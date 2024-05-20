Legislative Round-Up- May 17, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.
- On 5/14/24 the Arab American Institute (AAI) sent a letter to leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee laying out concerns and objections related to the Countering Antisemitism Act – aka the CAA (S. 4091/HR 7921). In addition, AAI produced a superb, comprehensive analysis of the threat posed by the CAA, as well as a handy (and excellent) FAQ summarizing key concern.
1. Bills & Resolutions
(HOLDING SALARIES FOR KEY US OFFICIALS, AND $$ FOR KEY NATSEC PROGRAMS
HOSTAGE TO FUNDS BEING GIVEN TO ISRAEL) HR 8369: Introduced 5/14/24 by Calvert (R-CA) and 117
cosponsors (all Republicans), the “Israel Security Assistance Support
Act.” This bill would, in effect, bar funding for key US national security functions (including
salaries) if any funding for Israel is delayed/withheld. The bill was introduced
and taken up immediately by the House Rules Committee 5/14/24 (skipping even the pretense of any
discussion/oversight in committees of jurisdiction), with media around the bill (which started days before
it was formally introduced) making clear that the goal was to create political pair for Democrats, given
their desire to both show support for Israel and to defend President Biden’s (largely performative, temporary) move the prior week to temporarily pause
provision of one specific kind of bomb. Also, for the Hill nerds: note that as happened a few weeks ago with
the Antisemitism Awareness Act, House leadership found a way to skip the committee process but still bring
HR 8369 to the floor under normal order, meaning it could pass by a simple majority, rather than the 2/3
majority required for measures brought to the floor on the suspensions calendar – which given that it was
clear that the overwhelming majority of Democrats would vote against the bill was critical to passing the
measure). Further details:
- Rules Committee hearing: On 5/14/24 the House Rules Committee took up – and passed- HR 8369 – in what was arguably the first/only serious debate members of Congress have engaged in about Israel’s actions in Gaza in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Also see: full video – intro remarks on HR 8369 start at 11:14 (pro) and 15:59 (con), and committee consideration of the bill starts at 3:13:28); McCaul (R-TX) remarks (video & transcript).
- House Dems Leaders OPPOSE: House Democratic leaders weighed in opposing HR 8369 and urging Democrats to vote against it.
- Biden Admin OPPOSES: On 5/14/24, the Biden Administration issued a formal Statement of Administration Policy (SAP) opposing HR 8369, including a promise to veto the bill if it makes it to the president’s desk.
- Senate Version Introduced: On 5/15/24 Sen. Cotton (R-AR) and 23 cosponsors (all Republicans) introduced S. 4337. Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Cotton bill: press release – Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Repeal Biden Administration’s Arms Embargo on Israel [text]
-
House Passes HR 8369: On 5/16/24, HR 8369 was
passed by the House by a vote of 224-187. A total of 16 Democrats voted “yes” and 3
Republicans voted “no.” NOTE: Many, many members issued statements about their vote on this bill. I’m
not going to collect them all here. Check member websites or X to find out what specific members said.
Also see: 16 Democrats join most Republicans to force administration to send arms to
Israel [“Other Democrats who oppose the administration’s move objected to the enforcement
mechanism, which would cut off funding to key national security agencies“] (Jewish Insider
5/16/24)
- AIPAC Supports HR 8369: Shortly after HR 8369 passed, AIPAC posted on X: “Thank you @KenCalvert for leading this bill to reverse the administration’s pause in sending critical weapons to Israel. Delaying an arms transfer to Israel dangerously emboldens Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah, and undermines America’s commitments to all our allies.”
- Media: A new bill for Israel security aid flouts the law and reeks of McCarthyism (The Hill 5/15/24), Ironclad Support for Israel (House Appropriations Committee-majority 5/15/24); Israel weapons bill faces strong Democratic headwinds in the House (Jewish Insider 5/14/24); House to vote on bill forcing arms sales to Israel to move forward [“The administration released its report on Israel’s compliance with international law and humanitarian aid efforts, which is angering both Republicans and progressive Dems”] (Jewish Insider 5/13/24); Appropriators Lead Israel Security Assistance Support Act (press release 5/11/24); Ranking Member Smith Statement on Legislative Efforts to Force Weapons Shipments (Smith, D-WA, 5/11/24); Democrats try to stamp out defections on GOP’s Israel arms sales bill (Axios 5/14/24); House Democratic leaders urge caucus to oppose GOP’s Israel bill (Politico 5/14/24); Israel weapons bill a problem for Democrats (Punchbowl News 5/14/24); House to vote on bill forcing arms sales to Israel to move forward (Jewish Insider 5/13/24); House poised to vote on Israel arms after mixed report on their use [“Senate isn’t expected to follow suit on the bill”] (Roll Call 5/13/24); Congress plans all-out brawl with Biden over pausing Israel arms transfers (Axios 5/11/24); Appropriators Lead Israel Security Assistance Support Act (House Appropriations Committee – majority -5/11/24)
(CONGRESS MUST HAVE POWER TO PREVENT ANY DELAYS/LIMITS ON ARMS SALES TO ISRAEL!!!) HR 8437 (bill text): Introduced 5/16/24 by McCaul (R-TX) and 31 cosponsors (including 6 Democrats), “To provide for congressional oversight of proposed changes to arms sales to Israel,” aka, the “Maintaining Our Ironclad Commitment to Israel’s Security Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Rules. HFAC has already scheduled a mark-up of HR 8437 on 5/22/24. Democrats cosponsoring the bill are: Stanton (D-AZ), Sherman (D-CA), Manning (D-NC), Gottheimer (D-NJ), Golden (D-ME), and Moskowitz (D-FL).
