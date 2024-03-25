Legislative Round-Up- March 22, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills, Resolutions

2. Letters

3. UNRWA

4. Hearings & Markups

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast:

FY24 Appropriations

(2ND FY24 OMNIBUS, INCL SFOPS) HR XXXX: On 3/21/24, House and Senate appropriators released the 2nd omnibus appropriations package, comprising all FY23 appropriations bills that has not been previously passed (and thereby keeping the government open). This package is expected to pass both the House and Senate on 3/22/24 [NOTE: the Round-Up is being published at 8:45 ET on 3/22/24, before any action on the bill in Congress; see next week’s Round-Up for coverage of how the rest of the day goes…] This omnibus includes the FY23 State and Foreign Operations appropriations bill (bill summary, explanatory statement) and the Defense appropriations bill (bill summary, explanatory statement), both of which include signficant Middle East-related provisions and funding. Stay tuned for a full analysis of all Middle East provisions in the bill in next week’s Round-Up, but for now some top-line take-aways:

With respect to Israel, it is business-as-usual with respect to massive, totally unconditional military aid to Israel. The Defense portion of the bill (in Sec. 8072) provides $500 million for “Israeli Cooperative Programs,” of which $80 million is for Iron Dome; $167 million is for the “Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense (SRBMD) program”, and $253 million is for the Arrow 3 Upper Tier systems. And the SFOPS portion of the bill (in Sec. 7041d) provides – consistent with the current US-Israel MOU – $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing to Israel , of which Israel has the authority to spend $725.3 million in Israel (as opposed to in the US, where FMF must normally be spent).

Other Middle East funding (in Sec 7041) includes:

EGYPT : not less than $1.425 billion, of which not less than $125 million is Economic Support Funds (ESF), of which $90 million is earmarked by Congress for specific purposes, and not less than $1.3 billion is FMF, subject to a certification regarding the US-Egypt and Egypt-Israel relationships, and subject to a withholding of $320 million if the Secretary of State fails to certify that Egypt is meeting a lengthy set of conditions, but also giving the Secretary the authority to waive that certification.

: not less than $1.425 billion, of which not less than $125 million is Economic Support Funds (ESF), of which $90 million is earmarked by Congress for specific purposes, and not less than $1.3 billion is FMF, subject to a certification regarding the US-Egypt and Egypt-Israel relationships, and subject to a withholding of $320 million if the Secretary of State fails to certify that Egypt is meeting a lengthy set of conditions, but also giving the Secretary the authority to waive that certification. IRAN : unspecified amounts funding are made available for programs “to support the United States policy to prevent Iran from achieving the capability to produce or otherwise obtain a nuclear weapon” and “to support an expeditious response to any violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions or to efforts that advance Iran’s nuclear program” and “to support the implementation and enforcement of sanctions against Iran for support of nuclear weapons development, terrorism, human rights abuses, and ballistic missile and weapons proliferation” and “for democracy programs in support of the aspirations of the Iranian people.” The section also bars any funding to “implement an agreement with the Government of Iran relating to the nuclear program of Iran, or a renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action adopted on October 18, 2015, in contravention of the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015.”

: unspecified amounts funding are made available for programs “to support the United States policy to prevent Iran from achieving the capability to produce or otherwise obtain a nuclear weapon” and “to support an expeditious response to any violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions or to efforts that advance Iran’s nuclear program” and “to support the implementation and enforcement of sanctions against Iran for support of nuclear weapons development, terrorism, human rights abuses, and ballistic missile and weapons proliferation” and “for democracy programs in support of the aspirations of the Iranian people.” The section also bars any funding to “implement an agreement with the Government of Iran relating to the nuclear program of Iran, or a renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action adopted on October 18, 2015, in contravention of the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015.” IRAQ : the bill states that funds may be made available for a range of objectives in Iraq, including assistance for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and for Anbar province.

: the bill states that funds may be made available for a range of objectives in Iraq, including assistance for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and for Anbar province. JORDAN : The bill provides not less than $1.65 billion for Jordan, of which not less than $845.1 million “shall be made available for budget support for the Government of Jordan” and not less than $425 million is for FMF.

: The bill provides not less than $1.65 billion for Jordan, of which not less than $845.1 million “shall be made available for budget support for the Government of Jordan” and not less than $425 million is for FMF. LEBANON : The bill provides unspecified amounts of funding for Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), subject to a certification that they are not controlled by an FTO and subject to a long list of requirements on how the funds cannot be spent, certifications, etc. Also allows for ESF to Lebanon.

