Legislative Round-Up- February 24, 2023

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(TARGETING UNRWA & LEGISLATING IHRA DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM) HR 1102 (pdf): Introduced 2/17/23 by Roy (R-TX) and 24 all-Republican co-sponsors – this is the House version of S. 431 [covered in detail in last week’s Round-Up], “A bill to withhold United States contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and for other purposes,” aka, the “UNRWA Accountability and Transparency Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(PREVENTING AN IRAN NUCLEAR AGREEMENT) S. XXX (pdf): On 2/23/23, Sen.Tillis (R-NC) issued a press release stating — “U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and 22 of his Republican colleagues reintroduced the Iran Nuclear Treaty Act, which requires the president to submit any renewed nuclear deal with Iran to the Senate as a treaty. The Iran Nuclear Treaty Act would strengthen the role Congress plays by ensuring the advice and consent of the Senate is taken into account for any new nuclear agreement and prevent the administration from waiving, suspending, reducing or limiting sanctions on Iran before the Senate has concurred. ‘The Iran Nuclear Deal negotiated by the Obama Administration was a complete disaster and any future deal between the United States and Iran must be ratified by the Senate as the Constitution intended,’ said Senator Tillis. ‘The United States must continue to show strength against the Iranian regime to prevent them from developing advanced nuclear weapons capabilities and hold them accountable.’” NOTE: as of this writing the bill has not shown up in the Congressional Record. The bill was previously introduced 6/10/21 by Johnson (R-WI), as S. 2030, attracting 24 all-Republican cosponsors and dying in committee.

(IRAN’S TREATMENT OF BAHA’I) S. XXX (pdf): On 2/21/23 Sen. Wyden (D-OR) published a press release announcing, “Wyden, Rubio, Durbin, and Boozman lead 20 Senate Colleagues to Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Condemning Repression of Iranian Baha’i.” That same day he tweeted, “Baha’is deserve the freedom to practice their faith without fear of persecution. I introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning the Iranian government’s repression of Baha’is to send the message that Americans stand firmly with the Baha’i community.” As of this writing, that bill has not been introduced. Also see Van Hollen press release.

(US ARMED FORCES OUT OF SYRIA) H. Con. Res. 20: Introduced 2/21/23 by Gaetz (R-FL) and no cosponsors, “Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove the United States Armed Forces from Syria.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE) H. Res. 132: Introduced 2/17/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and 29 bipartisan co-sponsors, “Responding to the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, and the Judiciary.

Letters

(IRAN MUST RELEASE JAILED AMCIT/DC RESIDENT) Norton letter to Blinken: On 2/22/23, Rep. Norton (D-DC) sent a letter to SecState Blinken about the case of Emad Shargi “an American citizen who has been unjustly and inhumanely detained in Iran since 2018.” Norton states: ”Mr. Shargi’s family and I are deeply concerned about his well-being. I, once again, request that you prioritize the immediate release of Mr. Shargi and seek pathways to secure his safe return to D.C. I appreciate the briefing the Department provided on July 13, 2022, and I request an update on the latest developments in Mr. Shargi’s case and on any diplomatic efforts underway to secure his release.” Also see: Norton Tweet, press release

(US MUST BLOCK ANY CALL FOR ISRAELI ACCOUNTABILITY AT UN) McCarthy et al letter to POTUS: On 2/17/23, House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA), Majority Leader Scalise (R-LA), and HFAC Chairman McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to instruct his UN ambassador “to oppose and veto any anti-Israel resolution put to a vote before the UN Security Council.” The letter goes on to state, erroneously, that “For decades, both Republican and Democrat Presidents held the position that it was the policy of the United States to oppose and veto one-sided or anti-Israel resolutions at the United Nations Security Council.” It then doubles down on that erroneous assertion by stating that “President Obama and his UN Ambassador broke from that precedent in 2016 and abstained on the anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution 2334.”

FACT CHECK (aka, members of Congress shouldn’t write bald-faced lies in letters to the president, and journalists shouldn’t mindlessly repeat those lies without bothering to do minimal fact-checking). As I documented in analysis published in 2016 in the New York Times (and if you don’t trust me or the New York Times’ fact checkers, I also showed my work by publishing all the data):

“…since 1967, every other American president [pre-Obama] allowed, or even had America vote for, Security Council resolutions taking Israel to task for actions and policies toward the Palestinians and other Arab neighbors. During Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration, the Security Council adopted at least seven such resolutions; in Richard M. Nixon’s, at least 15; in Gerald R. Ford’s, two; in Jimmy Carter’s, 14.

“The number peaked at 21 in Ronald Reagan’s administration, when the United States voted in 1981 to condemn Israel’s air attack on an Iraqi nuclear reactor, a strike intended to thwart Iraq’s nuclear ambitions. That resolution also called on Israel to place its own nuclear sites under international safeguards. The Israeli cabinet responded that “with profound regret, we note that the United States, our friend and ally” had “lent its hand to the grave wrong done to Israel.”

