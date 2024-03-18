Legislative Round-Up- March 15, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1. Bills,
Resolutions
2. Letters
3. AIPAC Congressional Summit 2024
4. Hearings & Markups
5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast:
- 3/13/24: What Comes After the Destruction of Gaza? ft. FMEP Fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with writer Ahmed Moor.
(CONDEMNING SEXUAL VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN, INCLUDING ISRAELI & PALESTINIAN WOMEN) H. Res. 1068: Introduced 3/8/24 by Dingell (D-MI) and 21 cosponsors, “Condemning rape and sexual violence against women.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary. Also see press release: Dingell, Tokuda, Salinas Introduce Resolution Condemning Sexual Violence
(MORE US $$ FOR MIDEAST COUNTRIES — BUT ONLY THOSE THAT NORMALIZE WITH ISRAEL) HR 7633 (text): Introduced 3/12/24 by James (R-MI) and McCaul (R-TX), “To provide authority to enhance security assistance with countries that are engaged in regional security cooperation efforts in the Middle East and North Africa, and for other purposes,” aka, “The Enhance Cooperation Against Terrorism Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see press release: John James Introduces Bill to Enhance Security Cooperation with Israel and the Middle East [Jones – “The Enhance Cooperation Against Terrorism Act creates an incentive to enhance security in the Middle East against threats from Iran, while also furthering cooperation with Israel. This legislation also serves communities like Michigan’s 10 Congressional District by helping expedite the work to improve and modernize our foreign military sales, in turn strengthening our defense industrial base.” and McCaul – “From Yemen to Ukraine, Iran is wreaking havoc around the globe. We must do all we can to ensure our partners and allies are working together – with the U.S. and each other – to address these shared threats. This bill will create a pathway for Middle Eastern countries to receive special consideration for arms sales if they are taking steps to normalize relations with Israel and engage in efforts to counter the threat posed by Iran and its proxies.”
(WE STILL *HEART* THE TWO-STATE SOLUTION) H. Res. 1074: Introduced 3/12/24 by Escobar (D-TX) and 95 cosponsors, “Reaffirming the House of Representatives support of a two-state solution.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The resolution reads: “Whereas Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in safety and security and to enjoy freedom, dignity, and prosperity; and Whereas the House of Representatives is committed to ensuring the enduring peace and security of both Israelis and Palestinians: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives— (1) reaffirms the State of Israel’s right to exist, as a Jewish, democratic state; (2) recognizes Palestinians’ right to sovereignty and self-determination through a Palestinian state; (3) supports a two-state solution as the best path to achieve lasting peace; and (4) condemns all calls and actions that reject and undermine a two-state solution.” Also see: Video of Escobar press conference announcing the resolution.
(TARGETING TIKTOK) HR 7521: Introduced 3/5/24 by Gallagher (R-WI and having 51 bipartisan cosponsrs, the, “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.” This legislation would compel TikTok’s Chinese owners to either sell their ownership stake in TikTok or face the app being barred from sale to in app stores (in effect, banning the TikTok in the US – a move that would be INCREDIBLY unpopular among a large portion of the US electorate, especially younger generations). Also see: floor consideration. On 3/13/24, the House voted to suspend the rules and pass HR 7521 by a vote of 352-65, with 1 voting present. The fate of the bill in the Senate is, as yet, unclear.
- Israel angle? While the clear motivation behind this bill is anti-China sentiment, an additional source of support for the bill has come from elements in the pro-Israel Jewish American community. Most notably, on 3/6/24 the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) sent a letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee in advance of its markup of the bill last week, urging the Committee to approve HR 7521, arguing that “Our community understands that social media is a major driver of the rise in antisemitism [defined to include and even center criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights], and that TikTok is the worst offender by far…” The letter closes: “There is no one answer to the rise in antisemitism, but Congress must act when it can – and HR 7521 is a very important step that Congress can take today. A vote for HR 7521 is a vote against antisemitism.” JFNA also has a live action alert (dated 3/13/24), “Time’s Up for TikTok, Take Action,” which notes: “The Jewish Federations of North America are supporting the full passage this bill to help address the proliferation of blatantly antisemitic content on social media, specifically on TikTok.” Also see: Major US Jewish group backs bipartisan bill that could see TikTok banned (Times of Israel 3/13/24); Jewish groups laud House for passing TikTok bill (Jewish News Syndicate 3/13/24); The TikTok Ban Is an Act of Elite Desperation – TikTok isn’t some revolutionary force—and NatSec hatred for it is long simmering—but the nonstop images of dead Palestinians is absolutely what sealed its fate. (The Column 3/14/24); Gottheimer press release – Gottheimer-led Bipartisan Legislation Overwhelmingly Passes House to Protect Americans from TikTok [excerpt – “...The CCP has made it abundantly clear that it is willing to leverage technology to spew disinformation, undermine democracy and elections, and promote antisemitic propaganda….”].
