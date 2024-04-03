Legislative Round-Up- March 1, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
- 3/1/24: How the War in Gaza is Transforming Democratic Politics, ft. FMEP Fellows Rania Batrice & Peter Beinart talking about Arab American politics and why the Biden administration is out of step with Democratic Voters. They look at the political organizing around the Michigan primary this week, the Arab American political awakening, and discuss whether there is anything President Biden can do to win back progressive voters.
- 2/29/24: How Mainstream Media Collaborates with Israel’s War on Gaza, ft. FMEP’s Lara Friedman speaking with Dr. Assal Rad, a scholar of Middle East history working on research and writing related to U.S. foreign policy issues, the Middle East, and contemporary Iran.
- 2/28/24: Introducing Rania Batrice, 2024 FMEP Palestinian non-resident Fellow, new FMEP fellow Rania Batrice in conversation with FMEP’s Sarah Anne Minkin
Support for ever-greater Palestinian suffering by barring all US aid
- S. 3814 (text): Introduced 2/27/24 by Cruz (R-TX) and 3 Republican cosponsors, “A bill to prohibit actions that would authorize conduct of official United States Government business in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank,” aka the “Terminating Unlawful Negligence and Nullifying Exemptions and Licenses to Sanctions Act of 2024,’’ aka, the ‘‘TUNNELS Act of 2024’’. Also see: Cruz press release – Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation Prohibiting Biden Administration from Waiving Anti-Terrorism Sanctions; Biden Admin Exempted Itself From Anti-Terrorism Laws To Send Aid to Gaza. Senate Republicans Want To Strip That Authority. (Free Beacon 2/27/24) NOTE: The bill would in effect bar the Executive from using exceptions and waivers PUT INTO LAW BY CONGRESS as part of various US sanctions. As a reminder, these exceptions and waivers were included by Congress to ensure that said sanctions regimes (ostensibly intended to defend/promote US policies and interests) are not so rigid/black-and-white as to force the Executive to undertake policies that directly undermine US policies and interests).
Attacking ICJ for daring to criticize Israel
- H. Res. 1041: Introduced 2/29/24 by Jackson (R-TX) and 19 cosponsors (all Republicans), “Condemning the order issued by the International Court of Justice on January 26, 2024, imposing provisional measures against Israel. ” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Using claims of antisemitism (via IHRA definition) to destroy free speech & academia
-
HR 7478: Introduced 2/29/24 by Yakym (R-IN) and no
cosponsors, “To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require
institutions of higher education, as a condition of participation in programs under title IV of such
Act, to include a prohibition of antisemitic conduct in all documents relating to student or employee
conduct,” aka, the “Promote Restoring Order To End Campus Targeting of Jewish Students and Faculty
Act,” or “the PROTECT Jewish Students and Faculty Act”. Referred
to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Also see: Yakym Introduces Bill Requiring Colleges to Adopt Definition of Antisemitism
to Receive Federal Funds (Townhall 2/29/24) – excerpt: “Under the
bill, the Higher Education Act of 1965 would be amended so that U.S. colleges and universities would be
required to adopt the official working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust
Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) as a condition of receiving Title IV federal funds for financial aid…Yakym
told Townhall in a statement. ‘If these institutes of higher education want to continue receiving
federal funds, they need to have clearly defined ways to root out antisemitism when it occurs. I’m
proud to introduce this legislation to help ensure that Jewish students and faculty are safe on campus
and that our colleges and universities are fighting – not fueling – antisemitism.'”
We really really want to give billions of military aid & equipment to Israel to use against Palestinians in Gaza!
-
HR 7493: Introduced 2/29/24 by Gottheimer (D-NJ) and 3
cosponsors (all Democrats, “Making emergency supplemental
appropriations to the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security to provide assistance
to Israel, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific region, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committees on Appropriations and on the Budget. NOTE: like the many other
emergency supplemental appropriations bills introduced in recent months, this bill includes BILLIONS in
aid for Israel. The Round-Up will run down details of this bill only if at some point this bill looks
remotely viable (which is highly unlikely).
The Bible Says ALL the land belongs to Israel – so the US should too!
