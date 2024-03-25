Legislative Round-Up- March 22, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
FY24 Appropriations
(2ND FY24 OMNIBUS, INCL SFOPS) HR XXXX: On 3/21/24, House and Senate appropriators released the 2nd omnibus appropriations package, comprising all FY23 appropriations bills that has not been previously passed (and thereby keeping the government open). This package is expected to pass both the House and Senate on 3/22/24 [NOTE: the Round-Up is being published at 8:45 ET on 3/22/24, before any action on the bill in Congress; see next week’s Round-Up for coverage of how the rest of the day goes…] This omnibus includes the FY23 State and Foreign Operations appropriations bill (bill summary, explanatory statement) and the Defense appropriations bill (bill summary, explanatory statement), both of which include signficant Middle East-related provisions and funding. Stay tuned for a full analysis of all Middle East provisions in the bill in next week’s Round-Up, but for now some top-line take-aways:
- With respect to Israel, it is business-as-usual with respect to massive, totally unconditional military aid to Israel. The Defense portion of the bill (in Sec. 8072) provides $500 million for “Israeli Cooperative Programs,” of which $80 million is for Iron Dome; $167 million is for the “Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense (SRBMD) program”, and $253 million is for the Arrow 3 Upper Tier systems. And the SFOPS portion of the bill (in Sec. 7041d) provides – consistent with the current US-Israel MOU – $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing to Israel, of which Israel has the authority to spend $725.3 million in Israel (as opposed to in the US, where FMF must normally be spent).
- With respect to the Palestinians, it is also business-as-usual, which means the continuation and EXPANSION of anti-Palestinian provisions. Indeed, the SFOPS portion of the bill not only leaves in place the layers and layers of conditions, restrictions, limitations, certifications, vetting, and oversight from past SFOPs law (see: Sec. 7013, Sec. 7037, Sec. 7039, Sec. 7040, and Sec. 7041k), it adds NEW ONES specifically related to Gaza (see: Sec. 7073). Notably, there is no funding hard earmarked for the Palestinians in the bill. However — and this is truly hilarious — page 25 of the explanatory statement accompanying the bill includes a table laying out how appropriators intend for the administration to spend ESF in the Middle East. That table notes that the bill includes $175 million “subject to section 7041 (k)(1).” This is, in fact, a soft earmark of funding for the West Bank and Gaza, written to apparently avoid using the words “West Bank” and “Gaza” (7041(k)(1) refers to a required report from the Secretary of State to Congress before spending ESF for the West Bank and Gaza). This is NOT normal in appropriations tables; indeed, it alllllmost seems like the drafters of the explanatory statement were hoping that nobody would notice this earmark. Bottom line: the bill includes tons of anti-Palestinian language (per usual, plus more) and also includes a very small amount of funding for Palestinians — who in Gaza have for nearly 6 months have been subjected to live-streamed genocide (carried out with US-supplied weapons) and are literally starving to death as a result of deliberate Israeli policies of imposing famine on them, and who in the West Bank are facing economic collapse due to Israeli policies post-Oct 11, while in parallel Israel expands settlements, seizes more land, and allows settlers to terrorize and ethnically cleanse Palestinian communities. Coupled with the bill’s defunding of UNRWA, (discussed below) it is hard to see this small amount of aid for Palestinians as anything more than performative and cosmetic, a token wrapped in an overarching message that states clearly: “We do not care about Palestinians lives and Palestinian rights.”
- With respect to UNRWA, the bill includes, as a freestanding section of the bill (Title III – not part of SFOPS), “Funding Limitation for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.” This title bars any funding from this bill (any part of the bill) or from past SFOPS appropriations legislation, for UNRWA, until March 25, 2025. See Section 3, below for discussion of this section.
Other Middle East funding (in Sec 7041) includes:
- EGYPT: not less than $1.425 billion, of which not less than $125 million is Economic Support Funds (ESF), of which $90 million is earmarked by Congress for specific purposes, and not less than $1.3 billion is FMF, subject to a certification regarding the US-Egypt and Egypt-Israel relationships, and subject to a withholding of $320 million if the Secretary of State fails to certify that Egypt is meeting a lengthy set of conditions, but also giving the Secretary the authority to waive that certification.
