Legislative Round-Up- February 11, 2023

2/9/23: New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, Dispatches from the Near Future, ft. Jehad Abusalim (FMEP 2022 Palestinian Non-Resident Fellow) speaking with Sarah Anne Minkin (FMEP Director of Programs and Partnerships) about the political and historical context of current escalations and his expectations for what the coming weeks and months will bring.

(FMEP 2022 Palestinian Non-Resident Fellow) speaking with (FMEP Director of Programs and Partnerships) about the political and historical context of current escalations and his expectations for what the coming weeks and months will bring. 2/9/23: Webinar – Learning and Unlearning Palestine Part 2: Limited Paradigms, convened jointly by FMEP and Al-Shabaka, ft. Dr. Muhannad Ayyash (Mount Royal University) , Dr. Lana Tatour (University of New South Wales, Australia) & Dr. Yara Hawari (Al-Shabaka)

(Mount Royal University) (University of New South Wales, Australia) & (Al-Shabaka) 2/8/23: New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, Settler Violence: More Than Criminal, ft. Kristin McCarthy (FMEP’s Director of Grants & Operations) in conversation with Ziv Stahl (Executive Director of Yesh Din)

(TARGETING IRANIAN OFFICIALS) HR 869 (text): Introduced 2/8/23 by Wilson (R-SC), and cosponsored by Tenney (R-NY), Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Gonzalez (D-TX), “To direct the Secretary of State to review whether certain Iranian officials are eligible for entry into the United States, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Revoking Entry Granted to Iranian Mullahs and Elites Act of 2023,” aka the “REGIME Act of 2023.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. This bill was previously introduced on 12/13/22 (HR 9606), and attracted Also see: Wilson press release.

(SUPPORT FOR IRANIAN PROTESTERS) H. Res.100: Introduced 2/7/23 by McClintock (R-CA) and having 165 bipartisan cosponsors, “Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran, and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(TARGETING IRAN) S. 283 (text): Introduced 2/7/23 by Cruz (R-TX) and no cosponsors, the “No Emergency Crude Oil for Foreign Adversaries Act”. Cruz previously introduced this same measure in 2022. Referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural ResourcesSen. Cruz previously introduced this bill in July of 2022. Also see: Cruz Introduces Bill to Protect U.S. Crude Oil Reserves from Foreign Adversaries; Cruz tweet

(TARGETING IRANIAN PROPERTY PURCHASES IN THE US) HR 917/S. 369: Introduced 2/9/23 in the House by Gonzalez (R-TX) and no cosponsors, and in the Senate by Cruz (R-TX) and 5 Republican cosponsors, “To require the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review any purchase or lease of real estate near a military installation or military airspace in the United States by a foreign person connected to, or subsidized by, the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and for other purposes.” Referred to the following House committees: Financial Services; Foreign Affairs; Energy and Commerce; Armed Services; Transportation and Infrastructure. And in the Senate referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Also see: press release.

(TARGETING IRANIAN OLIGARCHS) HR 931: Introduced 2/9/23 by Kustoff (R-TN) and Gottheimer (D-NJ), “To require a report on oligarchs and parastatal entities of Iran, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and in addition to the Committee on Financial Services.

(REPEALING IRAQ AUMF) HR 932/S. 316: Introduced 2/9/23 in the House by Lee (D-CA) and 7 bipartisan cosponsors, and in the Senate by Kaine (D-VA) and 21 bipartisan cosponsors, “To repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, respectively. Also see:

(SOLIDARITY WITH TURKEY/TURKISH PEOPLE AFTER EARTHQUAKE – no mention of Syrian victims) H. Res. 101: Introduced 2/7/23 by Sessions (R-TX and no cosponsors, “Expressing deepest condolences for the lives lost, and unwavering solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye and the Turkish people following the destructive earthquakes that devastated the Turkish cities of Malatya, Kahramanmaras, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Hatay, and Kilis.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(SOLIDARITY WITH TURKISH *AND* SYRIAN PEOPLE AFTER EARTHQUAKE) H. Res. 116: Introduced 2/9/23 by Sessions (R-TX and no cosponsors, “Expressing deepest condolences for the lives lost and unwavering solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye, and the Turkish and Syrian people, following the destructive earthquake on February 6, 2023.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Letters

(TARGETING IRAQ FOR TIES WITH IRAN) Waltz et al letter to POTUS: On 2/10/23, Reps, Waltz (R-FL), Hern (R-OK) and Wilson (R-SC) sent a letter to President Biden requesting “that the U.S. review its policy towards Iraq, especially as its government continues to align with the Iranian regime.” The letter asserts that “Any holistic U.S. policy toward Iran must also simultaneously address Iraq as it is becoming a client state of Iran rather than continuing to pretend it is a healthy democracy” and includes a list of 8 questions regarding US policy and Iran-Iraq ties. The letter goes on: “As members of the Republican Study Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, we are committed to confronting malign Iranian behavior and its influence over Iraq’s economy and institutions. We request answers to the following questions as your administration meets with Iraq’s Foreign Minister and Prime Minister this week. We expect answers to these questions no later than Friday, February 24 th , at 5:00 PM.” Also see: Iraq Is an Iranian Client State, Lawmakers Warn (Free Beacon); Tweets – Waltz (R-FL-6), Waltz (R-FL-6)