- HOW DARE ANYONE SUGGEST THERE IS AN ISRAEL ANGLE?? See: The Great Jewish TikTok Conspiracy (Commentary 3/14/24); ‘This Is AIPAC at Work’: Landmark TikTok Vote in U.S. House Provokes Conspiracy Theory (Haaretz 3/14/24)
- Um, maybe an additional Israel angle? In recent days news emerged that in the event that the Chinese owners of TikTok are forced to sell, the key beneficiary will be Republican billionaire Jeffrey Yass – who among other things has drawn attention for his funding of the Kohelet Forum [also see: How GOP Megadonor Jeffrey Yass Can Clean Up on TikTok’s Forced Sale (The Nation 3/15/24)]. As a reminder, the Kohelet Forum is the far right-wing Israeli NGO that was behind Israel’s controversial nation-state law (among other things) and that is the key force behind the ongoing efforts to “reform” Israel’s judiciary – efforts that prior to 10/7/23 were so controversial inside Israel that they catalyzed a mass protest movement that saw Israelis protesting in the streets for months. And in another wrinkle, on 3/14/24 Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, a stalwart advocate for and who has deep ties with the Israel government and business sector (see here, here, here, here), announced that he is putting together a group of investors to buy TikTok.
- Members on the Record: Lots of members (House and Senate) issued statements on the bill – check online and see for yourself.
- Other Media: TikTok’s biggest threat just passed the House – The measure earned wide bipartisan support, with backing from House Speaker Mike Johnson and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Politico 3/13/24); How a possible TikTok ban could play out in Congress [“While it appears poised to pass in the House, it’s less certain in the Senate”]. (ABC News 3/13/24); MTG and AOC, united? Inside the House’s highly unusual TikTok vote (Politico 3/13/24); TikTok legislation faces hurdles for passage in the Senate (Jewish Insider 3/13/24)
(PRESERVING FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION IN THE RED SEA/GULF OF ADEN) H. Con. Res. 98: Introduced 3/13/24 by Gonzales (R-TX) and 9 cosponsors (including 1 Democrat), “Affirming the vital importance to the United States and its allies and partners of actions necessary to preserve peace, security, and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on the Judiciary.
(FREE SPEECH ON CAMPUS) HR 7612: Introduced 3/11/24 by Houchin (R-IN) and 2 cosponsors (both
Republicans), “To affirm and protect the First Amendment
rights of students and student organizations at public institutions of higher education,” aka,
the “Students Bill of Rights Act of 2024.” Referred to the
House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Also see: press release – Congresswoman Houchin Introduces the “Students Bill of Rights Act of 2024” to
Safeguard Free Speech on College Campuses. NOTE: As of this writing text
of HR 7612 is not available. Given the sponsor/cosponsors of this bill, it is clear that its focus is
alleged (by the political right-wing) violations of the free speech rights of conservative/right-wing
students – not the actual ongoing/expanding violations of the free speech rights of students with respect to
issues like Israel/Palestine (a trend that Congress is not only unconcerned about, but is actively driving).
It will be interesting to see how this bill handles this challenge (as in, how it defends students’ free
speech while maintaining a free speech exception for criticism of Israel/support for Palestinian
rights).
(TARGETING HATE CRIMES) HR XXX (bill text): On 3/15/24, Reps. Beyer (D-VA) and Bacon (R-NE) announced ) the introduction of the “Improving Reporting to Prevent Hate Act.” Per their press release, this “bipartisan legislation that would strengthen credible and accurate reporting of bias-driven incidents to better respond to the national rise in antisemitic incidents and other hate crimes.”