- IRAN: unspecified amounts funding are made available for programs “to support the United States policy to prevent Iran from achieving the capability to produce or otherwise obtain a nuclear weapon” and “to support an expeditious response to any violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions or to efforts that advance Iran’s nuclear program” and “to support the implementation and enforcement of sanctions against Iran for support of nuclear weapons development, terrorism, human rights abuses, and ballistic missile and weapons proliferation” and “for democracy programs in support of the aspirations of the Iranian people.” The section also bars any funding to “implement an agreement with the Government of Iran relating to the nuclear program of Iran, or a renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action adopted on October 18, 2015, in contravention of the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015.”
- IRAQ: the bill states that funds may be made available for a range of objectives in Iraq, including assistance for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and for Anbar province.
- JORDAN: The bill provides not less than $1.65 billion for Jordan, of which not less than $845.1 million “shall be made available for budget support for the Government of Jordan” and not less than $425 million is for FMF.
- LEBANON: The bill provides unspecified amounts of funding for Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), subject to a certification that they are not controlled by an FTO and subject to a long list of requirements on how the funds cannot be spent, certifications, etc. Also allows for ESF to Lebanon.
- MOROCCO: Provides that funding may be made available to Morocco.
- SAUDI ARABIA: Bars IMET to KSA, bars Ex-Im bank nuclear-related funding to KSA unless the KSA govt meets a set of conditions
- SYRIA: The bill allows for non-lethal military assistance for Syria, subject to lots of limitations, special oversight, etc.
- TUNISIA: The bill provide unspecific amounts of funding “for assistance for Tunisia for programs to support democratic governance and civil society, protect due process of law, and maintain regional stability and security“
Israel/US
- (CLOSE LEAHY LAW LOOPHOLES) S. 4044 [bill text]: Introduced 3/21/24 by Van Hollen (D-MD), “A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to provide for the consideration of the human rights records of recipients of support of special operations to combat terrorism, and for other purposes” aka, the “Upholding Human Rights Abroad Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. NOTE: the press release announcing this bill says it was introduced by Van Hollen and Jacobs (D-CA), but as of early morning on 3/22/24 the only other cosponsors is Durbin (D-IL). The press release notes: “The Upholding Human Rights Abroad Act would close these loopholes in the Leahy Law so that the United States does not provide funding or support to recipients that have committed human rights violations.”
- (SUPPORTING ISRAEL DURING GAZA WAR VIA US-ISRAEL FTA) H. Res. 1092 [resolution text] : Introduced 3/19/24 by Hern (R-OK) and 12 bipartisan cosponsors, “Recognizing the importance of the economic relationship between the United States and Israel and affirming that trade facilitated by the United States-Israel Free Trade Agreement is a tool to support the economy of Israel during the conflict with Hamas.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Ways and Means. Also see: Hern and Schneider lead bipartisan resolution in support of US free trade with Israel. NOTE: A Senate version of this resolution, S. Res. 445, was passed 12/6/23.
Targeting Academia
- (DEFENDING CAMPUS FREE SPEECH AS PRETEXT FOR ATTACKING DEI & “WOKE” FACULTY) HR 7683 (text):: Introduced 3/15/24 by Williams (R-NY) and Foxx (R-NC) and having 8 cosponsors (all Republicans), the “Respecting the First Amendment on Campus Act.” Amended by and reported out of the Committee on Education and the Workforce 3/21/24 by a vote of 24 – 14. Also see: press release – Rep. Williams and Chairwoman Foxx Introduce Bill to Protect Free Speech at Colleges and Universities. Williams and Foxx thoughtfully include a Fact Sheet explaining the bill, which talks about the “hostile takeover of postsecondary education by political activists, woke faculty, and partisan administrators has established a dangerous trend that threatens students’ constitutionally guaranteed rights and the ability of campuses to maintain a civil educational environment free of political bias and agendas” and asserts that “The forced commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is exploding.” So why is this in the Round-Up? Because: As the Round-Up has been covering in detail, Foxx and the Education and the Workforce Committee have in recent months been carrying out an energetic campaign targeting various universities for alleged antisemitism, connected to campus free speech and protest related to Palestine rights and the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. That campaign is clearly designed to promote the agenda embodied in HR 7693, but because they have made that campaign ostensibly about (supposed) antisemitism, many Democrats in Congress have eagerly joined the cause.
