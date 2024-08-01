Legislative Round-Up- January 5, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
1/4/24: Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Democratic Staff report: White House for Sale: How Princes, Prime Ministers, and Premiers Paid Off President Trump Staff Report [incl. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait]
1. Bills, Resolutions & letters
(APPARENTLY TRYING TO KEEP THE ROB MALLEY CASE ALIVE FOR POLITICAL GRANDSTANDING) HR 6911: Introduced 1/2/24 by Tenney (R-NY), “To require heads of Executive agencies to, upon request, submit to relevant congressional committees information regarding the furlough or indefinite suspension without pay of employees of such Executive agencies, and for other purposes.“ Referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
(DISAPPROVING OF MILITARY AID TO UAE) H. J. Res.105: Introduced 1/2/24 by Omar (D-MN), “Providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the United Arab Emirates of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: (Common Dreams 1/3/24)
(DISAPPROVING OF MILITARY AID TO KSA) H. J. Res.106: Introduced 1/2/24 by Omar (D-MN), “Providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed foreign military sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of certain defense articles and services.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: (Common Dreams 1/3/24)
1/4/24: Blackburn, Sullivan, Colleagues Renew Call For Biden To Re-Designate Iranian-Backed Houthis A Terrorist Org [letter text]
12/22/23: Facebook post by Rep. Barr (R-KY) – “I led a bipartisan letter with Rep Josh Gottheimer urging Secretary Yellen to investigate Malaysia’s recent boycott against Israeli ships. In the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel, it’s crucial to stand with our ally against economic attacks.” [letter text]. Also see Barr’s X-post – “I led a bipartisan letter with @RepJoshG urging Secretary Yellen to investigate Malaysia’s recent boycott against Israeli ships. In the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel, it’s crucial to stand with our ally against economic attacks.”
4. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Aid & Weapons for Israel
- VOA 1/3/24: House Speaker Wants US ‘Border Closed’ Before Passing Ukraine, Israel Aid
- NY1.com 1/3/24: Sanders calls on Congress to block additional aid to Israel
- Times of Israel 1/3/24: Sanders calls on US Congress to reject Biden’s $10.1B in unconditional aid to Israel
- Fox News 1/3/24: Biden takes growing heat from Democrat allies, far-left ‘Squad’ on Israel decision – Ilhan Omar called the move ‘morally indefensible’
- Washington Examiner 1/3/24: ‘Squad’ Democrats attack Biden over decision to bypass Congress to sell weapons to Israel
- The Hill 1/3/24: Senate Democrats scoff at Biden’s Israel arms sale
- Jewish Insider 1/2/24: Senate progressives gripe about Biden bypassing congressional review for Israel arms sale [see statements from: Welch (D-VT); Kaine (D-VA); Van Hollen (D-MD)]
- Washington Examiner 1/1/23: Democrats upset with Biden administration for bypassing Congress on Israel weapons — again
- Axios 12/29/23: Biden administration works around Congress in another Israel emergency weapons sale; also see Associated Press 12/29/23: The Biden administration once again bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel
- Times of Israel 12/25/23: Fractured US Congress tries to push Ukraine, Israel, Gaza aid with pre-Christmas plea
Congress & Israel’s War on Gaza
- i24 News 1/4/24: U.S. Senator Graham: Window for Israel-Saudi deal closes by June [“The Republican lawmaker said Saudi-Israel ties would not undermine current efforts to militarily ‘destroy Hamas” in Gaza'”]
- ABC News 1/4/24: Senator Graham visits Prime Minister Netanyahu, pledges support for peace in the region
- North Jersey.com 1/4/24: Where NJ’s congressional delegation stands on Ukraine, Israel and the South China Sea
- Jewish Press 1/4/24: Bernie Sanders Urging Congress to Punish Israel for Retaliating in Gaza
- Haaretz 1/3/24: Families of American-Israeli hostages meet with U.S. Senator, discuss securing swift, total release of hostages
- Times of Israel 12/30/23: ‘This was not about freeing Palestine’: Former Miss Iraq tours decimated southern towns — Running for US Congress, Sarah Idan, whose Iraqi citizenship was revoked in 2019 after she backed Israel at the UN, says she plans to be an ‘anti-squad’ Democrat
- Times of Israel 12/29/23: Tlaib calls Netanyahu a ‘genocidal maniac,’ rebukes US lawmakers who meet him
- New Arab 12/23/23: Congressional staff urged Israel against attacking Gaza churches: report
Targeting Free Speech/Protest for Palestinian Rights
- Jewish News Syndicate 1/4/24: Claudine Gay’s resignation not about Jew-hatred, says anti-Israel congressman — “This is about racism and intimidation. This makes no one safer,” wrote Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).