[SUPPORTING ISRAEL’S WAR ON GAZA] 3/13/24: Gottheimer, Kean Lead Bipartisan Letter Thanking Germany for Supporting Israel’s right to Self-Defense [letter text]
[NO IRAN SANCTIONS WAIVER] 3/13/24: Huizenga, Mast, Luetkemeyer, & Wilson Question Biden Administration on Iran Sanctions Waiver [letter text, dated 3/11/24]. Also see: Biden Admin Poised To Grant Iran Billions in Sanctions Relief, Lawmakers Warn (Free Beacon 3/12/4)
[TARGETING BIDEN OFFICIAL FOR IRAN CONTACTS] 3/13/24: Waltz Requests John Kerry Correspondence with Iranian Official, Cites Likely Logan Act Violation [letter text in press release]
[EITHER BIBI ALLOWS AID OR CUT OFF US $$] 3/12/24: Sanders, Van Hollen, Merkley, and Five Colleagues Urge President Biden to Enforce U.S. Law with Netanyahu [letter text, dated 3/11/24] Also see – Senators Urge Biden to Stop Arming Israel, Citing Violation of U.S. Aid Law (New York Times 3/12/24)
[ELON MUSK/X PLATFORMING FTOs] 3/11/24: Ranking Member Raskin and Rep. Goldman Press Comer for Hearing on Alarming Reports that X Is Selling Premium Services to Terrorist Groups and Sanctioned Entities [letter text]
[NO US $$ FOR GAZA PORT] 3/8/24: Waltz Presses President Biden on Temporary Gaza Port Proposal [letter text] – excerpt from press release: “In his letter, Waltz questions President Biden on how his administration can distribute aid to the civilian population despite officials confirming that much of the aid could be stolen and resold. Additionally, Waltz presses Biden on how the U.S. can maintain security over the port and how this operation seems to be a mis-prioritization of resources.”
[CONCERNS ABOUT ISRAEL’S WAR ON GAZA] 3/11/24: Van Hollen Leads a Dozen Colleagues in Request for Briefing on Implementation of National Security Memorandum 20 [letter text]
[HOUSE EDUCATION & WORKFORCE COMMITTEE TARGET MIT] 3/8/24: @EdWorkforceCmte Continues Antisemitism Investigation with Letter to MIT [letter text]. Also see: House Presses MIT To Provide Records on Its Response to Campus Anti-Semitism (Free Beacon 3/8/24)
3. AIPAC Congressional Summit 2024
This week AIPAC held its “Congressional Summit” in DC. A version of their agenda for their lobby meetings, as shared with Hill staff, is here, comprising 3 asks:
(a) Stand with Israel — “We will urge your boss to stand with Israel as it works to defend its people from Hamas and Iran’s other terror proxies. We will urge the representative to continue demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages held in Gaza.”
(b) Support Security Assistance to Israel — “We will discuss with the representative the urgency of passing the $14.3 billion emergency assistance package for Israel and the annual $3.8 billion for security assistance and missile defense cooperation. We will urge the representative to express to their leadership the urgency of passing an emergency aid bill that can reach the president’s desk and be signed into law.“
(c) Support Increased Enforcement of Iran Sanctions — “We will discuss with the representative Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program and urge them to cosponsor the Iran Sanctions Enforcement Act (H.R. 6201). Authored by Reps. August Pfluger (R-TX) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), the bill provides vital new tools to the administration to seize Iranian assets — including Iranian oil shipments exported in violation of U.S. law.“
The message to Hill staff included links to 3 AIPAC documents:
- Factsheet — The October 7th Attack: This document includes FAQs explaining that (a) Hamas is responsible for every civilian casualty in Gaza; Israel does not target civilians; Israel seeks to minimize Palestinian casualties; nobody should trust Palestinian casualty figures; calls for ceasefire are wrong, there as a ceasefire in place on October 6 which Hamas broke, and a “premature” ceasefire would serve Hamas. The document includes 3 asks: (1) Support the emergency security assistance package for Israel; (2) Continue to publicly stand with Israel against Hamas; and (3) Oppose calls for a ceasefire until Israel has achieved its objectives.