(FORCE UNIVERSITIES TO CRACK DOWN ON PALESTINE RIGHTS PROTESTS) HR 8389: Introduced 5/14/24 by Molinaro (R-NY) and Gottheimer (D-NJ), “To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require institutions of higher education to report to the Secretary of Education each incident of antisemitism reported to campus security authorities or local police agencies,” aka the “College Antisemitism Transparency Act.” Referred to the Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Also see: press release 5/14/24: Molinaro Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Crack Down On Antisemitism On College Campuses
(CUT OFF US FINDING TO UN IF UNGA GIVES PALESTINIANS *ANY* NEW PRIVILEGES/STATUS) HR 8345 [text]: Introduced 5/1024 by Baird (R-IN) and McCaul (R-TX),”To limit funds to the United Nations and other organizations that provide any status, rights, or privileges beyond observer status to the Palestine Liberation Organization, and for other purposes”, aka the “No Official Palestine Entry (NOPE) Act.“Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. NOTE: this is the House companion to S. 4311, introduced in the Senate 5/9/24. Also see: press release – McCaul, Baird Introduce the No Official Palestine Entry (NOPE) Act
(WTAF? HOW DARE BIDEN NOT SEND EVERY POSSIBLE WEAPON/AMMO TO ISRAEL?) H. Res. 1219: Introduced 5/10/24 by Miller (R-OH) and McCaul (R-TX), “Condemning the Biden Administration’s decision to pause certain arms transfers to Israel.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: press release – U.S. Congressman Max Miller Introduces Resolution Condemning Biden Decision to Pause Certain Arms Transfers to Israel
(WTAF? HOW DARE BIDEN NOT SEND EVERY POSSIBLE WEAPON/AMMO TO ISRAEL?) H. Res. 1224: Introduced 5/10/24 by Van Drew (R-NJ), “Condemning President Biden’s threat to withhold aid and military assistance to Israel.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: press release – Congressman Van Drew Introduces Resolution To Condemn President Biden’s Threat to Withhold Aid to Israel
(IMPEACHING BIDEN FOR DARING TO PAUSE SENDING OF ANY WEAPONS/AMMO TO ISRAEL) H. Res. 1220: Introduced 5/10/24 by Mills (R-FL) and Crane (R-AZ), “Impeaching Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. Also see: press release – Rep. Mills Introduces Article Of Impeachment For President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. For Soliciting ‘Quid Pro Quo’ [“‘As a member of the House of Representatives, it is my constitutional duty to present articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for his most recent abuse of power,’ said Rep. Mills. ‘In violation of his oath to faithfully execute the office of President and to uphold the Constitution, President Biden abused the powers of his office by soliciting a ‘quid pro quo’ with Israel while leveraging vital military aid for policy changes. This egregious action not only compromised the credibility of the United States but also undermined the interests of our longstanding ally, Israel. Therefore, President Biden’s conduct warrants impeachment, trial, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any future office under the United States.’”]; media reports– Business Insider, Fox News, The Hill, Washington Examiner
(RECOGNIZING PALESTINIAN RIGHTS/HISTORY) H. Res. 1231: Introduced 5/15/24 by Tlaib (D-MI) and 3 Democratic cosponsors, “Recognizing the Nakba and Palestinian refugees’ rights.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: press release – Tlaib Introduces Resolution Recognizing 76 Years of the Nakba; Tlaib’s new Nakba resolution accuses Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing (Jewish Insider 5/15/24)
2. Letters
No US Discrimination or Other Mean Stuff Against Israel!