- HR XXXX (text): On 2/29/24 Tenney (R-NY) issued a press release announcing she had introduced the “RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act,” cosponsored by Randy Weber (R-TX) and D’Esposito (R-NY). NOTE: As of 3/1/24, this bill does not show up in the Congressional Record. Per the press release, Tenney stated: “The Israeli people have an undeniable and indisputable historical and legal claim over Judea and Samaria, and at this critical moment in history, the United States must reaffirm this…The misguided decision by the Biden administration to revoke the Pompeo Doctrine undermines our greatest ally in the Middle East. The RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act requires all U.S. legal documents to use the rightful term ‘Judea and Samaria’ to refer to this territory instead of the ‘West Bank.’ This bill reaffirms Israel’s rightful claim to its territory. I remain committed to defending the integrity of the Jewish state and fully supporting Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.” [Stay tuned for legislation requiring the US documents to refer to other areas of the Middle East by their biblical names…]
UNRWA
- 2/29/24: McCaul, HFAC Members Call for UNRWA Chief to Publicly Testify Following Disturbing Allegations Linked to Hamas [letter text] [“…we request that you appear voluntarily before the House Foreign Affairs Committee to testify at a public hearing. While you initially indicated this was untenable, we will note that you appeared before the European Parliament on September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, for an Exchange of Views in the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET). If you are willing to appear before the AFET, you surely can and would be willing to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee especially given the United States’ long term and considerable financial support to UNRWA.”Please indicate your willingness and availability to appear voluntarily for a public hearing by no later than March 14, 2024.“]
- 2/28/24: Jayapal, Carson, Raskin Call for Full UNRWA Funding [letter text]. Also see: Progressives push to preserve aid for UNRWA in 2024 government funding bill (Jewish Insider 2/29/24)
Dear Biden: Do NOT Hold Israel or Israeli Settlers Accountable!!!!
- 2/29/24: Sens. Rick Scott, Tom Cotton & Colleagues to Biden: Rescind Directives Intended to Undermine Israelis [letter text]. Excerpt: “We write regarding your February 1, 2024 Executive Order 14115 and February 8, 2024 National Security Memorandum 20 undermining Israeli operations against Hamas in Gaza. Both documents undercut our most valuable alliance in the Middle East. We call on you to rescind both documents and to sanction terrorists and their supporters instead of their victims. Your February 1 EO grants the State Department broad authority to arbitrarily punish Israelis in Judea and Samaria, with no defined standards for determining when sanctions are warranted. Under the guise of “peace, security, or stability of the West Bank,” it appears the State Department can punish arbitrarily any Israeli it wants. Yet, the State Department hasn’t acted against the Palestinian Authority, which makes ‘pay to slay’ payments to terrorists for murdering innocent Israeli families. Nor has the State Department taken significant action to counter the surge in Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, which increased by 350 percent in 2023, including 300 shooting attacks. Your February 8 memorandum similarly—and falsely—implies that Israel is committing mass war crimes in its campaign against Hamas and threatens to cut off aid unless Israel meets arbitrary deadlines for providing “assurances” regarding international humanitarian law. Yet, we already have rules requiring aid recipients to comply with applicable law and in line with American interests. Moreover, Israel has provided ample evidence of the steps it takes to avoid civilian casualties, which Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, acknowledged publicly. ” Also see: press release – Cotton, Colleagues to Biden: Rescind Directives Punishing, Undermining Israelis
Concerns for Palestinians Lives
- CIRCULATING AS OF 2/29/24: Letter to Biden Administration Regarding Reportedly Imminent Invasion of Rafah [Dear Colleague; Letter text], originated by Castro (D-TX), Raskin (D-MD), and Schakowsky (D-IL), and endorsed by Americans for Peace Now, J Street, Foreign Policy 4 America, Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL). This letter is set to close for signatures on March 4, 2024.