- A document entitled, Israel’s Multi-Front War: This document focuses on the region as a whole (and which focused on alleged Iranian funding across the region, including in the West Bank and Gaza Strip). The document includes the following asks: (1) Stand With Our Ally [“Ensure Israel has the time, resources and diplomatic support needed to defeat Hamas and free the hostages. The president’s emergency security package and annual security assistance to Israel, without added conditions, help ensure our ally’s security.”]; (2) Enforce Sanctions [“Fully enforce sanctions on Tehran and its terror proxies, including by cracking down on Iran’s illicit oil exports, to limit the resources available to the regime.“]; (3) Deter With A Credible Military Threat [“Create effective deterrence through the credible threat of military force against Iran and by taking military action when necessary to protect American interests and allies.”]; (4) Isolate Iran Diplomatically [“Increase the diplomatic pressure on Iran to persuade the regime to end its regional aggression, its quest for nuclear weapons, and its systemic human rights abuses against the Iranian people.“]; and (5) Expand Regional Alliances [“Work with Israel and our other regional partners to build upon the Abraham Accords and expand the circle of peace in the Middle East.“]
- A memo on The Iran Sanctions Enforcement Act (H.R. 6201 and S. 319).
In addition, recently produced/disseminated AIPAC talking points/fact sheets – which based on press reports are clearly part of the attendee lobbying package, include:
- A memo dated 3/5/24 entitled, UNRWA: An Obstacle to Peace that Must Be Replaced [“The Way Forward — While UNRWA provides important humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians — especially during the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza — it is a morally bankrupt and corrupt organization. All efforts over several decades to reform UNRWA have failed. The United States must institute a plan that ends American funding for UNRWA and urges our allies to do the same. Humanitarian aid to the Palestinians must be delivered through an alternative mechanism that promotes peaceful coexistence with Israel and is not indifferent to terror.”]
- A memo dated 3/5/24 entitled, Israel Facilitates Humanitarian Aid to Gaza as Hamas Continues to Attack [“Israel is facilitating massive amounts of humanitarian assistance to Gaza — including food, water, medicine, fuel, and shelter supplies — despite Hamas continuing indiscriminate rocket fire on Israeli civilians while holding over 130 Israelis hostage. Substantial amounts of this aid are not reaching Gazan civilians in a timely manner due to the ineffectiveness of the U.N. and humanitarian organizations at processing and distributing the aid. Hamas contributes to the problem by regularly stealing and diverting aid intended for civilians. The U.S. and international community must pressure Hamas to surrender and release all the remaining hostages. Only with the defeat of Hamas can life in Gaza significantly improve.“]
- A memo dated 2/2/24 entitled, American Recognition of Palestinian Statehood Today Would Reward Terror and Undermine Peace [“The Way Forward —The path to Israeli-Palestinian peace must start with removing Hamas from power and the emergence of a reformed and revamped Palestinian Authority committed to peace. Once these objectives are achieved, a true path to peace between Israel and the Palestinians becomes possible. Circumventing reform and direct negotiations — either through a unilateral American recognition of a Palestinian state or failure to veto a recognition resolution at the U.N. Security Council — would ultimately undermine genuine peace and harm both Palestinians and Israelis.“]
- A memo dated 2/2/24 entitled, Anti-Israel Action at the U.N. Since October 7 [“The Way Forward: The U.S. must continue to fight anti-Israel bias at the United Nations. America must institute a plan that ends American funding for UNRWA and urge our allies to do the same. Humanitarian aid to the Palestinians must be delivered through an alternative mechanism that promotes peaceful coexistence with Israel, rather than terrorism. The U.S. must continue to support Israel at the U.N. Security Council, veto one-sided resolutions targeting Israel, and seek to remove antisemitic and anti-Israel U.N. officials. The U.S. must also continue to defend Israel at the International Court of Justice and reject South Africa’s baseless and slanderous claims against Israel.”]