- 5/16/24: Rep. Barry Moore urges Secretaries Austin and Blinken to reconsider halting shipment of weapons to Israel [letter text]
- 5/15/24: Representative Kiley Leads Letter to United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Concerning Anti-Israel Bias in Patent Examination [letter text]
- 5/15/24: Congresswoman Tenney Demands Special Counsel Investigate Biden’s Decision to Delay Aid to Israel [letter text]
- 5/14/24: McCaul, Risch Press Biden Admin on Blocking of Arms Sales to Israel [letter text]
- 5/14/24: Collins, Graham Call for Answers as Administration Withholds Key Israel Assistance [letter text]
- 5/10/24: Comer & Oversight Republicans Probe President Biden on Withholding Aid to Israel, Manipulative Announcement Timing [letter text]
- 5/10/24: Congressman Alford Leads Letter Concerning Biden’s Decision to Halt Weapons Shipments to Israel [letter text]
Targeting UN (incl UNRWA) and ICC
- 5/16/24: Gottheimer, Hill Lead Bipartisan Letter of 51 Members Urges, Treasury and State Departments to Designate and Sanction UNRWA Employees Involved in the October 7 Terrorist Attacks [letter text] – also see, House lawmakers question why U.S. hasn’t sanctioned fired UNRWA employees (Jewish Insider 5/16/24)
Targeting Academia/Free Speech/Right to Protest
- 5/15/24: @EdWorkforceCmte Demands Documents from UCLA Ahead of Hearing with Chancellor Block [letter text]. Also see: House Committee Slams UCLA for ‘Inadequate Response to Antisemitism’ (Free Beacon 5/15/24)
- 5/15/24: Idaho Congressional Delegation Demands Biden’s Department of Education Protect Jewish & Pro-Israel Students [letter text]
- 5/14/24: Comer, Foxx Seek Information from Treasury Secretary Yellen on Groups Funding Pro-Hamas Propaganda and Antisemitic Harassment on College Campuses [letter text]. Also see my 5/14/24 X-thread: “The targeting of US orgs that support Palestinian rights/lives is escalating. See prior thread re: bill empowering TreasSec to strip orgs’ tax-exempt status w/o due process, & House Oversight letter targeting tax-exempt status of orgs for objectives counter to “public policy” 1/ New today: House Oversight Cmtee & House Education/Workforce Cmtee send letter to TreasSec Yellen targeting a list of orgs they link to what they describe as “pro-Hamas, antisemitic, anti-Israel, & anti-American protests with illegal encampments on American college campuses” 2/…Targeted groups include not only those active in current student protests, but groups unrelated to the protests which support Palestinian rights/lives, including funders & a legal defense org. 4/ The clear message of this letter: attenuated claims of ties to terror — based on the mere fact that orgs support Palestinian lives/rights — will now be used to harass & delegitimize (if not criminalize) any/all orgs working in this space. /end“. Also see:Congressional Republicans Launch ‘Fishing Expedition’ Against Progressive, Jewish, and Palestinian Nonprofits (Reason Magazine 5/16/24); Congress Launches Probe Into Groups Funding ‘Pro-Hamas’ Unrest on Campus (Free Beacon 5/14/24); NOTE: This letter appears to be based on a report issued by NGO Monitor (issued 4/25/24, updated 5/8/24), The NGO Network Orchestrating Antisemitic Incitement on American Campuses. Also see 5/9/24 article in the Jewish Journal citing NGO Monitor’s Gerald Steinberg, “Who’s Funding It?“. As a reminder, NGO Monitor is a Jerusalem-based organization that historically has close ties to the Israeli government and is largely funded by U.S. donors, and that has worked for years to build the case that virtually all work. by and with Palestinians, and funding for such work, is tainted by links (for the most part attenuated, six-degrees-of-terrorirst-contamination links) – to terror. Also see: NGO MONITOR: SHRINKING SPACE – Defaming human rights organizations that criticize the Israeli occupation (Policy Working Group, September 2018). Also note that NGO Monitor testified in the House Foreign Affairs Committee 5/17/24 (see details below)
- 5/10/24: Chairmen Green, Pfluger Demand Answers From DHS, FBI on Response to Anti-Semitic, Pro-Hamas Protests [letter text]
- 5/10/24: @EdWorkforceCmte Demands Documents From Northwestern Ahead of Hearing with President Schill [letter text]
- 5/10/24: Ernst Demands Investigation Into Organizations Behind Antisemitic Protests [letter text] – also see Ernst X-post – “Nonprofit organizations have supported the violent antisemitic ‘protests’ at colleges and universities. Any organization enabling activity that violates the law should lose their tax-exempt status. I’m demanding an investigation“. Also see: 16 Republican senators demand IRS investigate fiscal sponsor of Students for Justice in Palestine (Jewish Telegraphic Agency 5/15/24)
Other stuff
- 5/16/24: Omar, Warren Lead Colleagues in Urging Regulatory Agencies to Combat Discrimination in Financial System by Curbing ‘De-Risking’ Practices [letter text] [“We write to ask your agencies to take robust action to modernize anti-money laundering and financial crimes compliance obligations to protect and promote equitable banking access for Muslim Americans and immigrant communities. Banks have increasingly engaged in the practice of “de-risking,”– where financial institutions terminate or restrict business relationships indiscriminately with broad categories of customers rather than manage risk associated with the relationship consistent with risk-based supervisory or regulatory requirements. While Congress can and should take action to expand financial inclusion, the Biden Administration can also take executive action to prevent discriminatory account closures and restrictions.“]