(IRANIAN-MADE DRONES IN UKRAINE) Cuellar et al letter to Biden et al: On 2/6/23, Reps. Cuellar (D-TX), Pfluger (R-TX), Schneider (D-IL) and Bacon (R-NE) led a letter, co-signed by 60 House colleagues, to President Biden, SecState Blinken, Treasury Secretary Yellen, and Commerce Secretary Raimondo opening as follows: “We are deeply concerned by reports that Iranian-made drones recovered in Ukraine contain parts that were manufactured in the United States. We ask that you develop a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to interrupt Iran’s supply chains, shut down shell companies used by adversaries to evade sanctions, and pressure allies to crack down on unscrupulous distributors in Europe and Asia. We understand that this process is already underway, at least in part, and request a timely briefing on any progress that has been made and plans going forward.”

2. Media & Reports

Jewish Insider 2/9/23: Former top military officials discuss ‘very fraught’ U.S. relationship with Turkey

World Israel News 2/8/22: ‘No legitimate jurisdiction’ – US lawmakers move to sanction Int’l Criminal Court associates

Jewish Insider 2/8/23: Dean Phillips pursuing Middle East subcommittee leadership [“Phillips is a reliable supporter of initiatives from the moderate, pro-Israel wing of the Democratic Caucus supporting Israel and combating antisemitism. He was also among the Jewish Democrats named by former subcommittee chair Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) as allies at the time of his retirement from Congress, alongside other colleagues including Reps. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).”] Also see: Phillips tweet 2/8/23: “Honored to be named Ranking Member of the Middle East, N. Africa, & Central Asia Foreign Affairs Subcommittee and eager to work with my friends, Chairman @RepJoeWilson and @HouseForeign Chairman @RepMcCaul to promote and protect American interests abroad.]

Jewish Insider 2/8/23: Lawmakers call for crackdown on Iranian supply chains following drone revelations

Wall Street Journal 2/7/23: Republicans Do Ilhan Omar a Favor

Roll Call 2/7/23 (by Rep. Fallon, R-TX, and JINSA’s Michael Makovsky): Biden needs a new Iran strategy: A successful revolution

Jewish Insider 2/7/23: Inside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s speech to the Jewish Federations’ board [“Gillibrand discussed her trip to Israel and Abraham Accords countries, antisemitism on campuses with Federations leadership”]

Haaretz 2/7/23: Senator Warns of ‘Alarm’ Among Colleagues Over Future of Israeli Democracy [“Vermont’s Peter Welch sees similar threats in Israel and the U.S., warning that ‘Israel is proud of its democracy, but it’s being challenged by the current government’”]

JTA 2/7/23: Adam Schiff says he is ‘very concerned’ about proposals that ‘would make Israel less democratic’

Jewish News Syndicate 2/7/23: House Republicans have struck a blow against antisemitism

Jewish News Syndicate 2/7/23: Republican senators introduce bill to sanction ICC, citing ‘attacks’ on Israel

Israel Hayom 2/6/23: US lawmakers seek sanctions on ICC over investigations

Free Beacon 2/3/23: Republicans Go After Biden Sanctions Waivers That Allow Iran and Russia To Build Nuclear Infrastructure

3. Members on the Record (Attacking/Defending Ilhan Omar)



Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @NMalliotakis – “Here’s why @Ilhan was removed. As I said here in 2021, she: Spewed anti-Semitic rhetoric Likened USA to Hamas & Taliban Blamed USA for Venezuela’s turmoil instead of its oppressive, socialist government Belittled our worst terrorist attack as “some people did something” Link to video”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “Enough of the sick attacks on Israel. The House Foreign Affairs Committee will not tolerate anti-semitism! America stands with our friend and ally Israel. Texas lawmaker was key to GOP stripping Rep. Ilhan Omar of committee seat… | houstonchronicle.com”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “Let’s examine one of the GOP’s arguments yesterday: that criticism of US/Israeli gov’s role in the Palestinian human rights crisis, which orgs from @hrw to @amnesty are sounding the alarm on, is equivalent to antisemitism. It’s a dangerous conflation, and we must recognize that. Link to video” Retweeted by Tlaib (D-MI-12)