- (TARGETING ACADEMIA FOR PRO-PALESTINE STUDENTS/PROTEST) HR 7735 [bill text]: Introduced 3/20/24 by Manning (D-NC) and Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), “To require institutions of higher education participating in Federal student aid programs to share information about title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, including a link to the webpage of the Office for Civil Rights where an individual can submit a complaint regarding discrimination in violation of such title, and for other purposes,” aka the “Protecting Students on Campus Act of 2024.“. Referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. NOTE: this is the House companion to S. 3580, introduced 1/11/23 by Cassidy (R-LA) and Fetterman (D-PA). Also see: press release – Manning, Chavez-DeRemer Introduce Bipartisan Protecting Students on Campus Act; Lawmakers introduce House companion to Cassidy-Fetterman campus antisemitism bill (Jewish Insider); Bipartisan bill introduced to make reporting campus antisemitism, and discrimination easier (Jerusalem Post);
- (HONORING PALESTINIAN-AMERICAN CHILD MURDERED IN ANTI-PALESTINIAN HATE CRIME) H. Con. Res. 99/S. Res. 589: Introduced 3/15/24 in the House by Ramirez (D-IL) and having 15 Democratic cosponsors, and introduced 3/14/24 in the Senate by Durbin (D-IL) and 9 cosponsors (8 Democrats and 1 Independents), “Honoring Wadee Alfayoumi, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, murdered as a victim of a hate crime for his Palestinian-Muslim identity, in the State of Illinois.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see press release: Reps Ramirez, Underwood, Jacobs, Watson Coleman and 12 Additional Cosponsors reintroduce Bicameral Resolution Honoring Wadee Alfayoumi with Senators Durbin, Duckworth
- ***UPDATE*** — (TARGETING SOUTH AFRICA) HR 7256: Introduced 2/6/24 by James (R-MI) and Moskowitz (D-FL), “To require a full review of the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. This is legislation to require a review of US-South Africa relations due in large part to South Africa’s support of an ICJ investigation into Israel’s war on Gaza [reminder: John James Introduces U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act [“I am proud to lead the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act in the House with my Democrat colleague Jared Moskowitz. South Africa has been building ties to countries and actors that undermine America’s national security and threaten our way of life through its military and political cooperation with China and Russia and its support of U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas. Under this current administration, America has been put last, leaving our allies and partners beholden to dictators and despots in Beijing and Moscow for critical needs like energy. To ensure America’s energy security and national security, we must examine our alliances and disentangle from those who remain willing to work with our adversaries.”]. On 3/21/24 the House Foreign Affairs Committee marked up HR 7256 and reported it out of committee (clearing the way for it to be brought to the floor for a vote, if leadership wants to). Also see: House Foreign Affairs Committee approves bill seeking review of U.S.-South Africa relationship [“The legislation is a response to the African nation’s growing relationships with Iran, Russia, China and Iran and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice”] (Jewish Insider 3/22/24)
- (IRANIAN REFUGEES IN ALBANIA) S. Res. 599: Introduced 3/20/24 by Tillis (R-NC) and 7 cosponsors, “A resolution protecting the Iranian political refugees, including female former political prisoners, in Ashraf-3 in Albania.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations
- (NO TO ARMS SALES TO BAHRAIN) S. J. Res. 66: Introduced 3/21/24 by Paul (R-KY) and Wyden (D-OR), “A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Bahrain of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
- 3/21/24: Reps. Moskowitz and Wilson Call for Iranian Leaders to be Barred from United Nations Meetings in the U.S. [letter text]. Also see: Bipartisan group of lawmakers calls on administration to block Iranian leaders from U.N. meetings in U.S. (Jewish Insider 3/22/24) [in effect demanding that the Biden Administration violate U.S. obligations under the UN headquarters agreement]
- 3/21/24: Chairman Smith: Universities Enjoying Generous Tax-Exempt Status Must Detail Actions Taken to Protect Jewish Students and Provide Information on Foreign Sourced Funding [text not released]
- 3/20/24: Senator Carper Leads Colleagues in Urging the Biden Administration to Establish a Framework for U.S. Recognition of a Nonmilitarized Palestinian State [letter text] – also see: Senate Democrats Urge ‘Bold’ US Push On Palestinian State (Barron’s 3/20/24)
- 3/19/24: Casey Urges President Biden to Do More to Address Famine in Gaza [letter text]
- 3/19/24: UC Berkeley Next in @EdWorkforceCmte’s Antisemitism Probe [letter text]. Also see – Congress Opens Anti-Semitism Investigation into UC Berkeley (Free Beacon 3/19/24)
- 3/14/24: Merkley, Huffman, Colleagues Urge EXIM BANK to Not Fund Expansion of Oil and Gas Drilling in Bahrain [letter text]
As noted in Section 1 (above), the FY2023 omnibus bill includes a special title devoted to UNRWA (Title III). That title reads:
TITLE III—FUNDING LIMITATION FOR UNITED NATIONS RELIEF AND WORKS AGENCY
SEC. 301. FUNDING LIMITATION.