- 5/15/24: Chairs Cardin, Reed, Warner Urge Additional Sanctions on Actors or Those Supporting Extremist Settler Violence in West Bank [letter text]
- 5/13/24: Rosen et al letter to Senate Appropriations Chair/Ranking Member: “As you consider the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations bill, we respectfully request that you provide provide $3 million for the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and report language to ensure adequate staffing levels to provide continuity and stability for ongoing operations“. Also see: Senators push for additional funding for antisemitism envoy (Jewish Insider 5/16/24)
3. Hearings & Markups
5/15/24: The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing entitled, Antisemitism on College Campuses. Witnesses were: Mark Goldfeder, National Jewish Advocacy Center [and the American Central for Law & Justice, ACLJ] (statement); Shabbos Kestenbaum, Graduate Student, Harvard University (statement – note: he also testified 5/29/24 in a House Committee on Education & the Workforce “Bipartisan Member Roundtable” entitled, “Antisemitism at Postsecondary Institutions, for details see the 3/1/24 edition of the Round-Up); Eyal Yakoby, Undergraduate Student, University of Pennsylvania (statement – note: Yakoby is part of a lawsuit against U Penn); and Kevin Rachlin, Nexus Project (statement). Also see:
- Hearing video
- press release – Congressman Cohen [D-TN] Condemns Antisemitism, Notes that source of the problem is typically from the right [Congressman Cohen’s full exchange with the witnesses can be found here]
- Ranking Member Nadler (D-NY) Opening Statement for the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government Hearing on “Antisemitism on College Campuses”
- Washington Examiner 5/15/24: DOJ’s civil rights office under fire in antisemitism hearing; Jewish News Syndicate 5/15/24: Harvard propped up Jew-hatred advisory group ‘for show,’ House committee report concludes
5/17/24: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a show trial…sorry, I mean which hunt…sorry,
I mean “hearing,” entitled, “Eliminating U.S. Aid to Terrorists – New Policies for the U.S. Gov’t & Its
Partners.” Witnesses were: Hillel Neuer, UN Watch (statement) and Yona Schiffmiller, NGO Monitor (statement), former UNRWA General Counsel James Lindsay (statement – who is in fact another strong critic/opponent of UNRWA); and
Andrew Hyde, Stimson Center (UPDATE: his name appears in the hearing repository but no statement
& he did not actually appear on the panel — so basically it was three anti-UNRWA voices). Also see:
hearing video. [And I’m publishing this Round-Up a few hours before the
hearing starts, which among other things spares me the torture of having to cover the details here – watch
it for yourself].
5/21/24: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “American Diplomacy and Global Leadership: Review of the FY25 State Department Budget Request“. The sole witness will be SecState Blinken.
5/22/24: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a markup of HR 8437 , “To provide for congressional oversight of proposed changes to arms sales to Israel,” aka, the “Maintaining Our Ironclad Commitment to Israel’s Security Act.”
5/22/24: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “The State of American Diplomacy in 2024: Global Instability, Budget Challenges, and Great Power Competition.” The sole witness will be SecState Blinken.
5/22/24: The House Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, “Budget Hearing – Fiscal Year 2025 Request for the Department of State.” The sole witness will be SecState Blinken.
5/22/24: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a hearing entitled, “Money is Policy: Assessing Shortcomings in the State Department’s Foreign Assistance Grants Process.” Witnesses announced so far are: Max Primorac, Heritage Foundation; and Robert Destro, former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (a Trump political appointee).
- Northwestern, Rutgers, and UCLA Presidents to Testify Before the Committee About Antisemitism [“The Committee has a clear message for mealy-mouthed, spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students,” said Chairwoman Foxx. “No stone must go unturned while buildings are being defaced, campus greens are being captured, or graduations are being ruined. College is not a park for playacting juveniles or a battleground for radical activists. Everyone affiliated with these universities will receive a healthy dose of reality: actions have consequences.”]
- Congress Opens Probe Into Anti-Semitism at Northwestern — House education committee to investigate university’s ‘response to anti-Semitism and its failure to protect Jewish students’ (Free Beacon 5/10/24)
5/23/24: The House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing entitled, Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request for Near Eastern Affairs. Witnesses will be Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf; and Deputy Assistant USAID Administrator for the Middle East Bureau Jeanne Pryor.
4. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
General/Analysis/Commentary
- check AIPAC’s X account for many many posts congratulating endorsees (from both parties) for their wins, cheering that “Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics” [notwithstanding that in some races AIPAC’s superpac, United Democracy Projects, paid for ads that never mentioned Israel], etc.
- Politico 5/17/24: The surprising topic AIPAC isn’t focusing on in campaign ads: Israel [“The top pro-Israel group isn’t mentioning Israel in most of its ads against congressional candidates. It’s a strategic decision.”]
