwin, GOP challenger Hovde respond to Iranian missile attacks on Israel
- Politico 10/1/24: Johnson slams Biden-Harris admin for ‘hypocritical’ Israel stance
- Jewish Insider 9/30/24: Most swing-state Democrats disavow Sanders’ bid to block aid to Israel
- Jewish Chronicle 9/30/24: Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Adam Schiff address Israel and rising antisemitism during Pittsburgh visit
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
Iranian Missile Attack on Israel
NOTE: Practically every member of Congress came out with a statement (or in many cases, multiple statements over the course of days, continuing as of this writing) about Iran’s 10/1/24 missile attack on Israel [and maybe it’s obvious but it’s still worth noting that the overwhelming majority of those members of Congress have, for the past year, failed to express any concerns about, let alone condemnation of, Israel’s non-stop attacks on Gaza]. There are just too statements to cover here — if you want to see what members said/are saying, check their social media accounts and websites. Common themes in those statements:
- Condemning the attack, expressing total support for and solidarity with Israel, and enthusiastically supporting Israel’s “right to self-defense.”
- Characterizing the Iranian military action as unprovoked (notwithstanding Israeli actions like targeting an Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria, or CARRYING OUT AN ASSASSINATION IN TEHRAN);
- Warning that the attack was a dangerous/destabilizing escalation (apparently Israel’s constant escalations over the past days/weeks/months in Gaza/the West Bank/Lebanon/Yemen/Tehran are not viewed on the Hill as “destabilizing”);
- Defining the Iranian missile attack as terrorism and antisemitic (notwithstanding the fact that Iran appeared to target Israeli military facilities, rather than civilian areas);
- Calling for/supporting Israel retaliation [framed as “self-defense”], including military action against Iran, including targeting its oil production facilities and its nuclear program.
- Calling for/supporting the US to back Israel in retaliating against Iran, including with the U.S. engaging in its own retaliation against Iran, including redoubled economic sanctions and, yes, military action.
- Mainly Democrats: Expressing pride in the US role in protecting Israel from missiles on 10/1/24; Republicans: using the 10/1 attack as hook to attack Biden/Harris for not supporting Israel enough and failing to be tough enough on Iran
- A very very small number of statements (all from Democrats) expressed concern about regional escalation and/or urged de-escalation.
Also see:
- Jerusalem Post 10/2/24: Republicans push for maximum pressure against Iran in response to attacks in Israel [“Republicans urged maximum pressure on Iran following missile attacks, advocating for military action and expedited arms transfers to Israel.“]
- Courthouse News Service 10/1/24: As Iran launches missile attack on Israel, GOP lawmaker calls for US intervention
- Jewish Insider 10/1/24: Numerous pro-Israel lawmakers back military response to Iranian strike on Israel
- Axios 10/1/24: Iran attack on Israel spurs more calls to end Congress’ recess
Hooray for Israel’s War on Lebanon
Members of Congress were unreservedly over-the-moon about the assassination of Nasrallah, with seemingly every or most members issuing statements or posting on social media (too much to cover here – check members’ websites/social media accounts to see what they said).
Members have had far less (indeed, pretty much NOTHING) to say about Israel’s military assault on Lebanon that started before that assassination and that has continued ever since, killing (so far) more than 1300 people, including a large number of medical workers (just like in Gaza), causing widespread destruction and terror, and displacing more than 1 million people, except for a tiny number of progressives speaking out, especially with respect to American citizens under fire in Lebanon (whom the US government is has been doing little/nothing to help).