“Other resolutions passed during the Reagan administration criticized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, its military activities in Lebanon, its operations against the Palestine Liberation Organization in Tunisia, and its activities in the occupied territories. A recurring theme in several unchallenged resolutions asserted that the Fourth Geneva Convention, adopted in 1949, applied in the occupied territories, and explicitly included Jerusalem in that category. The convention states that an occupying power “shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” In effect, the United States permitted resolutions saying that all Israeli settlement in the West Bank and East Jerusalem violated international law.

“Under President George H. W. Bush, the council adopted nine resolutions critical of Israel, including a condemnation of Israeli security forces after more than 20 Palestinians died and 150 other civilians were wounded at the holy site in Jerusalem known to Israelis as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif. Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations denounced the resolution as ‘one-sided,’ saying it ‘completely disregards the attack against Jewish worshipers on the holiday of the Sukkot at the Western Wall’ and rejecting United Nations involvement in ‘any matter relating to Jerusalem.’ Other resolutions that the first Bush administration allowed to pass criticized Israel’s deportation of Palestinians and its kidnapping of a Lebanese religious leader.

“The number of such resolutions fell to just three during Bill Clinton’s presidency, which was characterized by promising Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts, and then rose to six under George W. Bush, whose term in office saw increased violence with the outbreak of the second intifada. In May 2004, one such resolution, also deemed ‘one-sided’ by Israel, condemned Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes in Gaza. Another, in March 2002, called for a cease-fire and a withdrawal by Israeli forces from Palestinian cities they had re-entered to stem the uprising; Israel protested that the resolution lacked “a similar call for an end to terrorism in all its forms and in particular suicide bombings.”

2. Hearings

March 1, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs will hold a hearing entitled, “Oversight Hearing – United Nations.” The sole witness will be US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. As always, Israel (and the UN’s alleged anti-Israel bias) will likely play a large role in this hearing.

3. Media & Reports

Sanders on Israel/Palestine

CBS News 2/19/23: Full transcript: Sen. Bernie Sanders on “Face the Nation,” Feb. 19, 2023

SEN. SANDERS: …I am very worried about what Netanyahu is doing and some of his allies in government and what may happen to the Palestinian people. And let me tell you something, I mean, I haven’t said this publicly. But I think the United States gives billions of dollars in aid to Israel. And I think we’ve got to put some strings attached to that and say you cannot run a racist government. You cannot turn your back on a two-state solution. You cannot demean the Palestinian people there. You just can’t do it and then come to America and ask for money.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Has the administration, have you talked to the administration about it?

SEN. SANDERS: No.

MARGARET BRENNAN: They’ve been very careful in criticism of the Netanyahu government.

SEN. SANDERS: Well, I am not careful about it. I’m embarrassed that- that in Israel, you have a government of that nature right now.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And are you going to introduce something?

SEN. SANDERS: We may well, yes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: To try to attach strings to U.S. aid to Israel?

SEN. SANDERS: You cannot give- if you have a, you know, whether it’s Saudi Arabia or other authoritarian societies, if a government is acting in a racist way, and they want billions of dollars from the taxpayers of the United States, I think you say, “Sorry, but it’s not acceptable. You want our money? Fine. This is what you got to do to get it.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: The pro-Israel lobby AIPAC used to be bipartisan, but these days, it’s got a super PAC that has spent very heavily in Democratic primaries. You said-

SEN. SANDERS: Against progressives.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You said they’re doing everything they can to destroy the Progressive movement in this country. Do you think the politics around this issue are constraining the White House going into 2024?

SEN. SANDERS: The way I look at AIPAC now, in terms of their political activities – this is not even just a pro-Israel group. This is a corporate PAC, sometimes getting money from Republicans, sometimes supporting extreme right-wing Republicans. So what really upset me very much is that in many of these primaries, we had great candidates, young people, often people of color, and yet AIPAC and other super PACs spending millions of dollars trying to defeat them. And as you may know, I tried to get the Democratic Party to pass a resolution that in Democratic primaries, super PAC money should not be allowed to be used.

CONGRESS in ISRAEL

Times of Israel 2/24/23: Top US lawmakers converge in Israel for talks on Iran, judicial shakeup

Jewish Insider 2/24/23: On Yad Vashem visit, Schumer pledges Senate ‘will stand behind Israel with our fullest support’

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2/23/23: PM Netanyahu meets with Republican US Senate delegation

Jewish News Syndicate 2/23/23: Netanyahu meets with Republican senators in Jerusalem

Jewish News Syndicate 2/22/23: Netanyahu talks with US senators about confronting Iran, expanding Abraham Accords

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2/22/23: PM Netanyahu meets with US Senator Tom Cotton and Congressional delegations

Haaretz 2/22/23: A Cornered Netanyahu Turns to His Old Friends in the GOP

Haaretz 2/22/23: GOP Lawmakers Address Israeli Forum Seen as Architect of Netanyahu’s Judicial Coup

Jewish Insider 2/22/23: Alex Padilla visiting Israel for first time as a senator

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2/21/23: PM Netanyahu meets with US Senators [“In his meetings, PM Netanyahu stressed the importance of the link between Israel and the US and said that despite disagreements, the US is our greatest friend. These meetings are an expression of the preservation of the bipartisan ties with Israel. Among the topics discussed were the Abraham Accords and their possible expansion, as well as confronting Iran and its proxies.”]