- Free Beacon 1/3/23: ‘This Isn’t About Plagiarism or Anti-Semitism’: Jamaal Bowman Cries Racism Over Claudine Gay Resignation
- The Jewish Press 12/28/23: Has The Congressional Hearing on Antisemitism Woken People Up?
Politics
- Politico 1/4/24: The Squad under siege [“The force of these members’ condemnations of Israel — as well as Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) repetition of the pro-Palestinian phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ which earned her a bipartisan censure in November — have powerful allies of Israel lining up to spend mammoth amounts of cash to oust this progressive wing from Congress. Since Squad members largely represent solidly blue congressional districts, it spells contentious Democratic primary contests. That starts with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and associated allies, who are planning on spending over $100 million to break the Squad up. An AIPAC-affiliated super PAC has already launched ads hitting two Squad members — Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) — along with libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) over their stances on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Squad has generated considerable ire from more centrist Democrats during their time in office (the original four members were elected in 2018 and have since been joined by several other allies) and are accustomed to facing primary challenges. But this year, recruiting efforts have led to a slew of serious candidates lining up against these members.“
- Salon.com 1/4/24: John Fetterman’s shameful betrayal of the left
- Jewish Insider 1/4/24: California Senate candidate Barbara Lee to join cease-fire rally with Rashida Tlaib [“Rep. Lee has leaned on her support for a cease-fire in Gaza as she seeks to secure the progressive vote in the California Senate primary“]
- Sludge 1/2/24: AIPAC Made Record Donations to Congress in November, New FEC Filing Shows [“The American Israel Public Affairs Committee delivered more than $3.7 million in November to the campaigns of U.S. lawmakers, the most it has ever doled out in a single month, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission. “]
- Democracy Now 1/2/24: AIPAC vs. AOC & The Squad: Pro-Israel Lobby Group to Spend $100M to Target Progressive Lawmakers
- Jewish News Syndicate 12/29/23: Antisemitic vandals target offices of two pro-Israel New York congressmen [Lawler & Torres]
- Chicago Sun-Times 12/29/23: Here’s how Illinois Democrats in Congress split on Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism legislation
- New York Post 12/28/23: Rep. Mike Lawler second NY lawmaker to have office vandalized for pro-Israel views
- Politico 12/27/23: John Fetterman isn’t the politician you thought he’d be — and he doesn’t care [“…I believe that an overwhelming majority of Israeli citizens [who, as a reminder, are NOT the people who voted Fetterman into office] would want a senator standing with them and their right to destroy Hamas [and not] somebody that would splinter or peel away when things continue and as more and more antisemitism continues to go across college campuses, across our nation.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 12/27/23: Netanyahu, Rep. Brian Mast visit injured Israeli soldiers, border officers – A U.S. Army veteran, Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) shared with the injured Israelis how he coped with losing both legs in the war in Afghanistan.
- The Guardian 12/25/23: A split among Democrats may threaten ‘the Squad’ – and help Trump – in 2024
- Jewish News Syndicate 12/25/23: Pro-Israel congressman, seeking re-election, pays solidarity visit – Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) visited Israel to express his solidarity with the country in its war against Hamas.
- The Forward 12/22/23: Palestinian advocacy groups seek ‘leverage’ with new political wings
Iran
- Washington Free Beacon 1/2/24: Cardin Blocks Bipartisan Bill To Sanction Iranian Leaders for Human Rights Abuses
- Jewish Insider 1/2/24: Congressional attention turns toward Iran and the International Monetary Fund
Other
- Daily Beast 1/2/24: Bob Menendez Faces New Charges Over Alleged Backroom Qatar Deal
- ABC News 1/2/24: Sen. Bob Menendez facing even more allegations in new superseding indictment
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 12/27/23: Jewish groups object to GOP’s treatment of Muslim candidate for Court of Appeals seat