Also see:
- Blackburn (R-TN) 10/3/24: X-post – “Eight Israeli soldiers were murdered by terrorists in Lebanon. As we approach the anniversary of October 7th, we must fully support Israel’s right to defend itself.” NOTE: Blackburn is in effect adopting Israel’s longstanding re-writing of the laws of armed conflict to deem IDF soldiers – men in uniform, carrying weapons, engaging in combat – as civilians, who when they are killed in combat are viewed as having been “murdered by terrorists“; this is especially notable in the context of the past year of Israeli military action in which Israel has explicitly defined every Palestinian or Lebanese man, woman, and child a legitimate military target, labeled either a terrorist, a terrorist supporter/sympathizers, or a “human shield”)
- Stefanik (R-NY) 9/30/24: Stefanik Exposes Moral Depravity of Mainstream Media Glorifying Hezbollah Terrorist Leader Hassan Nasrallah
- Lawler (R-NY) 9/30/24: X-post – “This Hamas commander was an employee of UNRWA up until the moment he was killed— further proof of how broken this organization is. I’ll continue to champion Israel’s right to defend itself and stand up to the anti-Israel bias in our global institutions.“
- D’Esposito (R-NY) 9/30/24: X-post – “2 days ago, the deeply unserious & strange
co-founder of
@codepink thought it unfathomable that the U.N. has an anti-Israel bias. Today, we learned that yet another senior Hamas terrorist was an EMPLOYEE of the U.N. Medea & her anti-Semite friends should be laughed out of DC.“
- Jewish Insider 9/30/24: Bipartisan cheer for Israel’s takeout of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
- Jewish Insider 9/30/24: Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah assassination
Targeting UNRWA (and the UN), Yet Again
- Ricketts (R-NE) 10/3/24: X-post – “Israel has every right to enforce its sovereignty and ban the Secretary General from entering their country. The United Nations regularly reveals itself to be an antisemitic organization. In fact, one of Hamas’ top commanders was an UNRWA employee!“
- Jewish Insider 10/1/24: House lawmakers maintain support for restoring UNRWA funding despite new Hamas revelations
- Stefanik (R-NY) 9/30/24: Statement on UNRWA Employing Hamas Leader
- Smith (R-NJ) 9/30/24: Smith: This is who UNRWA is
Concerns/Reservations re: Israel’s War on Lebanon, Gaza, Etc. & US Support for
it
- Paul (R-KY) 10/3/24: X-post – “Any offensive action by the U.S. against Iran would be unconstitutional without a Congressional Declaration of War…”
- The Intercept 10/3/24: U.S. Citizens in Lebanon “Abandoned” by the State Department as Israel Invades
- WJR 10/2/24: Michigan Congressmembers Call On State Department to Help U.S. Citizens Evacuate Lebanon
- Tlaib (D-MI) 9/28/24: X-post – “Our country is funding this bloodbath. Sending more of our troops and bombs to the region is not advancing peace. The U.S. government are conspirators to the war criminal Netanyahu’s genocidal plan.” Linked to X-post by HuffPo’s Prem Thakar 9/27/24: “The US was reportedly informed of this mass Israeli attack on Beirut in Lebanon shortly beforehand. Comes just one day after US released $8.7 billion more in aid to Israel & hours after Netanyahu told the UN ‘Israel seeks peace. Israel yearns for peace.’” NOTE: Tlaib’s post was re-posted with a comment by The Free Press’s Eli Lake, who commented, “I’m sorry for your loss. I know how much Hassan Nasrallah meant to you.“
- Bowman (D-NY) 9/27/24: X-post – “As Israel bombards Lebanon, countless American citizens are trapped with their lives endangered. Commercial flights are next to non-existent. @StateDept must recognize this and immediately begin evacuating US citizens.”
- Daines (R-MT) 9/27/24: Daines Statement on Netanyahu UN Speech: “America Must Stand with Israel” [“I commend Prime Minister Netanyahu for providing much-needed moral clarity in his speech at the UN today. He countered the reprehensible lies and evil antisemitism from yesterday’s address by the Iranian Foreign Minister with truth and issued an important challenge that not only the United States, but the entire world must heed: in this battle of good and evil, America and freedom-loving countries around the world must stand with Israel.”]
- Grassley (R-IA) 10/3/24: Q&A: One Year Since October 7 Attacks
- The Hill 10/4/24: Dems hammer Israel over West Bank settlements: ‘Illegal’ and ‘indefensible’
- Harvard Magazine 9/30/24: U.S. Representative Blasts Harvard’s Discipline