: The bill provides unspecified amounts of funding for Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), subject to a certification that they are not controlled by an FTO and subject to a long list of requirements on how the funds cannot be spent, certifications, etc. Also allows for ESF to Lebanon. MOROCCO : Provides that funding may be made available to Morocco.

: Provides that funding may be made available to Morocco. SAUDI ARABIA : Bars IMET to KSA, bars Ex-Im bank nuclear-related funding to KSA unless the KSA govt meets a set of conditions

: Bars IMET to KSA, bars Ex-Im bank nuclear-related funding to KSA unless the KSA govt meets a set of conditions SYRIA : The bill allows for non-lethal military assistance for Syria, subject to lots of limitations, special oversight, etc.

: The bill allows for non-lethal military assistance for Syria, subject to lots of limitations, special oversight, etc. TUNISIA: The bill provide unspecific amounts of funding “for assistance for Tunisia for programs to support democratic governance and civil society, protect due process of law, and maintain regional stability and security“

Also see: Congress to cut security grant funding, ban UNRWA funds and add Palestinian aid restrictions (Jewish Insider)

Israel/US

(CLOSE LEAHY LAW LOOPHOLES) S. 4044 [bill text] : Introduced 3/21/24 by Van Hollen (D-MD), “ : Introduced 3/21/24 by Van Hollen (D-MD), “ A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to provide for the consideration of the human rights records of recipients of support of special operations to combat terrorism, and for other purposes” aka, the “Upholding Human Rights Abroad Act.” R eferred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. NOTE: the press release announcing this bill says it was introduced by Van Hollen and Jacobs (D-CA), but as of early morning on 3/22/24 the only other cosponsors is Durbin (D-IL). The press release notes: “The Upholding Human Rights Abroad Act would close these loopholes in the Leahy Law so that the United States does not provide funding or support to recipients that have committed human rights violations.”

(SUPPORTING ISRAEL DURING GAZA WAR VIA US-ISRAEL FTA) H. Res. 1092 [resolution text] : Introduced 3/19/24 by Hern (R-OK) and 12 bipartisan cosponsors, “ : Introduced 3/19/24 by Hern (R-OK) and 12 bipartisan cosponsors, “ Recognizing the importance of the economic relationship between the United States and Israel and affirming that trade facilitated by the United States-Israel Free Trade Agreement is a tool to support the economy of Israel during the conflict with Hamas.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Ways and Means. Also see: Hern and Schneider lead bipartisan resolution in support of US free trade with Israel. NOTE: A Senate version of this resolution, S. Res. 445, was passed 12/6/23.

Targeting Academia

Anti-Palestinian Hate Crime



(HONORING PALESTINIAN-AMERICAN CHILD MURDERED IN ANTI-PALESTINIAN HATE CRIME) H. Con. Res. 99/S. Res. 589: Introduced 3/15/24 in the House by Ramirez (D-IL) and having 15 Democratic cosponsors, and introduced 3/14/24 in the Senate by Durbin (D-IL) and 9 cosponsors (8 Democrats and 1 Independents), “ Introduced 3/15/24 in the House by Ramirez (D-IL) and having 15 Democratic cosponsors, and introduced 3/14/24 in the Senate by Durbin (D-IL) and 9 cosponsors (8 Democrats and 1 Independents), “ Honoring Wadee Alfayoumi, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, murdered as a victim of a hate crime for his Palestinian-Muslim identity, in the State of Illinois.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see press release: Reps Ramirez, Underwood, Jacobs, Watson Coleman and 12 Additional Cosponsors reintroduce Bicameral Resolution Honoring Wadee Alfayoumi with Senators Durbin, Duckworth

Other Stuff

***UPDATE*** — (TARGETING SOUTH AFRICA) HR 7256 : Introduced 2/6/24 by James (R-MI) and Moskowitz (D-FL), “ To require a full review of the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. This is legislation to require a review of US-South Africa relations due in large part to South Africa’s support of an ICJ investigation into Israel’s war on Gaza [reminder: John James Introduces U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act [“I am proud to lead the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act in the House with my Democrat colleague Jared Moskowitz. South Africa has been building ties to countries and actors that undermine America’s national security and threaten our way of life through its military and political cooperation with China and Russia and its support of U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas. Under this current administration, America has been put last, leaving our allies and partners beholden to dictators and despots in Beijing and Moscow for critical needs like energy. To ensure America’s energy security and national security, we must examine our alliances and disentangle from those who remain willing to work with our adversaries.”]. On 3/21/24 the House Foreign Affairs Committee marked up HR 7256 and reported it out of committee (clearing the way for it to be brought to the floor for a vote, if leadership wants to). Also see: House Foreign Affairs Committee approves bill seeking review of U.S.-South Africa relationship [“The legislation is a response to the African nation’s growing relationships with Iran, Russia, China and Iran and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice”] (Jewish Insider 3/22/24)