- Jewish Insider 5/17/24: Rep. Torres, Sen. Lankford headline NORPAC summit in Washington
- E&E News 5/16/24: Green New Deal backers in danger of losing primaries [“…The Green New Deal, a proposal for rapid decarbonization and more government involvement in energy, housing, health care and other areas, doesn’t appear to be the main driver behind any of the opposition to the incumbents. Instead, the challengers, backed by pro-Israel interests, have focused heavily on the incumbents’ opposition to much of Israel’s military and humanitarian strategy in its war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas. The attackers are estimated to have killed nearly 1,200, while Palestinians say nearly 35,000 have died due to Israel’s response.“]
- KQED 5/15/24: How Pro-Israel AIPAC Influences U.S. Politics
- Semafor 5/14/24: Have Democrats cracked the code on fending off pro-Israel groups?
- New Lines Magazine 5/14/24: How the War in Gaza is Shaping the 2024 Elections — And the Future of the Democratic Party [“In critical Midwestern states, a growing movement is pushing candidates to challenge the Biden administration’s position on Israel”]
- Huffington Post 5/11/24: Progressive Groups Urge Democrats To Reject AIPAC Money Amid Israeli ‘Assault On Gaza’
- The Intercept 5/11/24: AIPAC Is Expanding Its Assault. Will Bernie and the Squad Fight Back? [“Donors to AIPAC are spending big in Portland, Oregon, to block a candidate who supports a ceasefire in Gaza.”]
New York
- Reuters 5/17/24: New York race for US House becomes latest Israel lobby battleground
- The Forward 5/17/24: Could a Jewish voter surge threaten Jamaal Bowman’s reelection? [“An Orthodox Jewish group said requests for mail-in ballots show that their effort to boost voter turnout in the Bowman-Latimer race has traction“]
- Jewish Insider 5/16/24: Long-anticipated AIPAC blitz against Bowman begins with $2 million, one-week ad buy [“The ads, airing on pricey New York City broadcast TV, hit Bowman for breaking with Biden and praise Latimer’s record“]
- The Intercept 5/16/24: Outside Groups Spent $285,000 Backing Jamaal Bowman. AIPAC Alone Just Dropped Nearly $2 Million to Attack Him. [“With Bowman’s challenger handpicked by AIPAC, the Israel lobby is cementing its status as the biggest player in Democratic primary politics.”]
- Middle East Eye 5/16/24: Pro-Israel lobbying group Aipac launches ad campaign against Jamal Bowman [“Bowman accuses his opponent of being ‘bought and paid for by Aipac’ as he defends his congressional seat in New York“]
- Daily News 5/15/24: Rep. Jamaal Bowman trashes pro-Israel PAC for $1.8M ad buy against him in Democratic primary
- Fox News 5/15/24: ‘Squad’ member defends ‘river to the sea’ phrase interpreted as calling for ‘extermination’ of Jews [“The chant ‘from the river to the sea’ has been widely used at antisemitic protests around the country”]
- Jewish Insider 5/14/24: Bowman, Latimer duel in first primary debate of campaign cycle [“Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) stood by his anti-Israel record amid sustained attacks from Westchester County Executive George Latimer at their first primary debate of the campaign cycle on Monday.“]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/14/24: Bowman, Latimer clash on Israel in primary debate [“My opponent is in the pocket and bought and paid for by AIPAC,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman said of his challenger, the Westchester County executive.]
- Free Beacon 5/14/24: Jamaal Bowman Says He Saw Columbia Students ‘Protesting Peacefully.’ Here’s What Others Saw.
- New York Jewish Week 5/13/24: Jamaal Bowman says AIPAC funders want to ‘destroy our democracy’ during primary debate
- New York Times 5/13/24: Democrats’ Split Over Israel Takes Center Stage in Tense Primary Debate — A rancorous clash between Representative Jamaal Bowman and his Democratic opponent, George Latimer, exposed sharp divisions in their party.
- Politico 5/13/24: Debate devolves into snark-fest between Bowman and Latimer [“Bowman is staunchly pro-Palestinian, saying the world can have a “free Palestine” while fighting antisemitism; Latimer has defended Israel’s military strategy and is among the top beneficiaries of AIPAC’s largesse this cycle.”]
- New York Magazine 5/13/24: The Most Endangered Democrat in America — Jamaal Bowman might lose his job over Israel.