Times of Israel 2/21/23: Meeting US senators, PM says ‘despite disagreements, US is our greatest friend’

Jewish Insider 2/21/23: 2024 GOP hopefuls Pompeo and Cotton visit Israel [“Cotton and Pompeo are slated to address the Tikvah Fund’s Hertog Forum, which begins on Tuesday in Tel Aviv. Both are giving evening keynote addresses at the convening, which will also include appearances by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) and former Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams. Risch is slated to speak on Wednesday in a session titled “The Politics of Support for Israel,” after which Pompeo will speak. Cotton’s keynote will take place tomorrow evening, before the Arkansas senator sits in conversation with Peter Berkowitz.”] Also note: “A separate House delegation including Reps. Rick Allen (R-GA), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Randy Weber (R-TX) and Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) arrived in Israel on Monday with the [AIPAC-affiliated] U.S. Israel Education Association [AIPAC-affiliated]. Additionally, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) is leading a J Street delegation that includes Reps. Alma Adams (D-NC), Colin Allred (D-TX), Troy Carter (D-LA), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Mike Levin (D-CA), Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM), Katie Porter (D-CA), Kim Schrier (D-WA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Mike Thompson (D-CA), Lori Trahan (D-MA) and Susan Wild (D-PA).]

General

Jewish Insider 2/24/23: Lankford: U.S. pivot away from Middle East risks ‘exposing that whole region to China’

AIPAC 2/23/23: paid promotion received via JNS list serv, “Lobby Congress to Stand Against Iran”

Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) 2/22/23: A welcome Senate visit to Saudi Arabia

Jerusalem Post 2/23/23: Jewish staffer for Rep. Ilhan Omar decries religion-based hatred [“No matter how many lies, smears and hate come her way this Jew is proud to be a part of Team Omar today and every day,” said Jeremy Slevin, a senior adviser to Rep. Ilhan Omar.]

Algemeiner 2/22/22: Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Halt Aid to Gaza

JTA 2/21/23: David Cicilline, pro-Israel progressive, is leaving Congress

Democratic Majority for Israel 2/21/23: Tweet – “DMFI PAC is thrilled to congratulate @JennMcClellanVA on her general election victory in Virginia’s 4th district. In Congress, she’ll support the Biden-Harris agenda and will work to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. DMFI PAC was proud to support her campaign with an independent expenditure. #VA04”

Jewish Insider 2/21/23: Barbara Lee joins growing Democratic field to claim Feinstein’s Senate seat [“As a longstanding critic of American foreign policy, Lee, a former state lawmaker who represents an Oakland-based House district, has at times found herself at odds with the pro-Israel establishment in Washington, D.C…Even as Lee has occasionally strayed from the pro-Israel consensus, some Jewish community members in her district confessed that they have nevertheless maintained a close and cordial relationship with the congresswoman over the years.”]

Haaretz 2/19/23: Equating Israeli and Iranian Protests, U.S. Lawmakers Slam Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul

Jewish News Syndicate 2/19/23: JINSA praises US bill to train Israeli pilots on aircraft needed to confront Iran

Foundation for Defense of Democracies 2/17/23: Sen. Cotton Legislation Seeks to Expedite Efforts to Strengthen Israel’s Security

Jerusalem Post 2/17/23: WATCH: Rep. Ritchie Torres shuts down anti-Zionist at town hall

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Tlaib (D-MI-12) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Today the extremist right wing government of Israel violently attacked the city of Nablus, leaving 82 Palestinians shot & bringing the 2023 death toll to 61, including 13 children. Until the U.S. stops funding this apartheid government, it will enable more death & destruction.”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 02/22/2023: Retweet of @theIMEU – “In photos: Israel invaded the Palestinian city of Nablus in broad daylight today, killing 11 Palestinians and injuring over 100 more. Warning: Graphic images. (Source, Al Jazeera) Link to image”

Issa (R-CA-48) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “The State Department is reportedly funding groups that advance terrorism and censor American free speech. Consider this fair notice to expect oversight from this Congress. Biden State Department hands tax dollars to charity linked to Palestinian terrorism… | washingtonexaminer.com”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “My statement on the Supreme Court’s refusal to take up the case to overturn Arkansas’ unconstitutional anti-BDS law: Link to image” [“Our First Amendment rights are critical to our democracy and our freedoms as Americans. Our right to boycott is a protected form of free speech and dissent, and the suppression of our First Amendment rights to take account against injustice hurts all Americans. Today, the far-right Supreme Court unfortunately ignored its own precedent and refused to take up the case to overturn Arkansas’ unconstitutional anti-BDS law. We are on a dangerous path when the Supreme Court refuses to hear a case where our fundamental rights to free speech are trampled. From the American civil rights movement to the fight against apartheid in South Africa, economic boycotts have a long history as an effective, nonviolent tool to speak out against oppression. Let’s be clear: no matter what the Supreme Court says today, the right to boycott is fundamental and protected under the First Amendment to our Constitution. The struggle for collective liberation requires global solidarity and economic pressure. Today’s decision is a travesty, but the people will not be silenced.”]