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @IfNotNowOrg – “Yep. You know who else agrees the Palestinian human rights crisis amounts to apartheid? Nearly 40% of young American Jews. Link to PDF | jewishelectorateinstitute.org Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @jstreetdotorg – “As we said in our joint statement with @TheRAC @AmeinuUSA @PeaceNowUS @jewishaction @HabonimDrorNA @NewIsraelFund and @truahrabbis, this cynical move from Speaker McCarthy is especially exploitative given the myriad antisemitic statements from him and his top deputies. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @TheDemCoalition – “Gosar, who has repeatedly promoted the work of the prominent white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, voted to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, falsely saying she “has expressed a deep hatred for Jewish people and Israel.” GOP Rep. Who Spoke At Pro-Hitler Event Goes After Ilhan Omar Because Of ‘Anti-Semitism’… | huffpost.com”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/03/2023: Twitter thread – ““I remember what she said about me. I remember what she said about Israel. I remember what she said about the relationship. I remembered it so much, I promised you last year she would no longer be on foreign affairs. I’m keeping that promise.” McCarthy It’s not about that Link to quoted tweet Link to reply @Benjaminruben30 I don’t know you so not sure how you can dislike me, I understand if you don’t like my politics and that’s fine. All the best to you. Thank you for advocating for the right to have opposing views, that the democratic way. Link to reply @Benjaminruben30 I don’t believe in violence. Never have, never will. You have a great night and thank you for the kind exchange.”

Crenshaw (R-TX-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I voted to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs. I don’t like tit-for-tat politics but the reality is that the Foreign Affairs Committee travels abroad often & represents the United States. They represent our values. Anti-semitism has no place in such an important delegation.”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 02/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Last week we witnessed more high drama from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle in their defense of Rep. Omar’s indefensible history of anti-semitism. My reaction to AOC’s meltdown. Link to video Link to video”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “The reason why they go to race is because they have no argument. Rep. Omar’s history in Congress has been one of just rank anti-Semitism pure & simple. This is something that’s been going on for yrs in Congress & finally it took a GOP majority to take care of it once & for all. Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 02/05/2023: Retweet of @StvenGoldstein – “I am a Jew, a Zionist and a member of the Democratic Party who detests Islamophobia. I will NOT join other Democrats in taking Ilhan Omar’s side. It’s not just Israel — she has gone far beyond criticizing Israel in her Antisemitic tropes. She fans the flames of Antisemitism.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/05/2023: Retweet of @latimes – “Column: What got Rep. Ilhan Omar kicked off that House committee? Payback and prejudice, not antisemitism (via @latimesopinion ) Column: What got Rep. Ilhan Omar kicked off that House committee? Payback and prejudice, not antisemitism… | latimes.com”

Crockett (D-TX-30) 02/04/2023: Tweet – “I will always speak the truth! @IlhanMN was unfairly targeted; PERIOD! Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/04/2023: Retweet of @abesilbe – “Several factors motivated today’s Republican charade against Ilhan Omar. Genuine concern about antisemitism in the United States was certainly not one of them. Antisemitism is not the reason Ilhan Omar lost her committee seat… | forward.com”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 02/04/2023: Tweet – “The Republican Party is the party of insurrectionists and ‘Jewish space lasers.’ They have not once apologized for their actions. There is absolutely no comparison. Link to video”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/04/2023: Tweet – “I got three words for you: Jewish Space Lasers. Link to quoted tweet”

Velázquez (D-NY-7) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “Republicans are using islamophobia and racism to scapegoat Rep. Omar — and we can’t let them get away with it. I’m proud to stand with @IlhanMN Link to quoted tweet”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “I voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. We can’t be representing anti-Semitic viewpoints on the world stage. Thanks @LyndsayMKeith for having me on to discuss. Link to video”

Mast (R-FL-21) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “Anti-Semitism has no place in Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “Queen Schakowsky in the House Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @RepDeanPhillips – “The most dangerous act by elected officials in a democracy is to silence voices of dissent – even those with which we fundamentally disagree. Canceling @Ilhan is wrong, embarrassing, and the very weaponization of antisemitism that I, a Jewish person, find shameful. Link to video”

Owens (R-UT-4) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “The @Ilhan vote was both timely and necessary. Her anti-Semitic comments in the past (which have been condemned by both Democrats and Republicans alike) serves as evidence of her being unfit to serve on the @HouseForeign Link to video”

​​Lamborn (R-CO) 2/2/23: op-ed in Denver Post – “Rep. Omar’s antisemitism doesn’t belong on House Foreign Relations Committee” (press release)

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Tlaib (D-MI-12) 02/11/2023: Tweet – “33 years ago, Nelson Mandela was released after 27 years in prison. He was labeled as dangerous and a terrorist, but eventually brought down the apartheid regime in South Africa as their first Black president. Today, we honor his legacy and continue the anti-apartheid movement. Link to image”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

