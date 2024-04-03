Legislative Round-Up- March 1, 2024

HR 7478: Introduced 2/29/24 by Yakym (R-IN) and no cosponsors, “ Introduced 2/29/24 by Yakym (R-IN) and no cosponsors, “

To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require institutions of higher education, as a condition of participation in programs under title IV of such Act, to include a prohibition of antisemitic conduct in all documents relating to student or employee conduct,” aka, the “Promote Restoring Order To End Campus Targeting of Jewish Students and Faculty Act,” or “the PROTECT Jewish Students and Faculty Act”.

Referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Also see:

(Townhall 2/29/24) – excerpt: “Under the bill, the Higher Education Act of 1965 would be amended so that U.S. colleges and universities would be required to adopt the official working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) as a condition of receiving Title IV federal funds for financial aid…Yakym told Townhall in a statement. ‘If these institutes of higher education want to continue receiving federal funds, they need to have clearly defined ways to root out antisemitism when it occurs. I’m proud to introduce this legislation to help ensure that Jewish students and faculty are safe on campus and that our colleges and universities are fighting – not fueling – antisemitism.'”