Welch (D-VT) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “The continued settlement expansion into the West Bank by the current Israeli government threatens the viability of a two-state solution, our best hope for peace in the region and sovereignty for the Palestinian people. Security Council Expresses ‘Concern’, ‘Dismay’ over Israeli Settlement Expansions, Adopting First Presidential Statement on Question of Palestine in Years | UN Press”

Scott (R-FL) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “Our resolve to stand united with Israel – a shining example of democracy in the Middle East – MUST be stronger than ever. The Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act ensures taxpayer money won’t end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists. Sen. Rick Scott Leads Reintroduction of Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act… | rickscott.senate.gov”

Lee (D-CA-12) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “An impartial, independent judiciary is a vital cornerstone of democracy. I strongly condemn Netanyahu’s efforts to politicize Israel’s Supreme Court & dramatically expand settlement activity, & stand in solidarity with Israelis & Palestinians working for peaceful coexistence. Link to quoted tweet”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “Expressing concern about plans to annex more Palestinian land for settlements isn’t enough–@POTUS should also vote for the UN Security Council resolution condemning these illegal settlements & take action to hold the Israeli government accountable for breaking international law.”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Targeting the UN & UN Security Council (and Biden Admin)



Green (R-TN-7) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “The United States has, and must always, stand with Israel. President Biden’s “deal” with the Palestinian Authority is not a victory, it’s a message to our closest ally in the Middle East: “The Biden Administration does not support you.” PA agrees to yank UN measure, even as Israel readies to advance settlement package… | timesofisrael.com”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden should have shown strength on the world stage and clearly condemned the blatant anti-Israel bias in the United Nations. While the malign actions of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea threaten our world, the UN’s priorities are egregiously misaligned.”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “@POTUS joining the @UN Security Council in condemnation of Israel is despicable. Israel is our close ally, and this is not how the U.S. treats our friends.”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 02/20/2023: Tweet – “It’s completely shameful that the UN constantly attacks the sole democracy in the Middle East, while refusing to condemn Hamas and Hezbollah. Joe Biden should NOT go along with their shameful attacks on our ally Israel!”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/17/2023: Twitter thread – “If the U.N. Security Council takes action on Monday to punish Israel, President Biden should stand beside them and block the ridiculous, politically-motivated measure. Should he step aside or “abstain” instead, the rest of the world will know that under his leadership, America abandons her allies.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “Rather than focus on grave threats posed by China, Russia, Iran & North Korea, the UN continues its anti-Israel obsession. Biden should stand w Israel & veto this resolution. Do not repeat the shameful Obama-Biden abstention on UNSCR 2334 in Dec 2016. UN likely to vote Monday on call for Israel to stop settlements -diplomats… | reuters.com”

Miller (R-OH-7) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “This resolution is the UN’s latest attack on Israel’s sovereignty. Biden must veto this measure in the security council and reaffirm that the United States will always stand beside our ally. UN likely to vote Monday on call for Israel to stop settlements -diplomats… | reuters.com”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “The Biden Administration must use its veto in the @UN Security Council and defend our ally #Israel. My full statement Stefanik Calls on Biden Admin to Reject Anti-Israel Resolution Before UN Security Council… | stefanik.house.gov”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 02/18/2023: Tweet – “I proudly stand with Israel. I am calling on @USAmbUN to oppose ANY anti-Israel resolution that comes before the UN Security Council. Stefanik Calls on Biden Admin to Reject Anti-Israel Resolution Before UN Security Council… | stefanik.house.gov ##”

Pro-Israel/Anti-Palestinian Legislation

Cotton (R-AR) 02/17/2023: Retweet of @Brad_L_Bowman – “Senator Tom Cotton introduced legislation Thursday to ensure DOD takes proactive steps to eliminate delays b/w Israel’s receipt of its own KC-46s & their availability for missions. Our new @FDD Insight has the details Sen. Cotton Legislation Seeks to Expedite Efforts to Strengthen Israel’s Security… | fdd.org @TomCottonAR @FDD_CMPP #Iran”. Retweeted again here

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “My new House Resolution, “Recognizing Israel as America’s Legitimate and Democratic Ally and Condemning Antisemitism,” acknowledges Israel as a vital ally, and condemns the use of antisemitic tropes, including those masquerading as anti-Israel sentiments. Another Opinion on Josh Gottheimer… | jewishlink.news”