On terrorist attack in Jerusalem

Jackson (R-TX-13) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “Another terror attack in Israel yesterday, and more SILENCE from Biden & Blinken. This administration sides with Palestinian terrorists any chance they get. They NEVER stand with Israel!!”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “My heart goes out to the victims of yet another deadly terror attack in Jerusalem. We must never waver in our commitment to the peace and security of Israel. Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/10/2023: Retweet of @SecBlinken – “We condemn today’s terrorist attack on civilians, including young children, in Jerusalem. We extend our condolences to the victims and families. We stand by the people of Israel and urge all parties to avoid violence and de-escalate tensions.”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “Our hearts break for the victims of the terrorist attack in Israel. We cannot accept this violence as the new normal and must continue working toward a lasting peace. Link to image”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “Today, a terrorist deliberately drove a car into a group of people outside of Jerusalem, claiming two innocent Israeli lives, including a 6-year-old child. My thoughts are always with the Israeli people who are shaken by yet another cowardly act of terror.”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 02/10/2023: Retweet of @SecBlinken – “We condemn today’s terrorist attack on civilians, including young children, in Jerusalem. We extend our condolences to the victims and families. We stand by the people of Israel and urge all parties to avoid violence and de-escalate tensions.”

Torres (D-NY-15) 02/10/2023: Retweet of @RepRitchie – “A terrorist deliberately ran over multiple people in Jerusalem, murdering two people, including a child. My heart goes out to the Israeli people who have been shaken by a wave of terrorism. The murder of innocent civilians and children is something that no country should abide.”

Miscellaneous

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 02/11/2023: Twitter thread – “I was proud to stand with the North Jersey community at the Rally Against Antisemitism in Livingston — to unite and speak out as one voice against the dramatic rise of hate and antisemitism here in Jersey and across the country. Hundreds Gather for Rally Against Antisemitism in Livingston… | tapinto.net As the only Jewish member of the NJ congressional delegation, the spike in antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, hits me and my family hard — like so many others. I know what it feels like to be persecuted and attacked for your religious beliefs — for proudly being Jewish. Antisemitic incidents spiked by 25% in New Jersey in 2021. Up more than 30% across the country. That’s why I’ve been at the forefront of combating antisemitism for years now. Speaking up and out — even against those in my own party — whenever and wherever we see it.”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “I’m looking forward to serving on the LHHS & SFOPS @AppropsDems subcommittees again this Congress to continue fighting for women’s health care, child and elder care, education, Israel’s defense programs, & so much more. Link to image”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “Iran’s Ayatollah tweeted “Israel is a malignant, cancerous tumor that has to be removed and eradicated.” The former Head of Trust and Safety of @Twitter didn’t remove this anti-Semitic tweet, but was quick to remove a sitting president’s account. Link to video”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 02/08/2023: Tweet – ““The answer is no!” Link to quoted tweet”

Graham (R-SC) 02/08/2023: Twitter thread – “The Iranian regime is showcasing an underground air force base, implying the facility would be resistant to attacks by Israel or others. The problem with this analysis is eventually the planes have to get in the air — not stay underground. Iran unveils underground airbase tasked with responding to potential Israeli assault… | timesofisrael.com Once in the air, they will be destroyed.”

Kean (R-NJ-7) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “I met with NJ members of the @AJCGlobal this week to discuss combating antisemitism here at home. I will continue to work with my colleagues on a bipartisan basis to ensure our Jewish neighbors feel safe and protected within their houses of worship and community centers. Link to image”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “I had a great meeting with the @AJCGlobal. The U.S.-Jewish alliance is strong and I will continue to use my voice and vote in Congress to educate about and combat anti-semitism, strengthen our alliance with Israel and support their defense. Link to image”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 02/07/2023: Retweet of @GreeceInUSA – “4th Southeast & East Med Conference @RepCicilline the new co-chair of the Congressional Hellenic-Israeli Alliance (CHIA) underlined the importance of increased US cooperation with its partners in the Eastern Mediterranean @RepGusBilirakis @delphi_forum @HellenicLeaders @Zemenides Link to image”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “It’s despicable language like this that leads to attacks and threats against Jewish people. @JoeRogan has a massive platform and it’s infuriating to watch him and @krystalball promote blatant, dangerous antisemitic tropes, including those masquerading as anti-Israel sentiments. Link to quoted tweet”

Joyce (R-OH-14) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “It was a pleasure to meet with @AIPAC this morning to discuss the importance of strengthening the indispensable relationship between the United States and one of our closest allies, Israel. Link to image”

Rosen (D-NV) 02/07/2023: Retweet of @SecMayorkas – “Thank you, @SenatorLankford & @SenJackyRosen, for your support of our expansion of the Abraham Accords to include cybersecurity challenges of these times. Through such partnership, we will strengthen our collective cybersecurity & overcome the threats that, together, we confront. Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) and Rosen (D-NV) 2/6/23: Lankford, Rosen Applaud DHS Addition of Cybersecurity Collaboration to Abraham Accords