(NO TO ARMS SALES TO BAHRAIN) S. J. Res. 66: Introduced 3/21/24 by Paul (R-KY) and Wyden (D-OR), “ Introduced 3/21/24 by Paul (R-KY) and Wyden (D-OR), “ A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Government of Bahrain of certain defense articles and services.” R eferred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

2. Letters



3. UNRWA

As noted in Section 1 (above), the FY2023 omnibus bill includes a special title devoted to UNRWA (Title III). That title reads:

TITLE III—FUNDING LIMITATION FOR UNITED NATIONS RELIEF AND WORKS AGENCY SEC. 301. FUNDING LIMITATION. Notwithstanding any other provision of any other division of this Act, funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act or other Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs, including provisions of Acts providing supplemental appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs, may not be used for a contribution, grant, or other payment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, notwithstanding any other provision of law— (1) for any amounts provided in prior fiscal years or in fiscal year 2024; or

(2) for amounts provided in fiscal year 2025, until March 25, 2025.

Some observations about the UNRWA funding ban



(1) Palestinians are facing FAMINE in Gaza, and UNRWA remains the ONLY organization with the capacity to manage/distribute aid effectively. For Congress to continue the cut-off of aid to UNRWA at this time (and for the next year), even as most other countries have re-started UNRWA funding, is a moral obscenity and will directly contribute to killing innocent people. Or as journalist Prem Thakker posted on X: “–0.04% of UNRWA staff accused of being involved in 10/7 attack –US stops funding. News reports reveal countries followed without seeing any evidence –Israel accused of torturing UNRWA staff to coerce false confessions of being involved in 10/7 –EU Chief: no evidence …And still“

(2) The language Congress has landed on in this bill is a “punt.” As in, apparently there was insufficient support/political will in Congress (and the Administration) either to re-start funding to UNRWA or to ban funding for UNRWA permanently (despite vocal views from members on both sides of that argument). So the issue has been punted to next year, after the 2024 elections — with the “compromise” being that Republicans succeeded in extending their authority with respect to UNRWA funding into 2025 (i.e., when they may not any longer control the House) and Democrats succeeded in preventing a permanent UNRWA funding ban being added to SFOPS (suggesting they are trying to save UNRWA).

(3) The impact of this “compromise” will, without question, be THE DEATHS OF MORE INNOCENT PALESTINIANS IN GAZA (and will serve the longtime Israeli goal of once-and-for-all eradicating UNRWA as an organization supporting Palestine refugees) In this context it is somewhat disconnected from reality to talk about “silver linings.” That said, a few things are worth noting:

(a) No demonizing/delegitimizing of UNRWA: Title III is bare-bones appropriations language. It does not include ANY of the gratuitous anti-UNRWA language found in other anti-UNRWA bills that have been introduced, nor does it include language that, as a matter of law, would connect UNRWA to Hamas or terrorism. The absence of such language is a big deal.

(b) Some funding to UNRWA maybe still possible (?): The ban on funding for UNRWA applies to funding in any “division of this Act, funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act or other Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs, including provisions of Acts providing supplemental appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs” until March 2025. So basically no funds from this bill, or funds in the pipeline from past SFOPS bills, or funds from any SFOPS supplemental, may be used for UNRWA. Which is a pretty broad ban. But if an Administration really wanted to fund UNRWA anyway, based on this bill text, I’m pretty sure it could still do so (without violating this ban) via emergency or supplemental funding to (for example) the Department of Defense…

(c) Not automatically part of future SFOPS: The UNRWA funding ban was included as its own title, as opposed to as part of SFOPS. This is important because once anti-Palestinian language is incorporated into SFOPS, there is no precedent for it ever being removed (as in, it becomes part of the base bill and no member of Congress ever wants to spend the political capital to challenge it). Since this UNRWA ban is a separate title, it will not automatically become part of next year’s SFOPS.

(d) If there’s a 2025 Continuing Resolution, the Ban on UNRWA Aid won’t apply (after March 2025): If after the end of the 2024 Fiscal Year Congress adopts a Continuing Resolution (something that in an election year is entirely possible), the UNRWA ban will no longer apply. This is because CRs provide budget authority to, in effect, extend current appropriations laws. Since the UNRWA funding ban is its own title III, and not part of a specific appropriations law, it would not be part of a CR.

Media & Members on the Record