Scott (R-FL) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “The U.S. should NEVER be funding groups connected to Hamas & known for anti-Semitic rhetoric. I’m proud to join @SenatorRisch in ensuring that NEVER HAPPENS by reintroducing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency Accountability & Transparency Act. Sens. Rick Scott and Jim Risch Lead Effort to Cut U.S. Funds to Anti-Semitic UNRWA… | rickscott.senate.gov”

Congress Visits Israel

Tweet from Israeli President Isaac Herzog 2/23/23: “Delighted to welcome dear friend U.S. Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer with a delegation of Democratic Senators: @PeterWelch, @SenGaryPeters, @SenCantwell, @SenAmyKlobuchar, @SenCortezMasto,@SenJackReed & @RonWyden . I thanked them for their unwavering support of Israel” (with pic and pic). Retweeted by Reed (D-RI)

Tweet from Israeli President Isaac Herzog 2/22/23: “Delighted to welcome Senate Minority Leader @LeaderMcConnell, one of Israel’s greatest friends, with a Republican delegation: @SenTedBuddNC, @SenJoniErnst, @SenMullin, @SenThomTillis, @SenKatieBritt & @SenatorRicketts. I thanked them for their unwavering support of Israel” (with pic). Retweeted by Ernst (R-IA)

Britt (R-AL) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “I enjoyed meeting with Prime Minister @Netanyahu and reaffirming my staunch support for a continued strong, mutually beneficial partnership between the U.S. and Israel. This crucial relationship bolsters America’s national security and advances our strategic interests. Link to image”

Britt (R-AL) 02/23/2023: Twitter thread – “The Israeli people are under constant threat from Iranian proxies, including Hezbollah. We must stand strongly with Israel against terrorism. Link to video Inside the tunnel: Link to image”

Britt (R-AL) 02/24/2023: Tweet – “Now, more than ever, we must stand with Israel. Link to video”

Cortez Masto (D-NV) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “I have always stood proudly with Israel, and today I joined my Senate colleagues to meet with Israeli President @Isaac_Herzog and reaffirm our commitment to Israel and the strong alliance between our two countries. Link to quoted tweet”

McConnell (R-KY) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Today, Senate colleagues and I met with PM @netanyahu in Jerusalem. Grateful for our shared commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship. Link to image”

Mullin (R-OK) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Had a productive meeting with President @Isaac_Herzog this week to discuss the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership. We agree, peace through strength is essential for global stability. Link to image”

Padilla (D-CA) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “During my visit to Israel, I visited some of the world’s most historic and sacred sites as well as met with a number of leaders in the region. We must continue to work together towards lasting peace, security, and stability for all. Link to image”

Britt (R-AL) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “It was a pleasure to meet with President @Isaac_Herzog. I’m proud to stand with Israel — our great ally, friend, and partner. Link to image”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “A conservative, realistic foreign policy is necessary to protect the interests of America and allies like Israel. It was a pleasure to speak at the Hertog Forum in Tel Aviv and reaffirm the U.S.’s commitment to Israel. ICYMI: Cotton Stresses Realistic, Practical Foreign Policy at Hertog Forum in Israel | U.S. Senator Cotton of Arkansas”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “The Abraham Accords are a historic step toward establishing lasting peace in the Middle East. I applaud @LeaderMcConnell and my colleagues for making it a priority in their visit to the region.”

McConnell (R-KY) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Shared challenges make America and Israel strong allies — but it’s our shared values that make us such strong friends. Glad to be with so many friends in Israel today. Link to image”

McConnell (R-KY) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Glad to sit down with President @Isaac_Herzog and discuss the future of the U.S.-Israel partnership. Link to image”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “Thanks to @usairforce for the ride from Riyadh to Jerusalem. Hopefully many more flights between the two countries to come. Link to image”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “I enjoyed meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today. We discussed the security and economic interests America shares with one of our most important partners, Israel. Link to image”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/21/2023: Retweet of @J_Insider – “Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tom Cotton are giving keynote addresses at the Tikvah Fund’s Hertog Forum, @melissaeweiss reports. 2024 GOP hopefuls Pompeo and Cotton visit Israel… | jewishinsider.com”

Padilla (D-CA) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “While visiting the Israel-Lebanon border, I toured a disarmed tunnel excavated by Hezbollah to observe the constant and evolving threats Israel faces from this terrorist organization. As an Iran-backed proxy, Hezbollah is also a threat to U.S. interests and allies in the region. Link to image”

McGovern (D-MA-2) 02/20/2023: Tweet – “In Jerusalem with @jstreetdotorg & inspired to see the hundreds of thousands of protesters standing up for their beliefs—as well as members of the @KnessetENG opposition standing up for democracy & against gutting the independence of Israeli Supreme Court. Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms… | reuters.com”

Padilla (D-CA) 02/20/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to lay a wreath at Yad Vashem during my first visit to Israel as a Senator in memory of the millions who died during the Holocaust. I come away inspired by the resilience of the Jewish people, and committed to peace, security, and prosperity in the region and world. Link to image”