Wilson (R-SC) 2/6/2023: statement (extension) – Rob Malley Must Resign

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 02/06/2023: Retweet of @JayEdwardsWrnj – “#RNJNEWS: Gottheimer joins rally against antisemitism Gottheimer joins rally against antisemitism – WRNJ Radio” [Gottheimer: “As the only Jewish member of the New Jersey congressional delegation, the spike in antisemitism, and anti-Israel sentiment, hits me and my family particularly hard…I want you all to know that I’m committed to the fundamental premise that country should always come before party — whether it is protecting our nation’s freedoms like the one that lets all of us practice our religion freely and without fear of repercussion — or supporting Israel, the sole democracy in the Middle East and our longtime ally, or working to ensure everyone has the opportunity to practice their religion freely and safely…”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “Adding a cybersecurity component to the already successful Abraham Accords adds another layer to our ability to collaborate with Israel and our other Abraham Accords allies to keep our nations safe and bring cyber criminals to justice. @SenJackyRosen”

Massie (R-KY-4) 02/06/2023: Retweet of @mtracey – “The former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett just confirmed what any rational observer could’ve surmised: Russia and Ukraine reached a preliminary agreement during the early phase of the war — “Both sides very much wanted a ceasefire,” Bennett said — but the US “blocked it””

Rosen (D-NV) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “.@SenatorLankford and I applaud adding a cybersecurity component to the already successful Abraham Accords. This will enhance our ability to collaborate with Israel and other Abraham Accords partners to address shared cybersecurity threats, including from Iran.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 02/05/2023: Twitter thread – “Today, I was proud to stand with the North Jersey community at the Rally Against Antisemitism in Livingston — to unite and speak out as one voice against the dramatic rise of hate and antisemitism here in Jersey and across the country. Link to image As the only Jewish member of the NJ congressional delegation, the spike in antisemitism, and anti-Israel sentiment, hits me and my family hard — like so many others. I know what it feels like to be persecuted and attacked for your religious beliefs — for proudly being Jewish. Link to image Antisemitic incidents spiked by 25% in New Jersey in 2021. Up more than 30% across the country. That’s why I’ve been at the forefront of combating antisemitism for years now. Speaking up and out — even against those in my own party — whenever and wherever we see it.”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 02/05/2023: Retweet of @IsraelNitzan – “It was wonderful to celebrate with members of @WJCouncil at its annual event & a pleasure to meet @RepMikeLawler. Thank you Congressman for your friendship and support for the Israel-US special relations. Link to image”

Scott (R-FL) 02/05/2023: Tweet – “I’ve been disgusted by the disturbing acts of hate & discrimination toward the Jewish community we’ve seen in our state. As your U.S. Senator, I stand with every member of the Jewish community against this heinous intolerance. America must ALWAYS stand with our great ally Israel. Link to video” Retweeted by Moskowitz (D-FL-23)

Lankford (R-OK) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “This is welcome news—I look forward to continue to strengthen existing ties and further normalization with Israel through the Abraham Accords with my colleagues. Israel and Sudan Agree to Revive Peace Deal… | wsj.com”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cornyn (R-TX) 02/11/2023: Tweet – “The Children of Iran’s Revolution Are Fueling an Uprising The Children of Iran’s Revolution Are Fueling an Uprising… | bloomberg.com”

Hill (R-AR-2) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “The actions of the Iranian government in suppressing peaceful protests and denying citizens their right to freely express their grievances is a violation of basic human rights and must be condemned. I stand with the protestors of #Iran for a more peaceful tomorrow. #MahsaAmini”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/10/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul released the following statement expressing his frustration following Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s decision to pause the docking of Iranian warships in Brazil Link to image Read the full release here McCaul Frustrated With Lula’s Weak Actions on Iranian War Ships in Brazil – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Thune (R-SD) 02/10/2023: op-ed – We Need a New Approach in Washington

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/11/2023: Retweet of @GLNoronha – “Iraq doesn’t get a whole lot of attention these days – from the press or the administration. But it’s rapidly falling victim to Iranian influence. @michaelgwaltz @repkevinhern and @RepJoeWilson wrote to Biden asking for answers on how we’re pushing back. Link to image”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “Another week/another air intrusion. As Chinese military becomes bolder, war criminal Putin continues his Ukraine invasion, and Iran is closer than ever to devlpng nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, Americans must be vigilant. We must promote peace thru strength.”

Babin (R-TX-36) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “Border security = national security. Biden’s border crisis makes us vulnerable, and our enemies are taking advantage. Iranian smuggled in car trunk shows security threat from our open…… | nypost.com”

Biggs (R-AZ-5) 02/09/2023: Tweet – “Biden’s weakness on the world stage has emboldened our adversaries in Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow. Has there been a worse Commander in Chief?”

