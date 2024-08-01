Legislative Round-Up- January 5, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1.Bills, Resolutions

2. Letters

3. Hearings & Markups

4. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

New:

1/4/24: Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Democratic Staff report: White House for Sale: How Princes, Prime Ministers, and Premiers Paid Off President Trump Staff Report [incl. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait]

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(APPARENTLY TRYING TO KEEP THE ROB MALLEY CASE ALIVE FOR POLITICAL GRANDSTANDING) HR 6911: Introduced 1/2/24 by Tenney (R-NY), “To require heads of Executive agencies to, upon request, submit to relevant congressional committees information regarding the furlough or indefinite suspension without pay of employees of such Executive agencies, and for other purposes.“ Referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

(DISAPPROVING OF MILITARY AID TO UAE) H. J. Res.105: Introduced 1/2/24 by Omar (D-MN), “Providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the United Arab Emirates of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Omar Leads Push to Block Over $650 Million in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE (Common Dreams 1/3/24)

(DISAPPROVING OF MILITARY AID TO KSA) H. J. Res.106: Introduced 1/2/24 by Omar (D-MN), “Providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Omar Leads Push to Block Over $650 Million in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE (Common Dreams 1/3/24)

2. Letters

1/4/24: Blackburn, Sullivan, Colleagues Renew Call For Biden To Re-Designate Iranian-Backed Houthis A Terrorist Org [letter text]

12/22/23: Facebook post by Rep. Barr (R-KY) – “I led a bipartisan letter with Rep Josh Gottheimer urging Secretary Yellen to investigate Malaysia’s recent boycott against Israeli ships. In the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel, it’s crucial to stand with our ally against economic attacks.” [letter text]. Also see Barr’s X-post – “I led a bipartisan letter with @RepJoshG urging Secretary Yellen to investigate Malaysia’s recent boycott against Israeli ships. In the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel, it’s crucial to stand with our ally against economic attacks.”

3. Hearings & Markups



None.

4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements

Congress & Israel’s War on Gaza

Targeting Free Speech/Protest for Palestinian Rights