Notwithstanding any other provision of any other division of this Act, funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act or other Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs, including provisions of Acts providing supplemental appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs, may not be used for a contribution, grant, or other payment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, notwithstanding any other provision of law—
(1) for any amounts provided in prior fiscal years or in fiscal year 2024; or
(2) for amounts provided in fiscal year 2025, until March 25, 2025.
Some observations about the UNRWA funding ban
(1) Palestinians are facing FAMINE in Gaza, and UNRWA remains the ONLY organization with the capacity to manage/distribute aid effectively. For Congress to continue the cut-off of aid to UNRWA at this time (and for the next year), even as most other countries have re-started UNRWA funding, is a moral obscenity and will directly contribute to killing innocent people. Or as journalist Prem Thakker posted on X: “–0.04% of UNRWA staff accused of being involved in 10/7 attack –US stops funding. News reports reveal countries followed without seeing any evidence –Israel accused of torturing UNRWA staff to coerce false confessions of being involved in 10/7 –EU Chief: no evidence …And still“
(2) The language Congress has landed on in this bill is a “punt.” As in, apparently there was insufficient support/political will in Congress (and the Administration) either to re-start funding to UNRWA or to ban funding for UNRWA permanently (despite vocal views from members on both sides of that argument). So the issue has been punted to next year, after the 2024 elections — with the “compromise” being that Republicans succeeded in extending their authority with respect to UNRWA funding into 2025 (i.e., when they may not any longer control the House) and Democrats succeeded in preventing a permanent UNRWA funding ban being added to SFOPS (suggesting they are trying to save UNRWA).
(3) The impact of this “compromise” will, without question, be THE DEATHS OF MORE INNOCENT PALESTINIANS IN GAZA (and will serve the longtime Israeli goal of once-and-for-all eradicating UNRWA as an organization supporting Palestine refugees) In this context it is somewhat disconnected from reality to talk about “silver linings.” That said, a few things are worth noting:
(a) No demonizing/delegitimizing of UNRWA: Title III is bare-bones appropriations language. It does not include ANY of the gratuitous anti-UNRWA language found in other anti-UNRWA bills that have been introduced, nor does it include language that, as a matter of law, would connect UNRWA to Hamas or terrorism. The absence of such language is a big deal.
(b) Some funding to UNRWA maybe still possible (?): The ban on funding for UNRWA applies to funding in any “division of this Act, funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act or other Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs, including provisions of Acts providing supplemental appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs” until March 2025. So basically no funds from this bill, or funds in the pipeline from past SFOPS bills, or funds from any SFOPS supplemental, may be used for UNRWA. Which is a pretty broad ban. But if an Administration really wanted to fund UNRWA anyway, based on this bill text, I’m pretty sure it could still do so (without violating this ban) via emergency or supplemental funding to (for example) the Department of Defense…
(c) Not automatically part of future SFOPS: The UNRWA funding ban was included as its own title, as opposed to as part of SFOPS. This is important because once anti-Palestinian language is incorporated into SFOPS, there is no precedent for it ever being removed (as in, it becomes part of the base bill and no member of Congress ever wants to spend the political capital to challenge it). Since this UNRWA ban is a separate title, it will not automatically become part of next year’s SFOPS.
(d) If there’s a 2025 Continuing Resolution, the Ban on UNRWA Aid won’t apply (after March 2025): If after the end of the 2024 Fiscal Year Congress adopts a Continuing Resolution (something that in an election year is entirely possible), the UNRWA ban will no longer apply. This is because CRs provide budget authority to, in effect, extend current appropriations laws. Since the UNRWA funding ban is its own title III, and not part of a specific appropriations law, it would not be part of a CR.