Blackburn (R-TN) 02/09/2023: Tweet – “Due to Biden crippling American energy, he was forced to beg Venezuela, Iran, and even Russia for oil, making this a grave national security concern.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “Athletes like #RezaShekari are repeatedly censored for showing solidarity with protesters by the repressive Iranian regime. We see their courage & we stand with them as they protest for their freedoms. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “Several Senate Republicans are trafficking this story today. FYI the formerly reputable author also now believes the bin Laden raid was fake, US Special Forces are controlled by Opus Dei, and the US military trains Iranian terrorists somewhere in Nevada. How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline… | seymourhersh.substack.com”

Palmer (R-AL-6) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “Guess @khamenei_ir really wants to keep his Twitter account. Link to quoted tweet”

Weber (R-TX-14) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “I was proud to stand with my colleagues today to recognize the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Blackburn (R-TN) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “The Communist Party of China is ridiculing the United States. It is time to get tough on the Axis of Evil. Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea do not wish us well. Link to video”

Blackburn (R-TN) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “Communist China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran do not fear the Biden administration.”

Cruz (R-TX) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “The Real State of the Union: Joe Biden’s obsession with the Iran deal has us funding both sides of the war in Ukraine. He oversaw a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. China sent a spy balloon over the US. For Biden it was a political problem not a national security crisis.”

Dunn (R-FL-2) 02/08/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “#LIVE: Congressional Press Briefing | Supporting a Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic of Iran #IranRevolution #IranProtests OIAC… | twitter.com”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden’s Iran strategy has centered around reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. A deal that enriches a murderous regime is not an agreement at all, but rather a strategic folly. It is time for us to chart a new path. Biden needs a new Iran strategy: A successful revolution – Roll Call”

Hayes (D-CT-5) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “Met with @paaia to learn more about the concerns of the Iranian American community. An informative, in-depth, meaningful conversation with people who truly care about progress. Link to image”

Johnson (R-OH-6) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “We stand with all Iranians fighting for their God-given rights, especially the brave women taking a stand in the name of freedom. The Iranian regime SHOULD NOT be rewarded with a nuclear weapon or pallets of cash. Link to video”

Joyce (R-PA-13) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “ICYMI- The Biden Administration has renewed waivers on sanctions that limited Iranian nuclear enrichment sites. Iran continues to inch closer and closer to nuclear weapon capabilities. This decision does not help to keep Americans safe. Biden Allows Iran and Russia To Continue Contested Nuclear Work… | freebeacon.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Iranian drones are fueling conflicts worldwide, including attacks on U.S. servicemembers in the Middle East and Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. POTUS must discuss how he will stop Iran’s drones during his #SOTU speech.””

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “@POTUS must make clear that a nuclear Iran is unacceptable during tonight’s #SOTU.””

McClintock (R-CA-5) 02/08/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “#LIVE: Congressional Press Briefing | Supporting a Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic of Iran #IranRevolution #IranProtests OIAC… | twitter.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “A young couple dancing is a symbol of joy, not a threat to national security or public order. The combined 10+ year sentences of #AmirAhmadi & #AstiajHaghighi is the regime’s latest attempt to suppress freedom & prevent young Iranians from living their lives. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “Biden has officially renewed the waivers #Russia needs to cont. working w/ #Iran’s nuclear facilities. Russia’s involvement in Iranian nuclear work undercuts US sanctions & funds Russia’s war in #Ukraine. This decision by POTUS only creates a more dangerous Iran & richer Kremlin.”

Scott (R-SC) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “Biden’s weakness on foreign policy has emboldened China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. The world is in dire need of American leadership. #SOTU”

Weber (R-TX-14) 02/08/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “#LIVE: Congressional Press Briefing | Supporting a Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic of Iran #IranRevolution #IranProtests OIAC… | twitter.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “The Biden administration is pathologically obsessed with reentering a nuclear deal with Iran. They’re so obsessed they’re implementing parts of the last catastrophic deal, even without a new agreement. Biden Allows Iran and Russia To Continue Contested Nuclear Work… | freebeacon.com Link to image”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/06/2023: Retweet of @WSJ – “Moscow and Tehran are moving ahead with plans to build a new factory in Russia that could make at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones for the war in Ukraine, said officials from a country aligned with the U.S. WSJ News Exclusive | Moscow, Tehran Advance Plans for Iranian-Designed Drone Facility in Russia”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “The US should not lift one sanction on Iran as long as they remain Russia’s largest arms supplier and kill Ukrainian civilians. The Iranian regime is crushing their own citizens and expanding their terror world-wide.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “Baraye. #WomenLifeFreedom. Four months on, the powerful message of Shervin Hajipour’s timeless anthem is as relevant & as true as ever. Bravo, #GRAMMYs, for recognizing the tens of thousands of brave Iranians protesting. Link to quoted tweet”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “Biden’s decision to waive sanctions on nonproliferation activities involving Iran is irresponsible & dangerous. As the world’s leading terrorism sponsor, this encourages Iranian regime’s nefarious activities, including support of war criminal Putin’s murderous attack on Ukraine.”