- A memo dated 3/4/24 entitled, Hamas is Choosing Violence Over Peace Ahead of Ramadan [“The Way Forward – To help promote peace and stability, America must continue to publicly condemn Hamas for continuing to reject the agreement on the table, press Palestinian leaders to end their deadly policies, and help ensure Israel has the resources and support needed to defend its citizens from this growing terrorist threat. The United States must also applaud Israeli efforts to protect the freedom of worship for people of all faiths. The international community should press Palestinian leaders to end their dangerous incitement, which threatens all worshipers and undermines American efforts to ultimately bring an end to the fighting.”]
- A undated memo related to AIPAC’s PAC (“The United Democracy Project”) entitled, BEING PRO-ISRAEL IS GOOD POLICY AND GOOD POLITICS [“The AIPAC PAC was founded in December 2021 to support pro-Israel candidates and members of Congress, and in just one year we delivered more money directly to candidates than any other PAC in America. We endorsed 365 candidates over the course of the election cycle, and 98% of AIPAC PAC-endorsed candidates won their general election races…”]
For additional insights into AIPAC’s lobbying agenda, including as relates to its spending in the 2024 election cycle, see this 3/14/24 excellent article in the American Prospect, AIPAC Talking Points Revealed – Documents show that the powerful lobby is spreading its influence on Capitol Hill by calling for unconditional military aid to Israel and hyping up threats from Iran. Also see: Israel Lobby Pushes Lie That People Are Not Starving in Gaza: Report (Rolling Stone 3/14/24)
- Jewish News Syndicate 3/13/24: Netanyahu to AIPAC: The road to victory runs through Rafah
- Jewish Insider 3/11/24: Top four congressional leaders to address AIPAC leadership meeting – The meeting’s agenda is split roughly evenly between sessions on Middle East regional policy and AIPAC’s U.S. political strategy
- The Forward 3/11/24: AIPAC to increase pressure on House Republicans to pass Israel aid bill
Notable this year was the launching of an organized campaign challenging members of Congress to “Reject AIPAC.” Media coverage:
- New York Times 3/13/24: Pro-Israel Lobby Faces Challenges Amid Gaza War and Shifting Politics -AIPAC, long influential with both parties in Washington, is drawing criticism from Democrats for trying to defeat incumbents while it struggles to move aid for Israel through Congress.
- Reuters 3/12/24: Pressure rises on Biden, Democrats to reject AIPAC funds
- The Forward 3/11/24: ‘Reject AIPAC’ launches to counter pro-Israel spending in 2024 — ‘Now is the time for the whole of the Democratic Party to Reject AIPAC once and for all,’ reads the group’s statement
- ABC News 3/11/24: Progressive groups launch ‘Reject AIPAC’ effort as Democratic divides over Israel deepen – The campaign will defend some lawmakers who have criticized the war in Gaza.
- The Hill 3/11/24: Progressive groups launch new coalition to counter AIPAC
- Rolling Stone 3/11/24: Progressives Launch Campaign to Counter Pro-Israel Election Spending – With the Israel lobby set to spend $100 million on elections, progressive groups are joining together to defend their allies and push for a cease-fire
- Axios 3/11/24: Progressive groups vow to fight AIPAC cash in Democratic primaries
- The Guardian 3/11/24: Progressive campaign launched to counter Aipac’s influence in US politics
- The 19th 3/11/24: New coalition aims to defend ‘Squad’ and other progressives targeted by AIPAC – The ‘Reject AIPAC’ coalition, which includes Justice Democrats and the Working Families Party, is planning a seven-figure campaign to protect some members of Congress.
- Al Jazeera 3/11/24: ‘Reject AIPAC’: US progressives join forces against pro-Israel lobby group
- HuffPost 3/11/24: Progressive Groups Urge Democrats To Reject AIPAC Money Amid Israeli ‘Assault On Gaza’
- American Prospect 3/11/24: Progressive Groups Form Counterweight to AIPAC’s Electoral Push – Twenty-four organizations will launch a ‘seven-figure’ campaign to defend progressive Democrats. The Israel lobby’s first foray into primaries this year fell flat.
- Associated Press 3/11/24: More than 20 progressive groups form a coalition to counter pro-Israel groups before the election
- The Intercept 3/11/24: The Left Is Finally Building a Response to AIPAC – AIPAC has become the key force against progressives in Democratic primaries, but a new coalition is seeking to protect the party’s left flank.