Other Stuff

Hagerty (R-TN) 02/23/2023: In reply to Tweet – “Iran’s terrorist regime confirms to international inspectors that it crossed a dangerous nuclear milestone. Biden Admin must snap back US & international sanctions. The US must stand w Israel & Arab allies amid Iran’s grave & gathering nuclear threat. Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84%… | apnews.com For China to fear consequences for arming Russia, the Biden Admin, Britain & EU must snap back sanctions against Iran’s terrorist regime—which is **already** arming Russia while sprinting to nuclear weapons capability. It’s obscene that they haven’t. WSJ News Exclusive | U.S. Considers Release of Intelligence on China’s Potential Arms Transfer to Russia”

Hunt (R-TX-38) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Today, Congressman Hunt met with representatives of @AIPAC in Houston. When the U.S. and Israel stand together, the world is a safer place. Now more than ever, it is critical to strengthen America’s bond with our only true friend in the Middle-East. Link to image”

Hunt (R-TX-38) 02/23/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepWesleyHunt for your support of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/24/2023: Retweet of @N7_Initiative – “@SenatorLankford on the Abraham Accords Caucus formation and the importance of Arab-Israeli normalization. It’s crucial to maintain bipartisan support in Congress. #TogetherN7 Lankford: U.S. pivot away from Middle East risks ‘exposing that whole region to China’… | jewishinsider.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I welcome Oman’s decision to open its airspace to all pre-cleared air-carriers, including those owned by Israelis. This type of cross-regional progress is essential to countering shared threats.””

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 02/23/2023: Retweet of @BaruchSandhaus – ““Leave our country go back to Israel” “Heil hitler” “sir do you think you should be put in an oven” These “GDL” nazi animals have been terrorizing & targeting Jews & Jewish communities with impunity Police are refrained from doing anything. This needs to be stopped Link to video”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 02/21/2023: Twitter thread – “It was an incredible opportunity to speak with and take questions from @TABCOfficial students! Thank you for having me to discuss the importance of the historic U.S.-Israel relationship and my bipartisan work in Congress. Gottheimer visits Torah Academy of Bergen County, speaks to students about bipartisan problem solving, U.S.-Israel relationship – WRNJ Radio @TABCOfficial Now, more than ever, we must stand together against antisemitism and all forms of hate.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 02/22/2023: Retweet of @israelcc – “We applaud @RepJoshG for urging the U.S. Department of Education to protect religious freedom on college campuses amid rising discrimination against Jewish students. Link to image”

Padilla (D-CA) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “As a Catholic, few experiences are as moving as visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and participating in an early morning mass. Thank you to Bishop Waltersheid of Pittsburgh for leading our service. Link to image”

Sherman (D-CA-32) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “Good discussion today with @AgudahNews local leadership Dr. Irving Lebovics and Yaakov Subar about the U.S.-#Israel relationship and addressing #Antisemitism. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “House Republicans proudly stand with Israel. Joe Biden and House Democrats must do the same.”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “A great win for Arkansas and America in the fight against the anti-Semitic BDS movement. Outstanding news. Link to quoted tweet”

McConnell (R-KY) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “The Abrahamic Family House is a powerful symbol of the strength of the Abraham Accords. Proud to advance U.S.-Emirati relations with @SenateGOP colleagues this week. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 02/20/2023: Tweet – “Unsurprising coming from Socialist @BernieSanders. This is what Democrats think of @netanyahu and democracy in the Middle East Link to quoted tweet”

Hagerty (R-TN) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “WATCH: Hagerty Again Forces State Department to Admit Israel Must Agree Before Biden Can Reopen US Consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “Congratulations to the UAE on this symbol of religious acceptance & peaceful co-existence. The foundation forged by the Abraham Accords & the Negev Forum supports a more stable, prosperous Middle East for the people of the region. New interfaith centre houses UAE’s first synagogue… | france24.com”

Paulina Luna (R-FL-13) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “Thoughts on the Dead Sea Scrolls?”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 02/18/2023: Tweet – “As Co-Chair of the Republican Israel Caucus, I’m grateful Israel is reopening its Kyiv, Ukraine Embassy w/visit of @elicoh1 with @ZelenskyyUa, @DmytroKuleba. As Moscow & Tehran work to undermine democracy, Israel will decisively defend its people under leadership of @netanyahu.”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Banks (R-IN-3) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Under Joe Biden our military is projecting wokeness rather than strength, and that is not a deterrent to Communist China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea. The world is less safe with Joe Biden as president. Link to video”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “China has watched America’s failures in: – Afghanistan; – Iran; and – Ukraine. This Administration cannot make the same mistakes in Taiwan. There needs to be a sense of urgency to bolster Indo-Pacific defense.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “The regime’s treatment of prisoners is despicable. It has inflicted unimaginable suffering on so many. My heart goes out to #KhaledPirzadeh & all those unjustly imprisoned in #Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-FL) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “More weakness and appeasement from @JoeBiden. His admin has spent two years rewarding evil and murderous regimes across the world & America is less safe for it. It’s no secret that Iran is our enemy. @JoeBiden should act like it. Biden Sanctions Waiver Allows Iran State News to Disseminate Propaganda and Distort Regime Murders… | freebeacon.com”

Banks (R-IN-3) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Even after the Russia-China disaster, Biden is determined to project weakness in the Middle East. Biden Sanctions Waiver Allows Iran State News to Disseminate Propaganda and Distort Regime Murders… | freebeacon.com”

Blackburn (R-TN) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Russia is now providing military support to Iran. Two members of the Axis of Evil collaborating is a threat to American security.”