Media & Members on the Record
- The Hill 3/21/24: Progressives slam restrictions on UNRWA funding: ‘Unconscionable’
- Van Hollen (D-MD) X-thread 3/21/24: “The Netanyahu govt’s claim that UNRWA is a “front” for Hamas is simply false. The inconvenient truth is that, prior to horrific Oct 7 attack on Israel, it was Netanyahu who enabled Hamas in Gaza—all b/c he wanted to block a 2-state solution. It is well documented—take a listen [includes link to his statement on UNRWA last month in the SFRC] As I’ve repeatedly said: anyone involved in the 10/7 attacks must be held accountable. That’s why an independent investigation is looking into such allegations against ~14 of UNRWA’s 13K workers. But we shouldn’t punish 2M innocent hungry people for the actions of those ~14.“
- Van Hollen (D-MD) press release 3/21/24: “UNRWA is the primary means of distributing desperately-needed assistance in Gaza – so denying funding for UNRWA is tantamount to denying food to starving people and restricting medical supplies to injured civilians. It also means cutting support for services – including schooling and health care – for over a million Palestinians in the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. I am deeply frustrated and disappointed by this ban on funding UNRWA at a time when the humanitarian support it provides is so desperately needed. As I have repeatedly stated, the serious allegations that up to 14 employees were involved in the October 7th terrorist attack against Israel must be investigated and those responsible must be held fully accountable. UNRWA was right to immediately terminate those employees and refer the matter for investigation by the UN’s highest investigative body. But to punish over 2 million innocent people in Gaza and UNRWA beneficiaries throughout the region for these actions is not just misguided – it’s unconscionable. I call on the Administration to immediately release current funding to UNRWA – as the EU, Canada, and others have done – in order to help prevent the famine that now sits at Gaza’s doorstep.”
- Coons (D-DE) 3/21/24: “…I am particularly concerned about the yearlong prohibition on funding for UNRWA, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, everywhere it operates. I remain deeply concerned about the plight of innocent civilians in Gaza and will continue working with the Biden administration to encourage additional steps to be taken to alleviate their suffering.“
- Sanders (I-VT) floor statement 3/20/24: “…attacking UNRWA seems to be a primary concern of the Israeli Government. Tens of thousands of people are starving. UNRWA is trying to feed them, and the Israeli Government and its allies, like AIPAC, spend much of their time lobbying to defund UNRWA, the major organization which is feeding starving people. Sadly, tragically, many Members of Congress seem to be happy to be part of this starvation caucus, happy to cut funding for UNRWA and make it harder to get aid to Palestinians in the midst this crisis. Mr. President, as you know, the Senate passed a supplemental bill prohibiting funding to UNRWA against my vote, and it seems likely that the House will soon pass an appropriations bill containing additional provisions to defund this agency. Israel has said that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attack. These are serious charges, and they are being investigated in a serious way. UNRWA immediately fired the accused employees, and the U.N. launched an investigation, as it should. I should note, by the way, that Israel has refused to cooperate with the U.N. investigation. UNRWA plays a critical role in getting desperately needed humanitarian aid to millions of Gazans, and it is essential to regional stability, not only in Gaza but in Jordan and in neighboring countries. Whatever the outcome of this investigation, you do not starve millions of people and hundreds of thousands of children because of the alleged actions of 12 UNRWA employees out of a workforce of 30,000. We should remember, by the way, that the Israeli military has killed 171 U.N. staff since this war began. But somehow my colleagues here in Congress–or many of them–seem not to pay much attention to that.“
- Common Dreams 3/21/24:
- Free Beacon 3/21/24: Congress Unveils Ban on Funding for UNRWA After Allegations of Role in Terrorism
- Haaretz 3/21/24: U.S. Set to Bar UNRWA Funding Through March 2025 – a Potential Critical Blow for the UN Agency [“Spending bills due to pass Friday include a year-long ban on U.S. UNRWA funding, as the threat of famine in Gaza looms closer. The U.S. provides most of the agency’s funds, and officials believe UNRWA only has enough to operate for the next two months“]
- CBS News 3/20/24: Government funding deal includes ban on U.S. aid to UNRWA, a key relief agency in Gaza, until 2025, sources say
- New York Times 3/20/24: Congress Seeks to Bar Funding for U.N. Agency for Palestinians
- Haaretz 3/19/24: Israeli Influence Operation Targets U.S. Lawmakers on Hamas-UNRWA
- Reuters 3/19/24: US Congress deal bars US funds to UNRWA until March 2025, sources say
- Jewish Insider 3/19/24: LaLota discusses a moderate path forward on Israel, Ukraine aid
March 20, 2024: The House Homeland Security Committee held a hearing entitled, Examining the Current Status of Iran’s Axis of Resistance and the Implications for Homeland Security and U.S. Interests. Witnesses were: FBI Assistant Director, Counterterrorism Division Robert Wells (statement); Deputy Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Analysis James Dunlap (statement); DEA Chief of Intelligence Carrie Thompson (statement); and Department of State Coordinator for Counterterrorism Elizabeth Richard (statement). Also see: hearing video.
5. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Members on Camera with Code Pink
Code Pink activists have been on the Hill in recent weeks confronting members of the House and Senate about their support for Israel’s genocide and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. Highlights from this week:
- X-post (with video) from Code Pink’s Madea Benjamin 3/21/24: “Today, Marco Rubio [R-FL] had no answers as to why we can’t send more aid to Gaza except for blaming Hamas and denying the casualty numbers.” [Rubio on camera to activists denies the numbers of dead in Gaza and calls the activists supporters of Hamas]
- X-post (with video) from Code Pink’s Madea Benjamin 3/21/24: “Rep. Andi Harris [R-MD] and his colleagues called one of our members a terrorist for asking about humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. These members of Congress think any attempt to keep Palestinians alive is terrorism.“
- X-post (with video) from journalist Prem Thakker 3/20/24: “Confronted by voters, Rep. Dan Goldman says he doesn’t “trust” number of kids killed in Gaza. Asked about US aid helping Israeli forces kill Palestinian men, women, and kids, Goldman begins response with ‘Israel is a democracy in an area surrounded by terrorists.‘”
- X-post (with video) from journalist Prem Thakker 3/20/24: “Brad Sherman (D): ‘Will you please get out of my way?’ Protestor: ‘Why’re you running? We’re just trying to talk to you about 30,000 Palestinians who’ve been murdered.’ Sherman: ‘There’s blood on your hands for the genocide—you’re trying to kill every Jew.’“
Israel/Ukraine Emergency Supplemental
- Hoyer (D-MD) 3/21/24: With Twenty Four Hours To Go Before the District Work Period, Hoyer Sounds Alarm Over Need for Aid to Israel and Ukraine
U.S. Elex
- Jewish Insider 3/19/24: Schiff’s likely House successor vows to continue his pro-Israel legacy, from a progressive perch
- Haaretz 3/20/24: Pro-Israel Groups Help Defeat Progressive Gaza War Critics in Illinois Races [“The pro-Israel community came out with decisive victories in Illinois Democratic congressional primaries after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to help defeat progressive upstarts. Of most importance, Kina Collins failed in a repeat bid to unseat Rep. Danny Davis after AIPAC’s United Democracy Project Super PAC spent more than $494,000 in attack ads against her.“]
- Free Beacon 3/19/24: Susan Wild Spoke at CAIR Event Days Before Calling Herself ‘Very Pro-Israel’
- Jewish Insider 3/19/24: Rep. Khanna hosts district town hall on rising antisemitism, appears on podcast with Oct. 7 conspiracy theorist [“On Sunday, Rep. Ro Khanna pledged further action against antisemitism at a town hall. He also participated in an interview with Briahna Joy Gray, where he pushed back against her denial that Hamas committed rape on Oct. 7“]
- AIPAC X-post 3/19/24: “The AIPAC-backed super PAC United Democracy Project helped defeat anti-Israel candidate Kina Collins. Collins has called the war in Gaza a “genocide” and applauded @CoriBush‘s ‘Ceasefire Now’ resolution. She has previously been endorsed by @AOC‘s @justicedems and @sunrisemvmt.“
- Haaretz 3/19/24: Israel’s Gaza War Takes Center Stage as Congressional Primaries Kick Off in Two Key States [“Elections in Ohio and Illinois will see Israel and its war in Gaza play more of an outsized role than ever in local elections. Results may not only determine which party controls the Senate after November, but hint as to the future of continued U.S. financial assistance for Israel“]
- National Review 3/19/24: Longtime Illinois Congressman Defeats Anti-Israel Challenger in Democratic Primary [“Representative Danny Davis (D., Ill.), who has held Illinois’ seventh congressional seat since his first victory in 1996, defeated a crowded field of challengers Tuesday night in the Democratic Party’s primary election. One of his challengers, community organizer Kina Collins, found herself on the receiving end of negative advertising from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) independent-expenditure arm United Democracy Project (UDP).“]
- Wednesday Journal of Oak Park and River Forest 3/1/24: What’s behind those attacks on Kina Collins [“…But police reform is not the issue here: the power behind these scare tactics is AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Its super PAC, United Democracy Project, funded the campaign literature against Collins. AIPAC, a powerful lobbying group, has long been an obstacle to peace in the Middle East by bolstering the US’s unconditional support for Israel and undermining the two-state solution that is the only way forward for Israelis and Palestinians.“]
Republicans & Bibi vs. Dems & Schumer
- The Guardian 3/20/24: Netanyahu addresses Senate Republicans days after Schumer calls for his ouster
- ABC News 3/20/24: Senate Republicans speak with Netanyahu, claim partisan split over supporting Israel [“They’re making Democrat Chuck Schumer’s speech criticizing him a campaign issue.“]
- New York Times 3/20/24: Netanyahu Assails Schumer, Dramatizing Partisan Split Over Israel [“The prime minister addressed Senate Republicans remotely after Senator Chuck Schumer called him out in an explosive speech urging a new election in Israel.”]