March 11, 2024: The Senate Intelligence Committee held a hearing entitled, Worldwide Threats. Witnesses were: ODNI Director Avril Haines; CIA Director Bill Burns; Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Brett Holmgren; NSA/CSS Director Timothy Haugh; FBI Director Christopher Wray; and DIA Director Jeffrey Kruse. Also see:
- hearing video
- key hearing document: 2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community
- Media: Sen. Mark Warner: Netanyahu’s war ‘threatens to undermine’ long-term support for, security of Israel (Jewish Insider 3/11/24)
5. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
- On 3/14/24, Sen Schumer (D-NY) delivered a major speech (text) on the Senate floor criticizing the Netanyahu government and urging Israelis to elect different, better leaders.
- Senator McConnell (R-KY) responded with his own floor speech slamming Schumer, accusing Democrats of having an “anti-Israel problem.”
- Shortly thereafter, Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) delivered a highly detailed statement (starting at 4:55:40 in the video) about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, defending UNRWA, and making the case for Congress to fund for UNRWA.
- Sen. Graham (R-SC) followed up with a speech – starting at 5:31:49 in the video – that (a) rejected everything Van Hollen said and promised that there would be no funding for UNRWA in any bill he would support, and (b) lambasting Sen. Schumer for his speech on Israel.
- Other Republicans (House and Senate) followed up with statements of shock/rage/indignation over Schumer’s speech, including Risch (R-ID), Cotton (R-AR), McConnell (R-KY), Barrasso (R-WY), Cornyn (R-TX), Stefanik (R-NY), Wilson (R-SC), and Scalise (R-LA). Also see: Top Democrat in Congress Knifes Israel (Republican Jewish Coalition 3/14/24); Schumer provides cover for Biden’s smears of Israel (Jewish News Syndicate 3/15/24); Surprise, Surprise: AIPAC Flips Out Over Schumer’s Netanyahu Comment (The New Republic 3/14/24); Schumer stabs Israel in the back with disgraceful remarks (Norm Coleman in the Hill 3/14/24); Republicans seethe over Schumer call for Israeli elections (The Hill 3/14/24)
- Rep. Schneider (D-IL) also weighed in with his disapproval. Also see: Schumer sparks Democratic discord with Netanyahu speech (Axios 3/14/24)
- Israeli officials also weighed in with their unhappiness: Ambassador Herzog; Knesset Speaker Ohana. Also see: Schumer’s anti-Netanyahu speech stuns Israel (Barak Ravid/Axios 3/14/24); Israeli officials slam Schumer’s call for new election as ‘counterproductive’ (Washington Post 3/15/24)
- General media: Israeli envoy pans Schumer for ‘counterproductively’ weighing in on Jerusalem’s domestic politics (Times of Israel 3/14/24); Senate leader Schumer urges Israeli election, says Netanyahu ‘has lost his way’ (Times of Israel 3/14/24); ‘Gutsy and Historic’ or ‘Outrageous and Unacceptable’? Schumer’s Israel Speech Stirs Up a Storm (Haaretz 3/14/24); Schumer says Netanyahu ‘stuck in the past,’ calls for new Israeli elections (The Forward 3/14/24); Schumer’s call for Netanyahu’s ouster meets chilly reception in pro-Israel community (Jewish Insider 3/14/24); A speech that sent shockwaves from Washington to Jerusalem (CNN 3/15/24); Schumer calls for new government, ‘course corrections’ by Israel (Axios 3/14/24); With Schumer’s Israel remarks, the American gloves are off (Politico 3/14/24)
- Daily Wire3/15/24: He Once Thought Israel Did 9/11. Now He Says Jews Would Have ‘No Bigger Ally’ If He’s Elected To Congress.