- CNN 5/12/24: New York Democrat who sharply criticizes Israel faces ouster threat
Maryland
- Mondoweiss 5/16/24: The Shift: AIPAC favorite David Trone goes down in Maryland
- Times of Israel/JTA 5/16/24: J Street-backed candidate beats AIPAC donor in Maryland Democratic Senate primary
- The Forward 5/15/24: In costly Maryland Democratic Senate primary, candidate endorsed by J Street beats AIPAC-aligned opponent
- Haaretz 5/15/24: AIPAC Scores Its Biggest Electoral Victory of 2024 as Sarah Elfreth Wins Maryland Primary [“Elfreth’s victory in the Maryland primary for the open House of Representatives seat is seen a sorely needed course correction for the pro-Israel lobby group after its previous key investment in California failed to block voters from choosing Dave Min“]
- JTA 5/14/24: This Jewish Gen-Z-er wants to be the next progressive pro-Israel congressman
- The Guardian 5/14/24: Ex-Capitol officer Harry Dunn loses congressional primary in Maryland [“First-time candidate, who lost after pro-Israel group spent millions supporting another Democrat, defeated by senator Sarah Elfreth“]
- Politico 5/14/24: AIPAC-backed Sarah Elfreth wins primary for open Maryland congressional seat
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 5/13/24: In Maryland, AIPAC has poured $4.2M into a congressional primary where Israel is not an issue
- Jewish Insider 5/13/24: Jewish Democrats concerned over Maryland’s Democratic party’s leftward tilt [“Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who will become the state’s senior senator in January, has elevated his rhetoric against Israel in recent months, raising concerns that down-ballot Democrats may follow”]
- Jewish Insider 5/13/24: Capitol cop Harry Dunn, UDP-backed Sarah Elfreth neck-and-neck ahead of primary
- The Intercept 5/11/24: Neither Candidate Has Much to Say About Israel. So Why Is AIPAC Pouring Money Into This Race? [“The powerful lobbying group is going against a Capitol Police officer who fended off January 6 insurrectionists.“]
- McClatchy 5/14/24: AIPAC targets Thomas Massie for 2026. He says they’re committing political malpractice
- The Nevada Independent 5/14/24: Will rising antisemitism, Israel conflict help (or hurt) only female Jewish US senator?
Oregon
- Susheela Jayapal opponent Maxine Dexter sees influx of support ahead of Oregon primary [“Dexter had been floated as a potential pro-Israel recruit against Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s sister”] (Jewish Insider 5/17/24)
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/12/24: Biden lauds anti-Israel congresswoman (Jayapal, D-WA): ‘More courage, chutzpah, stamina than anyone’
Arizona
- Washington Post 5/16/24: The moderate reinvention of Ruben Gallego, Senate hopeful in Arizona [“Gallego has embraced some policy positions that show the balancing act he is undertaking. Asked about the war in the Middle East at his event, he said ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’ after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and he wants to see a two-state solution where Palestinians ‘have a country of their own.’“]
Pennsylvania
- Free Beacon 5/16/24: Inside Bob Casey’s Troubling Relationship with Erdogan’s Best Friend in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Texas
- Jewish Insider 5/15/24: AIPAC launches ad blitz against Brandon Herrera, challenger to Rep. Tony Gonzales [“The UDP ad accuses Herrera, who opposes U.S. foreign aid, says that Herrera ‘glorifies Nazis and mocks the Holocaust’”]
New Jersey
- Politico 5/15/24: In closely watched NJ House contest, Republican targets progressive challenger on Israel-Hamas war
5. Selected Media & Press releases/statements
Student Protests
- Washington Post/Rep. Khanna (D-WA) 5/16/24: Clashes on campuses keep missing the key to successful protest
- House Committee on Education and the Workforce 5/16/24: Committee Investigative Update Reveals Pattern of Inaction by Harvard Leadership in Combating Antisemitism [“Harvard Snubbed Recommendations Made by its Antisemitism Advisory Board”]
- National Review 5/15/24: Representatives Lawler, Torres Pitch Antisemitism Monitors on College Campuses
- Fetterman (D-PA) 5/14/24: X-post – “As an alumnus, I’m dismayed by Harvard’s pandering to the fringe and its willingness to tolerate the pervasive antisemitism. This is a moral and institutional failure.” [with accompanying screenshot of the headline from the Hill, “Harvard Reaches Deal to End pro-Palestinian Encampment”]
- Washington Times/Rep. Hinson (R-IA) op-ed 5/13/24: Pull federal funding from universities that won’t protect Jewish students – ‘Never again’ is right now
- Steil (R-WI) 5/13/24: Steil Statement on UWM’s Decision Caving to Anti-Israel Protestors
- Smith (R-MO) 5/10/24: Rooting out antisemitism on campus
Targeting Civil Society/Free Speech/Right to Protest
- Cassidy (R-LA) 5/16/24: Ranking Member Cassidy Delivers Remarks During Hearing on Dental Care [“…while I am interested in today’s hearing, there are other urgent issues impacting the lives of constituents that we should address. I have requested for months that this committee hold a hearing on the disturbing antisemitism spreading on college campuses. Jewish students are being threatened and assaulted. No student should be afraid while attending school and or be a victim of bigotry. So far, there’s been no commitment from the majority that we will exercise oversight over the response, or lack thereof, from universities and the Department of Education.”]