Cruz (R-TX) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Biden should be doing everything to crack down on the Iranian regime, which is trying to murder Americans, conducting terrorism in the US, helping Russia devastate Ukraine, and committing atrocities against the Iranian people. Instead he’s issuing sanctions waivers. Link to quoted tweet”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “If you needed more evidence that Rob Malley needs to be removed from his post as Special Envoy for Iran — look no further. Link to quoted tweet”

Hagerty (R-TN) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “If accurate, Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime crossed a dangerous line on the path to nuclear weapons capability. It’s long past due for @POTUS Biden to bury the JCPOA & snap back all sanctions against Iran, including at the UN Security Council. Near Weapons-Grade Enriched Uranium Detected in Iran… | wsj.com”

Kennedy (R-LA) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Russia wants to dominate Europe. Iran wants to dominate the Middle East. China wants to dominate the Indo-Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa. That world is not safe for the American people. Link to video”

Khanna (D-CA-17) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Mahsa Amini was arrested last year by Iran’s “morality police” & brutally murdered in custody. Iran’s regime has violently suppressed those peacefully protesting her death. I’m proud to co-sponsor H.R. 589, @RepSwalwell & @RepJimBanks’s bill, to sanction Iran’s senior leaders.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “I applaud the Phoenix community for amplifying the #IranProtests & local Iranian American women artists. This #WomanLifeFreedom mural honors the courageous actions Iranians take every day to fight for their #HumanRights. Link to quoted tweet”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/23/2023: Retweet of @RepRoKhanna – “Mahsa Amini was arrested last year by Iran’s “morality police” & brutally murdered in custody. Iran’s regime has violently suppressed those peacefully protesting her death. I’m proud to co-sponsor H.R. 589, @RepSwalwell & @RepJimBanks’s bill, to sanction Iran’s senior leaders.”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “I guess Rob Malley didn’t get the memo that the Iranian Regime is supporting crimes against humanity both inside Iran and in Ukraine. Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “Even as the Iranian Ayatollah leads chants of “Death to America,” Joe Biden is trying to give Iran everything they want. I discuss on the latest #Verdict: ‎Verdict with Ted Cruz: Biden Funding Both Sides Of Ukraine War, plus Judicial Intimidation & Covid Natural Immunity on Apple Podcasts… | podcasts.apple.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “I applaud #SaraKhadem for standing up for her rights & the rights of all Iranian women. Her bravery in exile stands in stark contrast with this isolated & cowardly regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Rutherford (R-FL-5) 02/22/2023: Twitter thread – “I am proud to join @RepCuellar in calling on the Biden Administration to disrupt Iran’s drone supply chain. I am concerned by recent reports that U.S. parts are being used in Iranian-made drones by the Russians in the conflict with Ukraine. Crackdown on Iranian Military Drone Program… | texasborderbusiness.com Iran is a leading sponsor of terror across the world. U.S. sanctions on Iran must be fully enforced and are a matter of national security. Disarming Iran will prevent support to Russia while disabling Iran’s own capabilities to terrorize our allies in the Middle East & beyond.”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “ICYMI: The Biden administration is violating the law by failing to provide Congress with a required report on Iran’s military capabilities. I am demanding answers and holding this administration accountable! Maria Bartiromo discusses Biden’s foreign policy agenda with Reps. Tenney, Arrington, Gooden, and more… | foxnews.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 02/20/2023: Tweet – “Biden’s number 1 foreign policy objective when he entered the White House was to reenter the Iran nuclear deal. Get the latest on the Biden admin’s foreign policy disaster on #Verdict. Listen here: ‎Verdict with Ted Cruz: Biden Funding Both Sides Of Ukraine War, plus Judicial Intimidation & Covid Natural Immunity on Apple Podcasts… | podcasts.apple.com”