- 2/29/24: Congresswomen Bush, Tlaib Urge President Biden to Prevent Rafah Invasion, Facilitate Lasting Ceasefire [letter text]
- 2/29/24: King Urges White House to Send a Hospital Ship to Treat Gaza Civilians — Senator, Armed Services Committee Chair seek medical care for Palestinians [letter text]
- 2/28/24: Connolly, Schakowsky Lead Letter to Blinken on Press Freedom and Protection of Journalists in Gaza [letter text]
- 2/28/24: Welch and Colleagues Call on Israeli Ambassador Herzog to Accelerate Aid Delivery and Ensure Safety for Aid Workers [letter text]
- 2/23/24: Van Hollen, Schatz, Colleagues Press Administration on Concerns with New Arms Sales to Netanyahu Government, Request Assurances Prior to Proceeding [letter text]. Also see: Senate progressives excoriate Netanyahu, express concerns about weapons transfers (Jewish Insider 2/25/27)
Supporting “temporary” ceasefire
- 3/1/24: Reps. Schneider and Panetta Lead 27 Members in Letter to Biden in Support of Negotiations to Free Hostages and Pause Fighting in Gaza [letter text]
Targeting Palestinians & Anyone Associated with Them (including a dead US serviceman)
- 2/28/24: Cotton to Austin: Why Was Airman Who Self-Immolated Allowed to Serve? [letter text] [“Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, asking him to provide information of the active-duty U.S. airman who self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. on February 25. Senator Cotton asked Secretary Austin to respond to the “serious questions” by March 7 as to why the airman was allowed to serve when he obviously harbored extreme, anti-American views.“]
- 2/23/24: Ogles (R-TN) letter #1 (with 4 GOP cosigners) to House Appropriations Committee leaders – Deport Palestinians Now! [letter text]. Ogles: “The administration’s efforts to allow an untold number of Palestinians to stay in this country, when they would otherwise be inadmissible or deportable, is just the latest in Joe Biden’s treasonous efforts to expand the illegal invasion crisis. The vast majority of Palestinians support Hamas’ atrocities committed on October 7; the presence of Hamas sympathizers poses a significant threat to our national security, and it’s past time to send them back.”
- 2/23/24: Ogles (R-TN) letter #2 (with 4 GOP cosigners) to House Appropriations Committee leaders – Kill the Office of Palestinian Affairs at the US Embassy Now! [letter text]. Ogles: “Allowing an Office of Palestinian Affairs to exist, particularly in light of October 7, signals to Palestinian terrorist groups that the Biden administration has zero intention to punish them for their genocidal behavior. Palestinian terrorism has destroyed the prospect of a two-state solution, and the Palestinian people have only to thank Hamas for that.”
- 2/23/24: Ogles (R-TN letter #4 (with 1 GOP cosigner) to House Appropriations Committee leaders – End Qatar’s Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) Status Now! [letter text]. Ogles: “Qatar does not put its money where its mouth is. Despite cozying up to the Biden administration and housing the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, it actively funds terror operations across the globe. Calling them an ally is preposterous. Jesus said, ‘where your treasure is, your heart will be there also.’ Qatar’s treasure is stored in Hamas’s coffers. It’s time to wake up and stop this swindle of America.”
Other stuff
- 2/27/24: Rubio Pushes Foreign Allies to Continue Israel Support — “A Dutch appeals court has issued a decision that threatens to stop the supply of American-made F-35 jet parts to Israel. The court’s ruling, in favor of anti-Israel foreign activists, demonstrates how such groups threaten the ability of the United States, and other countries, to provide needed military assistance. As a result, this decision could prevent Israel, one of the United States’ closest allies, from defending itself against terrorist groups. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin with regard to the military supply chain problems this court decision has revealed that could prevent America from defending itself and its allies.” [letter text]. Also see: Rubio: ‘Unsettling’ that foreign courts can block US arms shipment to allies amid war (Jewish News Syndicate 2/28/24)
- 2/26/24: Sens. Rick Scott & Jim Risch Lead Colleagues in Expressing Concern Over Biden Admin Sanctions in Latin America [letter text]. Excerpt: “During President Giammattei’s tenure, Guatemala was a strong U.S. security partner committed to the extradition of several human smugglers and the destruction of illicit synthetic opioids. Guatemala strengthened relations with Taiwan, rejected ties with Beijing, designated Hezbollah a foreign terrorist organization, and supported Israel’s right of self-defense against the horrific attacks by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists in October.” Also see: Republican senators cite Latin American support of Israel, slamming White House sanctions (Jewish News Syndicate 2/26/24)
March 7, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere will hold a hearing entitled, “The Agents of Antisemitism in Latin America.” The sole scheduled witness is State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt.