- Fox 3/15/24: Cori Bush is shaping up to be most vulnerable ‘Squad’ member this election cycle
- Washington Examiner 3/15/24: ‘Squad’ up: AOC and company get new backers as challengers line up to oust them
- Jewish Insider 3/14/24: Ohio Senate primary a clash between two different GOP foreign policy visions [incl on aid to Israel]
- Commentary 3/13/24: Maryland Rabbis Won’t Take Van Hollen’s Contempt Lying Down
- Jewish Insider 3/12/24: GOP candidate in Virginia swing district says he opposes additional aid to Israel, then backpedals — In interview with right-wing show, Cameron Hamilton said he doesn’t think Israel ‘needs’ more money and that the U.S. should ‘renegotiate’ its partnership
- Brattleboro Reformer 3/11/24: Rep. Becca Balint’s Israel trip brings optimism for ‘positive change’
Jewish Insider 3/11/24: Maryland rabbis urge Van Hollen to change course on Israel rhetoric
- The Guardian 3/11/24: Pro-Israel group spent millions in tight race for southern California House seat – and lost
Israel’s War on Gaza & Related Stuff
- Jewish Insider 3/13/24: Jeffries calls for Hamas to be ‘decisively defeated’ in response to Biden’s Rafah ‘red line’
- Wired 3/12/24: US Lawmaker Cited NYC Protests in a Defense of Warrantless Spying — A closed-door presentation for House lawmakers late last year portrayed American anti-war protesters as having possible ties to Hamas in an effort to kill privacy reforms to a major US spy program. Also see X-thread from Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein), Co-director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, opening with: “If you care about the First Amendment, please stop everything and read this @WIREDarticle. Tl;dr: House intelligence committee (HPSCI) members are blocking reforms to FISA Section 702 *because they want the FBI to spy on American protesters.* A bit of background (skip to tweet 10 if you’re up to speed on 702!): Section 702 authorizes warrantless surveillance and therefore can only be targeted at foreigners overseas. But it inevitably sweeps in enormous volumes of Americans’ communications. 2/20…“
- Fetterman (D-PA) 3/11/24: X-post – “Israel has the right to fully engage Hamas to its end. Hamas deliberately harms and hides behind civilians, not Israel. Until Hamas surrenders, frees the hostages, and ends this humanitarian tragedy, I do not support any conditions.” [with screenshot of headline, “Biden may condition aid for Israel after a Rafah invasion“]
- New York Post 3/10/24: US Senate Intelligence chair says eliminating all of Hamas is not ‘a realistic goal’
- Politico 3/10/24: Sanders: ‘No more money to Netanyahu’s war machine’ – “The United States of America cannot be complicit in this mass slaughter of children,” Sanders said Sunday.
- The Hill 3/10/24: Sanders: Netanyahu’s ‘right-wing extremist’ government cannot continue to run Israel
Supplemental Aid for Israel
- Politico 3/24/24: Johnson says he expects to take up Ukraine aid with Democratic votesHe added in the interview that splitting Ukraine and Israel aid into two separate bills is “under consideration.”
Targeting UNRWA
- Jewish Insider 3/14/24: Republicans dig in against UNRWA aid as lawmakers scramble to finalize 2024 government funding
- Punchbowl News 3/14/24: UNRWA funding emerges as sticking point in FY2024 spending talks
- MediaLine 3/13/24: US Signals Potential End to UNRWA Funding Amid Congressional Divide
Iran Policy & Related
- Iran International 3/12/24: GOP Senator Blocks State Department Nominee Over Malley Controversy
Targeting Free Speech/Academia
- Free Beacon 3/8/24: Congressional Investigators ‘Very Concerned’ About Soaring Anti-Semitism at Northwestern
- The Intercept 3/7/24: Will Aaron Bushnell’s Death Trigger Anarchism Witch Hunt? Sen. Tom Cotton demands the Pentagon root out leftist extremism.
- The Intercept 3/6/24: Trouble at Teaneck High – Rep. Josh Gottheimer Goes to War Against High Schoolers Protesting for Gaza
Other Stuff
- CNN 3/14/24: Democratic senators have privately warned White House that votes aren’t there to confirm Biden’s Muslim judicial nominee
- Nikkei Asia 3/13/24: Sen. Rubio op-ed – Red Sea inaction proves China is not a ‘responsible stakeholder’
- The Intercept 3/13/24: Donors to Bob Menendez Legal Defense Linked to Ex-Terror Group — About 15 percent of the people who gave to Menendez’s legal defense fund have links to the MEK, a controversial Iranian exile group.