Blackburn (R-TN) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “Iran and Russia are collaborating on a drone facility. This partnership between two countries within the Axis of Evil is a threat to American security.”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 02/05/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden promised to rejoin the Iran Nuclear Deal. He gave billions of military equipment to the Taliban. He opened the southern border on day one. No one should be surprised that Joe waited days to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon.”

Porter (D-CA-47) 02/05/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime must be held accountable for their brutality. I’m glad the Administration agreed to tighten sanctions and that the House recently voted to condemn the regime’s violence. We must continue to stand with the Iranian people and Iranian-American community. Link to video”

Steel (R-CA-45) 02/05/2023: Tweet – “Under the Biden administration, China has grown more powerful. The catastrophic impacts of China’s influence couldn’t be clearer. We stand against their deceitful and dangerous behavior. Senators pressure Biden for more China, Iran sanctions over Ukraine war… | thehill.com”

Tokuda (D-HI-2) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “I stand with the people of Iran demonstrating for fundamental change— especially for the women of Iran. I condemn the sham trials, forced confessions, torture, and executions. #KatayounRiahi, #ToomajSalehi, #NiloufarHamedi, #FatemehSepehri, #WomanLifeFreedom”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/04/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul issued the following statement on the Biden administration’s troubling decision to waive Iran sanctions Link to image Read the full release here McCaul Finds Admin Decision to Waive Iran Sanctions “Deeply Troubling” – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/04/2023: Tweet – “Iranian civil society is sending a clear warning to the world. The Iranian regime has weaponized its legal system to silence protests without any due process. Link to quoted tweet”

Banks (R-IN-3) 02/04/2023: Tweet – “China is not afraid of Joe Biden. Neither is Russia, Iran or North Korea. Weakness invites aggression and Joe Biden is the weakest President we’ve ever had.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I welcome recent seizures of Iranian-supplied weapons for #Houthis in Yemen, in violation of the arms embargo under UN Security Council Resolution 2216 & successors. Iran must be held to account for fueling global instability.” Link to quoted tweet”

Moore (D-WI-4) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @DemWomenCaucus – “We stand with the brave women of Iran who’ve galvanized Iranian society to demonstrate for freedom, women like #KatayounRiahi who the regime is looking to punish harshly for being the 1st actress to publicly remove her mandatory hijab in support of #WomanLifeFreedom”

Rounds (R-SD) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @EpochTimes – “A bill introduced by @SenatorRounds and @SenatorTester would ban China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying or leasing US farmland or agricultural businesses. Bipartisan Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban China from Buying US Farmland… | theepochtimes.com”

Trahan (D-MA-3) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “We stand with the brave women of Iran who’ve galvanized Iranian society to demonstrate for freedom. We stand with dissidents like #FatemehSepehri, journalists like #NiloufarHamedi & actors like #KatayounRiahi in support of #WomanLifeFreedom.”

Wagner (R-MO-2) 02/03/2023: Twitter thread – “I will once again be the second ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and will serve as the Vice Chair for the 118th Congress. Chairman McCaul Announces Committee Leadership Team – Committee on Foreign Affairs We are ready to strengthen relationships with key allies and confront threats to our nation’s national security. Countries like China, Russia, and Iran have continued to threaten global stability and attempt to consolidate their own power to the detriment of the world. We will address violations of human rights around the globe and push back against unjust wars like Russia’s on Ukraine.”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)

[NOTE: Many, many members issued statements or tweeted concern/condolences for victims of this week’s massive earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Those statements/tweets are NOT included in this round-up]

Middle East – General

Lankford (R-OK) 02/08/2023: Tweet – “Biden is the first president in modern history not to articulate a direction for peace in the Middle East.”

Lebanon

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/04/2023: Tweet – “Today marks two years since activist & Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim was murdered—yet his killers remain at large. Looking to the Lebanese government as we AGAIN call for a swift & thorough investigation into Slim’s death to provide #JusticeforLokman. Link to quoted tweet”

Saudi Arabia

Merkley (D-OR) 02/04/2023: Tweet – “How long will it take for us to realize that it’s not in our national security interest to be so reliant on Saudi Arabia? The best way to do that? End our reliance on oil and gas, period. ‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia | CNN Politics”

Tuberville (R-AL) 02/03/2023: Twitter thread – “(1/2) Mexican drug cartels control our southern border. The botched Afghanistan withdrawal was an embarrassment of historic proportions. Russia invaded Ukraine without blinking. (2/2) Saudi Arabia cut back their oil production and didn’t bother to even take a phone call from the President of the United States. And now a Chinese spy balloon floats across the nation. What do you think the rest of the world thinks about the @JoeBiden Administration?”