February 29, 2024: The House Armed Services held a hearing entitled, “A Review of Defense Secretary Austin’s Unannounced Absence.” The sole witness was Secretary of Defense Austin (statement). Also see: hearing video. This hearing included a significant discussion of the Biden Administration’s policy regarding Israel’s war on Gaza. Austin’s exchange with Khanna (D-CA), which included Austin talking about how many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, was quickly transformed into a media/hasbara controversy, with predictable, well-rehearsed accusations that Austin was citing “Hamas” numbers. As a reminder, the numbers of dead provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health have proven in previous wars to be accurate (and, indeed, are relied on and cited by Israeli officials). Moreover, the current numbers being cited by that Ministry are widely understood as highly conservative, as they do not count the thousands of Palestinians whose bodies remain buried under rubble or whose deaths were not reported to the ministry and whose bodies were simply buried by survivors. But hey, why should facts get in the way of a super fun opportunity for defenders of Israel to yet again delegitimize/attack Palestinians even as they are being killed en masses? And the fact that Austin’s comment also provided a super fun opportunity for Israel and Republicans to suggest that the Biden Administration – which for 5 months has done everything possible to defend and support Israel’s genocide in Gaza – is pro-Hamas just makes this irresistible, amirite? See: Democrat grills Austin on lack of consequences for Israel over Gaza death toll (The Hill); Pentagon head says over 25,000 women, kids killed in Gaza, inflating Hamas claim (Times of Israel); Pentagon ‘clarifies’ Austin cited Hamas statistics in testimony to Congress (Israel Hayom); Pentagon walks back Austin’s Gaza casualty figures (Reuters)
February 29, 2024: The House Committee on Education & the Workforce held a “Bipartisan Member Roundtable” entitled, “Antisemitism at Postsecondary Institutions.” Participants were all students: Shabbos Kestenbaum, Harvard University (statement – this student is part of a lawsuit against Harvard that uses the IHRA definition as its hook); Noah Rubin, University of Pennsylvania (statement); Talia Khan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (statement); Eden Yadegar, Columbia University (statement); Hannah Beth Schlacter, University of California, Berkeley (statement); Joe J. Gindi, Rutgers University (statement); Kevin Feigelis, Stanford University (statement); Yasmeen Ohebsion, Tulane University (statement); and Jacob Khalili, Cooper Union (statement). Also see:
- video of the roundtable (note the applause from the room after some student statements).
- Highlights of the Q&A include: Rep. Manning (D-NC) comparing the current moment to 1932 Germany all over again, and pogroms in 1903 Russia; Rep. Owens (R-UT) comparing Jewish students today to Black students during the civil rights era (in effect casting Palestine rights protesters state/police-backed white supremacists and racists); Rep. Torres (D-NY) quoting MLK — “History will record that the greatest tragedy is not the strident clamor of the bad people, but it’s the appalling silence of the good people” — during an event that is taking place while Israelis committing an actual genocide in Gaza, and on the same day that more than 100 starving Palestinians were killed trying to get food in northern Gaza – shot by Israel, run over by Israeli vehicles, or trampled in the crush of people trying to flee Israeli guns and vehicles (Israel’s actions over the past 5 months – the defense of which are central to what the students and Congress are calling antisemitism – were not mentioned a single time during this nearly 90 minute event); and Rep. Allen (R-GA) citing the Bible, Genesis 12:3 (suggesting that God will bless those who are good to the Jews and curse those who are not).
- Note that the event included multiple references to Congress holding universities accountable; promises of new legislation; and a call for an on-site 3rd party or federal monitor/watchdog on campuses to enforce Congress’s views on what is antisemitism (raised by Torres).
- Foxx (R-NC) opening statement [“…This Committee will continue to hold universities accountable. Today, we will hear from nine students about the antisemitism they and their fellow students are experiencing and how their administrations are responding…Even after December’s hearing, university leaders are still not correcting course. Let me be clear: This is not about policing speech or opinions, even if disagreeable or offensive. It is about protecting Jewish students from the harassment, threats, intimidation, and assaults plaguing their campuses—as universities are obligated to under Title VI but have repeatedly failed to do. That failure is unacceptable.”
- Notably, the through-line for the entire roundtable, including the central point in the statements of every student participant, was the conflation of Jewish identity with support for/identification with Israel (conflation that, when committed by critics of Israel, is rightly recognized as ANTISEMITIC), and by extension the conflation of criticism/activism targeting Israel, and assertions of Palestinian rights/identity/grievances/national aspiration as ipso facto antisemitism.