Ryan (D-NY-18) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “#ICYMI: I spoke with Jewish Insider about the rising threat of anti-Semitism and the continued risk Iran poses to US national security. Read more: Pat Ryan takes aim at antisemitism, Iran from the Armed Services Committee… | jewishinsider.com”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “Biden in his speech in Poland on Ukraine should: 1. Define what success looks like. 2. Demand Europeans do more & match U.S. contributions. 3. Require EU sanctions on Iran for arming Russia. 4. Announce secondary sanctions on any Chinese firms supporting Russia.”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “China is sending spy balloons over America. Russia is preparing for ‘maximum escalation.’ Iran can now build several nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is focused on turning the Department of Defense into an abortion travel agency.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul “AQ’s new de-facto leader, Sayf al-‘Adl, who was personally involved in 9/11 & connected w/ 1998 US embassy bombings in Tanzania & Kenya, is based in Iran. Add this to the long list of reasons why we must not give Iran ANY sanctions relief.” UN report: Sayf al-‘Adl widely seen as new al-Qaida leader… | apnews.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “My thanks to @MunSecConf for inviting me to speak on the #IranProtests, the terrible brutality of the regime & the importance of respecting the demands of the Iranian people for genuine secular democratic change.”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 02/17/2023: Tweet – “The Biden administration’s delay in providing Congress a mandated report on Iran raises serious concerns that it may be attempting to shield Tehran from further congressional scrutiny. The Biden administration must release this report now! Biden Admin Violating Law by Withholding Report on Iran’s Military, Lawmaker Alleges… | freebeacon.com”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)

Syria

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “.@BreitbartNews: Matt Gaetz Proposes Resolution to Withdraw Troops from Syria Matt Gaetz Proposes Resolution to Withdraw Troops from Syria… | breitbart.com”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 02/22/2023: Tweet – ““Congress has never authorized the use of military force in Syria. The United States is currently not in a war with or against Syria, so why are we conducting dangerous military operations there?” –via @nypost Rep. Matt Gaetz pushes Syria pullout after troops, dog hurt in ISIS…… | nypost.com”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Matt Gaetz Proposes Resolution to Withdraw Troops from Syria… | breitbart.com”

Gosar (R-AZ-9) 02/23/2023: Tweet – “Our National Guard should not be forced to fight undeclared wars based on executive whim. Not in Syria, not in Ukraine, not anywhere. Link to quoted tweet”

Meng (D-NY-6) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “As earthquakes continue to devastate Turkey and Syria, there are ways for all of us to get involved. Here are the organizations working on the ground to provide aid and medical care How to Help the People of Turkey and Syria… | thecut.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 02/21/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul “Assad is a war criminal who is brutalizing the Syrian people & shattering the country w/Russia & Iran’s support. He’s using this earthquake to re-enter the int’l community through high level diplomacy. The world cannot accept this butcher.Syrian president visits Oman in 1st trip abroad since quake… | apnews.com “He is STILL bombing Syrians after the earthquake. We need to fully enforce US & int’l sanctions, including #Caesar, on Assad & his backers & keep aid out of regime hands– must go straight to the Syrian people to address urgent humanitarian needs.”UK condemns Syrian regime’s ‘heinous’ bombing of rebel town after earthquake… | thenationalnews.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/18/2023: Twitter thread – “The Assad regime has shown time & again that it is neither an honest broker nor a trustworthy recipient & conduit of assistance to the people of Syria. It is imperative that we maintain independent routes for desperately needed humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people. Link to quoted tweet We must remain vigilant that Assad & his regime do not exploit the earthquake & ensuing tragedy for material or political gain. Over the last 12 years, the Syrian people have suffered enough horrors at Assad’s hand, compounded now by this unimaginable disaster.”

Saudi Arabia

Roy (R-TX-21) 02/22/2023: Tweet – “Lots of Americans would prefer a lighter schedule. Not every American has Saudi Arabia drop $1 billion out there to buy them off. Link to quoted tweet”

Roy (R-TX-21) 02/23/2023: Twitter thread – “I strongly oppose Saudis dumping a $billion+ into targeting an American institution & I don’t like golfers complaining about “work” schedules while taking a big pay-off… But, on this, @Fehertwit (a great guy & talent) is right – the politically correct media ruins everything. Link to quoted tweet Link to reply @ProudTe85763170 @Fehertwit I focus on whatever I damned well please.”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “I had a productive conversation with the Crown Prince reflecting on nearly eighty years of partnership between our two countries and generations of opportunity to come. Link to image of Cotton and MBS”

Cotton (R-AR) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “It was great to meet with U.S. service members in Saudi Arabia, including those from Arkansas. They play a key role in protecting our nation and working with Saudi Arabia to deter our adversaries. Thank you also to the leadership of Prince Sultan Air Base for the tour. Link to image”

Cornyn (R-TX) 02/20/2023: Tweet – “How China Became Saudi Arabia’s Largest Trading Partner How China Became Saudi Arabia’s Largest Trading Partner… | visualcapitalist.com”

Algeria

Doggett (D-TX-37) 02/20/2023: Tweet – “Deeply disturbing violation of press freedom and suppression of an independent voice—violating his freedom and freedom for all. Press Freedom Group Calls for Release of Algerian Journalist… | voanews.com”

United Arab Emirates

Schneider (D-IL-10) 02/21/2023: Tweet – “Excited to see the first purpose built synagogue open in UAE. I look forward to hopefully soon visiting with colleagues. UAE Jewish community opens the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue … | jewishinsider.com”