- The Hill 3/20/24: Netanyahu to address Senate Republicans amid Schumer scrap
- The Hill 3/20/24: Johnson may invite Netanyahu to address Congress after Schumer comments
- Axios 3/19/24: Scoop: House GOP weighs inviting Netanyahu to address Congress
- McConnell (R-KY) 3/18/24: press release – Schumer Bows To The Anti-Israel Radicals In The Democratic Party (with quotes from Senate Republicans slamming Schumer and Democrats, and pledging their undying unconditional support for Israel)
- National Review 3/15/24: The Democrats Turn on Israel
Schumer/Dems vs. Bibi?
- Politico 3/21/24: Maybe he’ll lose the invitation? [“With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerging as a frenemy of sorts for House Democrats, Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to invite him to speak to Congress is splitting their ranks. Some argue the conservative Israeli leader should not be invited amid Johnson’s refusal to bring the Senate-passed foreign aid package up for a vote. Others in the party are open to listening to him. And some others are wishing Netanyahu just won’t show. ‘I would hope he would not come. I think it would not be helpful for Israel’s interests,’ Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), a longtime advocate for Israel, said in a brief interview Thursday.“]
- Jewish Insider 3/21/24: Schumer suggests he’s open to a Congressional speech by Netanyahu
- Axios 3/21/24: Scoop: Netanyahu would face widespread boycott on Capitol Hill
- Axios 3/21/24: Schumer signals approval of Netanyahu address to Congress
- NBC 3/20/24: Schumer rejects Netanyahu’s request to talk to Democrats as Israeli leader addresses GOP
- Free Beacon 3/18/24: ‘Totally Inappropriate’: Netanyahu Slams Schumer’s Call for His Ouster
- Jewish News Syndicate 3/17/24: Schumer’s ‘rabbi’ is an anti-Israel activist — Rachel Timoner is a J Street activist affiliated with anti-Israel groups.
- Times of Israel 3/16/24: Schumer’s speech wins some plaudits, but not all Netanyahu critics are on board [“Head of Democratic group says Senate chief was speaking more to US Jews and progressives than Israelis, who professor notes broadly support war effort and oppose two-state solution“]
- The Intercept 3/15/124: Outrage at Chuck Schumer’s Speech: The Pro-Israel Right Wants to Eat Its Cake Too [“Neoconservatives only hate ‘interference’ in Israel when it means anything other than blank-check support for apartheid and slaughtering Palestinians.“]
- Haaretz 3/15/24: Schumer’s Bombshell Draws Mixed Reactions From Leading Jewish Movements in U.S. [“While the Reform Movement said it agreed with the essence of Schumer’s remarks, the Orthodox movement described his speech as ‘profoundly disappointing and disturbing‘”]
AIPAC
- Politico 3/15/24: Schumer’s Israel rebuke leaves AIPAC in a delicate position [“Democrats are under pressure from their base to push back on Israel, and it’s making things uncomfortable between AIPAC and some longtime allies in the party.”]
UNRWA/Israel Aid/2024
Funding
- Associated Press 3/20/24: Congressional leaders sell $1.2 trillion spending package to members before shutdown deadline
- Reuters 3/20/34: US Congress struggling to reach spending deal to avert weekend shutdown
TikTok
- Voice of America 3/20/24: Efforts by US to Crack Down on TikTok Spark Backlash Against Israel
- Free Beacon 3/18/24: TikTok Supporters Blame Jews for Congressional Ban
Targeting Academia