Jordan

Klobuchar (D-MN) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Great to be at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning with President Biden and leaders in Congress. Later in the day, I had the honor of introducing Queen Rania of Jordan. An advocate for children across the globe, it was inspiring to hear about her work and faith Link to image”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to meet with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan last week, as well as @QueenRania and Crown Prince Hussein. Thank you to @SpeakerMcCarthy for hosting this important discussion on the U.S.-Middle East relationship. Link to image”

Turkey

Scott (R-FL) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “.@EnesFreedom has bravely fought to promote freedom & stood up to evil oppression in Turkey & Communist China. Is @JoeBiden really so terrified to ditch his usual appeasement that he’ll stay silent when an American is threatened? Biden Silent as Turkey Places a Bounty on US Citizen, Former NBA Star… | newsmax.com”

Hern (R-OK-1) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “Hi, @POTUS. Do you know @EnesFreedom’s story? Turkey put a $500K bounty on this US citizen’s head for standing up to Turkey’s regime. You’ve refused to meet w/ him. But tonight, you & Enes will be in the same room at the #SOTU. Will you continue to ignore his story or ACT? Link to image”

Hern (R-OK-1) 02/06/2023: Tweet – “Enes Kanter will attend tomorrow’s #SOTU! This is big news for freedom. @EnesFreedom is an American hero and warrior for liberty. Turkey has a bounty on his head and Biden has refused to meet with him. Biden, put partisan politics aside and help this man! Link to quoted tweet”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 02/05/2023: Retweet of @EnesFreedom – “There are 17,000 innocent women and over 850 infants are locked up in #Turkish prisons without due process. #Turkey had the highest per capita number of imprisoned journalists in the WORLD. Link to video”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 02/05/2023: Tweet – “There has to be consequences when our so-called allies are helping Russia avoid U.S. sanctions. Turkey is supposed to be a NATO ally, but Erdogan is turning his back on the alliance and allowing Putin to continue his brutal war in Ukraine. U.S. Presses Partners to Weed Out Illicit Trade With Russia… | nytimes.com”

Tillis (R-NC) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “.@dcexaminer: Senators ask Biden to delay F-16 sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden in NATO Senators ask Biden to delay F-16 sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden in NATO… | washingtonexaminer.com”

United Arab Emirates

Huffman (D-CA-2) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “This is a glaring conflict of interest. If we don’t make some dramatic changes, #COP28 is going to be the lost climate summit. Excellent investigative reporting by @ClimateReport_ & @guardian. UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28… | theguardian.com”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @vinifra2 – ““If we don’t make some dramatic changes, Cop28 is going to be the lost climate summit,” said the US congressman Jared Huffman. To somehow pretend that all of these fossil fuel personnel are not a massive threat to the entire conference goes beyond naive.” UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28… | theguardian.com”

Whitehouse (D-RI) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “This makes it all the more important that COP require corporate attendees to disclose their full climate political footprint. COPs swarm with corporate interests that want the COP to fail. They should not be allowed to attend without full disclosure. UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28… | theguardian.com”

Morocco

McGovern (D-MA-2) 02/07/2023: Tweet – “I strongly urge authorities in #Morocco to comply with international law by declining to transfer Hassan al-Rabea to #Saudi custody. His fears of persecution, torture and disappearance are well-founded. @USEmbMorocco @MarocDiplomatie Morocco court rules to extradite Saudi man despite concerns his safety… | middleeasteye.net”

Syria

Hill (R-AR-2) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Administration should not be authorizing direct transactions with Assad, a murderous dictator of his own citizens. This behavior is reckless and unnecessary – the Syrian people need relief and we should not be aiding that by normalizing relations with the Assad regime. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/10/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul and @SenateForeign RM @SenatorRisch released the following statement denoting grave concern with the Biden administration for allowing direct interactions with the Assad Regime Link to image Find the full release here McCaul, Risch “Gravely Concerned” with Biden Admin Allowing Interactions with Assad Regime – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/10/2023: Retweet of @SanaSaeed – “US Dept of Treasury issues a 180-day license/authorization on all transactions related to earthquake relief to Syria, that otherwise would be prohibited under US sanctions regulations. Treasury Issues Syria General License 23 To Aid In Earthquake Disaster Relief Efforts… | home.treasury.gov Link to image”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/10/2023: Tweet – “The Assad regime is what’s preventing aid from going to those in need, not sanctions on war criminals. I am concerned that easing the sanctions on Assad without guardrails opens the door for the regime to line its pockets. Link to quoted tweet”