- Media: Jewish students recount a series of campus horror stories at congressional roundtable (Jewish Insider 3/1/24); Jewish Students Describe Facing Antisemitism on Campus to Members of Congress (New York Times 3/1/24)
February 28, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will held a hearing entitled, “Tehran’s Shadow Army: Addressing Iran’s Proxy Network in the Middle East.” Witnesses were: The Brookings Institution Vice President and Director, Foreign Policy Suzanne Maloney (statement) and Cerberus Global Investments Vice Chairman Brian Hook (statement). Also see: Risch (R-ID) opening statement; hearing video.
February 27, 2024: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism held a hearing entitled, “Yemen and Red Sea Security Issues.” Witnesses were State Department Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (statement) and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dan Shapiro (statement). NOTE: This whole 2-hour hearing is very much worth watching in full. It includes serious questions from some members of Congress regarding the Biden Admininstration’s policy of bombing Yemen and, relatedly, its policies vis-a-vis Israel’s war on Gaza. Also see:
- hearing video;
- Dan Shapiro: Houthi attacks ‘almost entirely unrelated to Israel’ (Jewish News Syndicate 2/29/24).
- The hearing included a testy exchange between Van Hollen (D-MD) and Hagerty (R-TN) (starting at 01:25:17). Van Hollen, responding to allegations by Hagerty that humanitarian aid from the UN and others is being diverted by Hamas, noting that David Satterfield, the US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, has made absolutely clear that with respect to aid from UN organizations and international NGOS, he has had no reports of diversion of such aid to Hamas, including from Israelis. Hagerty responds (interrupts, with his tone dripping with contempt), that he has had “direct reports from Israelis” that this is exactly what is happening, and suggests that Satterfield hasn’t bothered talking to the Israeli national security advisor.
- It also included a notable (and somewhat surreal) exchange between Sen. Van Hollen and Ambassador Shapiro (starting around 01:25:25). Van Hollen pointed out that Houthi attacks are connected to Israel’s war on Gaza. Shapiro largely dismissed this argument, leading Van Hollen to point out that Houthi attacks on shipping “went down significantly during the period of the humanitarian pause in November.” Shapiro agreed there was a “decline” during that period (but not a “complete cessation“), noting that there have been various “spikes and valleys” in these attacks, but said he does not know to what we can attribute that. He went on to muse that drops in Houthi attacks may well be the result of U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, “while they re-load and prepare for their next strikes.” Van Hollen responded, accurately, that at the time of the November ceasefire, the US had not yet begun bombing Yemen [meaning that it is disingenuous in the extreme to suggest that a drop in Houthi attacks during that period is somehow the result of the U.S. policy of bombing Yemen]..
Israel’s War on Gaza
- The Hill 2/29/24: Cease-fire calls in Congress grow after killings at Gaza humanitarian aid convoy
- Jewish News Syndicate 2/29/24: Congresswoman accuses Netanyahu of waging ‘war against civilians’
US politics/elex
- Washington Post 2/29/24: Justin Amash, congressman who left GOP, announces Senate run in Michigan
- Haaretz 2/29/24: AIPAC Enters Democratic Primary Wielding Unprecedented $4.5 Million Against Candidate – The pro-Israel group’s super PAC is spending millions in attack ads against Sen. Dave Min in the fight for Rep. Katie Porter’s Orange County seat as the race brings into question the group’s changing pro-Israel litmus test
- Jewish News Syndicate 2/28/24: Coalition for Jewish Values defends legislator after call to kill Hamas fighters
- Haaretz 2/28/24: AIPAC, Explained: The Inside Story of America’s Powerful and Divisive pro-Israel Lobby – The American Israel Public Affairs Committee has clashed with and cosseted, targeted and championed U.S. presidents and politicians, turning Israel into an increasingly partisan issue. Here’s what you need to know about AIPAC, the revered, feared and reviled lobbying and political fundraising group poised to play an oversize role in 2024’s elections
- Jewish Insider 2/28/24: Updated New York map ensures Latimer has fighting chance to oust Bowman
-