- The Guardian 5/16/24: Washington is pushing policies to combat antisemitism. Critics say they could violate free speech
- Arab Center/Ethan Mayer-Rich 5/15/24: Congress’s Crackdown on Campus Protests and the Threat to Civil Liberties
- Nonprofit Law Prof Blog 5/15/24:The Republican Pincer Movement on Civil Society
- JINSA 5/15/24: National Security Brief: Possible Terrorist Ties to U.S. Campus Protests [“Congress should invite the Director of National Intelligence and representatives from other relevant national security agencies for closed door briefings to understand the known scope of connections between Hamas and other terrorist organizations, if any, with these demonstrations. Given the fact at least 33 Americans were killed in the October 7 terrorist attack and many still are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, Congress should insist law enforcement agencies devote additional resources to fully enforce all statues aimed at preventing material support for Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Congress should consider potential legislation to increase transparency into foreign funding sources of universities and create mechanisms to coordinate with major banks regarding instances of foreign adversary funds being transferred to these universities. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee and other relevant oversight committees should conduct aggressive oversight into organizations reported to be leading, financing, and participating in the pro-Hamas protests that have engaged in illegal conduct. Congress and the Executive Branch should develop new initiatives for working with universities and local and federal law enforcement to better identify and share information about the scope of the post-October 7 threats to Jewish students on campuses to better ensure student safety.“]
- Washington Examiner – op-ed by Kustoff (R-TN) 5/14/24: Congress must scrub terrorism from the tax code
- Nonprofit Law Prof Blog 5/13/24: Republicans Step Up Coordinated Attacks on Liberal Nonprofits
- New York Times/Michelle Goldbert 5/10/24: What Part of Civil Society Will Trump’s Party Target Next?
Targeting Palestinians/ICC/UN
- The Hill/Mark Goldfeder (former Trump lawyer) 5/13/24: UN backing of statehood for Palestine is a huge mistake [“As a political measure, the vote to give the PA full membership will be vetoed at the Security Council level — but that still leaves the United States with the choice to pull its funding from the U.N. Under Public Law 101-246, “No funds authorized to be appropriated from this act or any other Act shall be available for the United Nations or any specialized agency thereof which accords the Palestine Liberation Organization the same standing as member states.” (The Palestinian Liberation Organization is the name of group that officially represents the Palestinian people at the U.N., while the Palestinian Authority is the recognized interim government on the ground.) The final draft removed the right to vote in the General Assembly from the list of privileges as an attempt to keep the U.S. sending money, but it still grants Palestine the same standing as member states in almost every respect, and so going forward any administration would have grounds to pull roughly one-fifth of the U.N.’s entire budget.”]
- Jewish News Syndicate 5/12/24: GOP senators sponsor bill to cut UN funding over PA benefits
Targeting Biden Admin for Being Insufficiently Supportive of Israel
- Stefanik (R-NY) 5/16/24: ICYMI: Chairwoman Stefanik: At Every Opportunity Joe Biden & Chuck Schumer Have Failed To Support Israel
- McConnell (R-KY) 5/14/24: McConnell: Withholding Aid From Israel Gives Terrorists Lifeline
- Cornyn (R-TX) 5/14/24: VIDEO: Cornyn Slams Biden for Turning His Back on Israel
- Palestine Chronicle 5/14/24: ‘The Right Decision’ – US Senator [Graham, R-SC] Wants Israel to Nuke Gaza
- McCaul (R-TX) 5/13/24: ICYMI Chairman McCaul on ABC’s “This Week” [“Yesterday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul joined Martha Raddatz on ABC’s ‘This Week’ to discuss the Biden administration’s threat to withhold weapons from our friend and ally, Israel.]
- Fox News/Sen. Ernst (R-IA) 5/13/24: Israel needs our support. We must demand Biden keep his ‘ironclad’ commitment [“I just visited Israel and reaffirmed America’s commitment to our ally”]
- Fox News 5/12/24: Top Senate Democrat joins growing chorus of lawmakers breaking from Biden on Israel [“Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said US military aid to Israel should continue regardless of concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza“]
- NPR 5/12/24: Trump, Republicans ramp up criticism of Biden over suspension of some military aid to Israel
- New York Post 5/12/24: Bravo to Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump and other pols calling out Biden’s betrayal of Israel
- CNN 5/12/24: Biden faces bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill over Israel ultimatum
- Grothman (R-WI) 5/10/24: Grothman Statement on Biden Stopping Israel Aid
- Ernst (R-IA) 5/10/24: Ernst: We Don’t Need Hamas Mouthpieces In the White House
- Ernst 5/10/24: Ernst Returns from Middle East, Holds Biden to “Ironclad” Commitment to Israel
Defending Biden’s Israel Policy
- Goldman (D-NY) 5/14/24: Statement from Congressman Dan Goldman on President Biden’s Support of Israel, House Republicans’ Latest Politicization of Israel and Antisemitism
- Durbin (D-IL) 5/14/24: Durbin Applauds President Biden’s Decision To Withhold Certain Military Assistance From Israel
- Murphy (D-CT) 5/13/24: Murphy On CNN: We Have A Right To Make Sure When We Are Partnering With An Ally, We Are Partnering With A Winning Strategy
- Politico 5/12/24: Chris Murphy: If Biden Can’t Please Left Or Right On Israel, Maybe That’s A Good Thing
- The Hill 5/12/24: Murphy: ‘We have no obligation to write a blank check of military support to any of our allies’