X-exchange between Rep. Pocan (D-MI) and AIPAC 2/27/24: Pocan: “What @AIPAC wants you to think is they are like any old PAC, like nurses. @AIPAC is really about raising money from big Trump donors & spending it in Dem primaries against Dems. Disingenuous, trojan horse cash. That’s absolutely not what the nurses are. Sort of sick, right? [puking emoji]” AIPAC: “What wants you to think is he can hold pro-Israel Americans to a double standard that doesn’t apply to him. Pocan is really about cashing $100k+ in PAC checks from groups that raise from Trump donors and give to Trump supporters. Stop the hypocrisy, @MarkPocan. [puking emoji]“. Pocan: “Your lies aren’t fooling my constituents. Way smarter than a conservative front group like you. (They probably remember you endorsing over 100 people in Congress who voted against the 2020 election results. Your love of insurrectionists is very apparent.)“
- Free Beacon 2/27/24: Summer Lee Cancels CAIR Speech, Still Praises the Pro-Hamas Group
- Jewish Insider 2/27/24: Summer Lee cancels appearance at CAIR banquet featuring antisemitic speakers — her decision comes after leading Democrats in the state, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, criticized the event
- Jewish Insider 2/27/24: Shomari Figures joins pro-Israel chorus in packed Alabama Democratic primary field – ‘Israel is an ally. It always has been, and always will be. The United States has to be there for its allies, just as we expect our allies to be there for us,’ the former Department of Justice staffer said
- Jewish Insider 2/26/24: McCormick calls on Lee to resign over scheduled appearance at CAIR gala featuring antisemitic speakers – Sen. Bob Casey criticized CAIR in a statement, but declined to speak out against Lee’s appearance at the event
- New York Times 2/26/24: A Biden Ally Wades Into the Divide Over Gaza and Emerges With a Warning – After days of meetings with disaffected Democrats in Michigan, Representative Ro Khanna says President Biden cannot win the state without changes to his Middle East policy.
- Jewish News Syndicate 2/26/24: Adam Schiff: ‘Going to continue to defend Israel’s right to defend itself’ – The frontrunner in the California Senate race for Diane Feinstein’s former seat spoke with JNS exclusively days before the primary.
- Jewish Insider 2/26/24: Rep. Summer Lee headlines CAIR fundraising banquet, alongside speakers with antisemitic history
- Fox7 Austin 2/25/24: Israel-Hamas war: Congressman, speakers talk antisemitism, impact on Jewish communities
- The Intercept 2/23/24: AIPAC Ally Slams “Uncommitted” Voters Warning Biden to Change Course on Gaza – The pro-Israel group DMFI wants to undermine a Michigan protest vote against Biden’s support for Israel’s war on Gaza. [“‘I’m trying to scream from the rooftops,’ said former Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., who was previously targeted by DMFI and supports the uncommitted effort. ‘You’re not going to win unless you change course.’ In October, DMFI PAC ran ads attacking Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and voting against a congressional resolution in support of Israel that did not mention Palestinians killed. Mainstream Democrats PAC, run by billionaire Democratic donor Reid Hoffman, also considered funding primary challenges against squad members including Tlaib and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.”]
More $$ for Israel
- Jewish Insider 3/1/24: Fitzpatrick says he’ll pursue bipartisan workaround measure for slimmed-down foreign aid bill
- Jewish Insider 3/1/24: Lawmakers from Baltics: Washington needs to ‘wake up’ and fund Ukraine, Israel’s fights
- The Hill 2/27/24: Congress needed to pass aid for Israel ‘yesterday,’ official says
- Associated Press 2/27/24: Biden will urge congressional leaders to avoid a government shutdown, send aid to Ukraine and Israel
Biden Policies
- Washington Free Beacon 2/26/24: ‘Total Betrayal’: GOP Slams Biden Admin Bid To Force Ceasefire on Israel
- Jewish News Syndicate 2/25/24: ‘Disgrace’: US House speaker slams Biden’s policy on ‘settlements’
- Times of Israel 2/24/24: US House speaker slams Biden administration for restoring policy against Israeli settlements
- X-post by House Speaker Johnson (R-LA) 2/23/24 (re-tweeting with comment a tweet by former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, objecting to the Biden Admin rescinding the Pompeo Doctrine): “Ambassador David Friedman is absolutely correct. This is a shameful decision. The Jewish people have a historic and legal right to live in the land of Israel including in Judea and Samaria – the biblical heartland. It is an absolute disgrace the Biden administration would issue this decision, especially as Israel fights terrorists on multiple fronts that seek Israel’s destruction and as more than 130 hostages remain in Gaza. The Biden Administration must stop undermining Israel and facilitating efforts to delegitimize Israel. It is misguided and unconscionable."