- Coons (D-DE) 5/10/24: ICYMI: Senator Coons affirms U.S. commitment to Israel, asserts importance of civilian protections [“Given that there are a million civilian refugees … you have to provide a pathway for civilians to leave Rafah before you go in at scale with a bombing campaign, a ground campaign, to minimize civilian injuries and deaths“]
Administration’s NSM-20 Report
- The New Yorker 5/15/24: The Biden Administration’s Have-It-Both-Ways Report on Gaza [interview with Van Hollen, D-MD]
- The Hill 5/12/24: Senate Democrat [Van Hollen, D-MD] defends criticism of US report on Israel war conduct
- Welch (D-VT) 5/11/24: “…The Secretary’s assessments will only be seen by the Netanyahu Government as—at most—a slap on the wrist; it risks setting a dangerous precedent for future uses of U.S. weapons and munitions. The facts are undeniable. The Netanyahu government has created a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, supplied and perpetrated with U.S. planes, bombs, tanks, and firearms. Like many in Vermont and across America, I oppose this – which is why I voted against the National Security Supplemental package. Israel’s invasion of Rafah is only compounding this crisis. Aid is not flowing as it should now and the suffering is worsening, despite the State Department’s glass-half-full assessment…“
- Van Hollen (D-MD) 5/10/24: “…The Administration created a tool to promote accountability but has come up very short in its implementation. When it comes to applying international law and human rights, you can’t cherry-pick the facts and the law. Today’s report also indicates a continuation of a disturbing pattern where the expertise and analyses of those working most closely on these issues at the State Department and at USAID have been swept aside to facilitate a predetermined policy outcome based on political convenience…”
- Murphy (D-CT) 5/13/24: “I’m disappointed that ultimately the Administration failed to take a position in many cases and make the difficult determinations required, including whether Israel violated international law on mitigating civilian harm or facilitating humanitarian aid. It is true that in the weeks leading up to the report, the amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza had begun to tick up. But today the aid has once again virtually stopped flowing, demonstrating that Israel has not taken the necessary steps under U.S. and international law to protect civilians during this conflict. I believe this report should have gone further and I urge the administration to invoke the clause to refresh the credibility of assurances from Israel within 45 days so that we can continue to press Israel to improve the conduct of its operations against Hamas and efforts to free the hostages.”
- Cardin (D-MD) 5/10/24: “…While the most recent report regarding Israel under the NSM-20 has raised concerns, I agree with its assessment that Israel has not violated International Humanitarian Law and that military assistance to support Israel’s security remains in the U.S. interest and should continue. In this regard, I differ with President Biden’s recent decision.”
- Risch (R-ID) 5/10/24: “In keeping with nearly four years of failed foreign policy, the Biden Administration is trying to have it both ways. Today, the administration has given Israel a politically damaging assessment while publicly announcing it is withholding a select set of precision weapons. The administration is attempting to placate voters on the far left at the expense of a close ally in the midst of its justified war with Hamas terrorists. NSM-20 is aimed squarely at Israel in the near-term, but the additional highly-politicized reporting requirements will eventually be aimed at other American allies and partners across the globe, further impeding the delivery of security assistance and undermining our ability to deter China and Russia.“
- McCaul (R-TX) 5/10/24: “NSM-20 serves no purpose other than to provide political cover to the president with his base. I am not surprised the administration concluded Israel is in compliance as this self-imposed reporting requirement is wholly redundant and unnecessary, and only contributes to politically-motivated anti-Israel sentiment. Hamas started this war with their October 7th attack that murdered 1,200 people. And Hamas has maximized the civilian death toll through its systemic use of human shields. Now is the time for the United States to stand with our ally Israel and ensure they have the tools they need to quickly defeat the terrorists who pose a threat to their very existence.”
- Scalise (R-LA) 5/10/24: “Despite President Biden’s desire to turn his back on Israel while they are at war, even his State Department today acknowledged the truth: Israel is fighting this war as humanely as possible, in accordance with international humanitarian law and US law. Facing terrorists who hide behind human shields and hoard humanitarian assistance for themselves, the IDF goes to great lengths to protect civilians in its operations, and accepts great risk to facilitate aid flowing into Gaza. The State Department has confirmed there is no excuse for withholding critical US military assistance from an ally in a fight for its existence. President Biden must resume sending military aid to Israel immediately.”
- Huffington Post 5/15/24: House Democrats Fume Over Unprecedented Israeli Rebuke Of Lawmakers
- Times of Israel 5/15/24: US sending Israel $1 billion in military aid, Biden administration tells Congress
- Murphy (D-CT) 5/15/24: Murphy Discusses Risks Of Saudi Nuclear Program As Part Of Potential Israeli Normalization Deal
- NBC News 5/14/24: The doctor who saved Sen. Tammy Duckworth in Iraq is trapped in Gaza. Now she’s trying to save him.
- Kean (R-NJ) 5/14/24: Kean Hosts Roundtable Combatting Antisemitism
- Free Beacon 5/10/24: Bob Casey Won’t Say Whether He Backs Biden’s Plan To Relocate Gazan Refugees to the United States